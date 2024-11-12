Anzeige
International Game Technology Plc Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Reflecting Continuing Operations After Announced Sale Of Gaming & Digital

Finanznachrichten News
  • Q3'24 revenue of $587 million reflects sustained momentum in Italy and improved U.S. instant ticket and draw game wagers
  • Operating income of $110 million includes $38 million restructuring charge associated with proactively optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.9% highlight attractive profit profile of pure play lottery business
  • Year-to-date cash from operations of $724 million, with $489 million from continuing operations; continuing operations represents over 85% of year-to-date consolidated free cash flow
  • Introducing Q4'24 and FY'24 outlook for continuing operations

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This quarter marks the first reporting period where the results of the Gaming & Digital business are classified as discontinued operations. The sale of Gaming & Digital was announced on July 26, 2024, in a transaction expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our third-quarter and year-to-date performance underscores the strength and resilience of our business model marked by our scale, attractive margin structure, and strong cash generation," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Over the first nine months, we generated $1.9 billion in revenue, led by steady Italy growth and improved third quarter trends in the U.S. We are excited to build upon a solid foundation as we transform into a leaner, more focused global lottery pure play and capitalize on attractive industry dynamics."

"Sustained cash flow generation in the first nine months was predominantly driven by continuing operations," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The value of IGT is enhanced on a go-forward basis by a low pro forma leverage profile and by the launch of a cost optimization initiative as we look to right size the organization while supporting long-term growth initiatives."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2024 Results


Quarter Ended

Y/Y
Change

Constant
Currency
Change

All amounts from continuing operations

September 30,


2024


2023

($ in millions, except per share data)






GAAP Financials:






Revenue

587


601

(2) %

(3) %







Operating income

110


163

(33) %

(33) %

Operating income margin

18.7 %


27.1 %









Earnings per share - diluted

$(0.39)


$0.23

NA








Net cash provided by operating activities

173


226

(23) %








Cash and cash equivalents

501


483

4 %








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:






Adjusted EBITDA

264


279

(6) %

(6) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.9 %


46.4 %









Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$(0.02)


$0.04

NA








Free cash flow

144


195

(26) %








Net debt

5,156


5,327

(3) %








Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Announced sale of Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $4.05 billion in cash
  • Executed 10-year facilities management contract extension with North Carolina Education Lottery
  • Awarded three-year primary instant ticket printing contract with Portugal's national lottery, following a competitive procurement process
  • Strengthened partnership with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French national lottery, with signing of three-year instant ticket printing contract
  • Successfully issued €500M 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2030; subsequent call of $500M 6.50% Notes due 2025

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $587 million compared to $601 million in the prior-year period

  • Elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year
  • 2.7% Italy same-store sales growth and improvement in U.S. instant ticket and draw game trends, partially offset by customer allowance
  • Increased other service revenue related to non-wager-based service contracts in Europe
  • Multi-year central system software license and higher terminal sales in the prior year, partially offset by higher instant ticket printing in the current year

Gross profit of $263 million versus $278 million in the prior year

  • High profit flow-through from U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year, partially offset by positive geographic mix in the current year
  • Stronger terminal sales and more favorable product mix in the prior year

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $101 million compared to $106 million in the prior-year period with the improvement primarily related to lower legal costs

Research and development of $12 million versus $9 million in the prior year related to increased investment in growth initiatives

Operating income of $110 million versus $163 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a $38 million restructuring charge associated with OPtiMa 3.0, a program focused on optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years (see "Other Developments" section for further details)

Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million compared to $279 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.9% versus 46.4% in the prior year

  • High profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales in prior year partially offset by positive geographic mix in the current year
  • Higher terminal sales and beneficial product mix in prior year
  • Lower legal costs in the current year
  • Investment in growth initiatives

Net interest expense of $53 million in line with $54 million in the prior year

Foreign exchange loss of $39 million, compared to a gain of $36 million in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and loss on a foreign currency hedge related to issuance of EUR debt

Other non-operating expense, net, of $2 million versus $3 million in the prior year

Income tax provision of $61 million, compared to $65 million in the prior year, primarily related to non-deductible foreign exchange losses and restructuring costs

Net income of $43 million versus $123 million in the prior-year period

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.39 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23 in the prior year primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency losses versus foreign currency gains in the prior year ($0.42 per share) and restructuring costs ($0.13 per share); adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.02 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.04 in the prior year driven by lower operating income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $1.86 billion compared to $1.85 billion in the prior year

  • Elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year
  • 3.1% Italy same-store sales growth
  • Increased other service revenue related to non-wager-based service contracts in Europe
  • Higher instant ticket printing services in the current year

Operating income of $507 million versus $555 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a $38 million restructuring charge associated with OPtiMa 3.0, a program focused on optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years (see "Other Developments" section for further details)

Adjusted EBITDA of $880 million compared to $898 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.3% versus 48.6% in the prior year

  • High profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales in prior year
  • Higher-margin product sales mix in prior year
  • Continued cost management discipline and lower legal costs in the current year
  • Investment in growth initiatives

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17 compared to $0.38 in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency losses versus foreign currency gains in the prior year ($0.16 per share) and restructuring costs ($0.12 per share); adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.46 compared to $0.41 in the prior year driven by a reduced effective tax rate

Year-to-date cash from operations of $724 million, $489 million from continuing operations; free cash flow from continuing operations of $385 million

Net debt of $5.2 billion in line with balance at December 31, 2023; pro forma net debt leverage of 2.6x aligns Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations with the committed $2 billion debt reduction upon closing the sale of the Gaming & Digital business

Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2024; $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments
Initiated OPtiMa 3.0, a multi-year program aimed at optimizing the Company's general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years, and to position the Company for success as a global lottery pure play

  • Immediately addresses stranded corporate costs associated with the sale of Gaming & Digital business
  • $40 million of annualized cost savings expected by the end of 2026; approximately 50% of those savings expected to be realized by the end of 2025
  • $38 million restructuring charge, $27 million after tax, incurred in the third quarter of 2024, primarily related to the planned reduction of approximately 3% of the Company's global workforce

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Record date of November 26, 2024
  • Payment date of December 10, 2024

Introducing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook
Fourth Quarter

  • Revenue of $640 - $690 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $280 - $300 million

Full Year

  • Revenue of $2.50 - $2.55 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion

The Company has provided select recast historical income statement, cash flow, and KPI data (both on a U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP basis) in the body of this news release to show the impact of Gaming & Digital as discontinued operations.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
 November 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters, including with respect to the proposed sale of the Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Buyer"). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, including the sale of Gaming & Digital to the Buyer, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations on the future release of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and any other future financial performance guidance for continuing operations, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy
The Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024 is:

  • Total revenue of approximately $2.50 - $2.55 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Contact:
 Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)










Constant




Q3'24


Q3'23




Currency


Revenue




Y/Y Change


Change (1)


Service










Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue


477


472


1 %


- %


U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue


21


47


(56) %


(56) %


Upfront license fee amortization


(48)


(47)


(2) %


- %


Other


116


105


11 %


11 %


Total service revenue


566


576


(2) %


(2) %












Product sales


20


25


(17) %


(19) %


Total revenue


587


601


(2) %


(3) %












Operating income


110


163


(33) %


(33) %


Adjusted EBITDA (1)


264


279


(6) %


(6) %












Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)


Global










Instant ticket & draw games


1.0 %


(0.8 %)






U.S. multi-state jackpots


(55.2 %)


43.6 %






Total


(5.8 %)


3.1 %
















U.S. & Canada










Instant ticket & draw games


0.2 %


(1.0 %)






U.S. multi-state jackpots


(55.2 %)


43.6 %






Total


(9.8 %)


4.9 %
















Italy










Instant ticket & draw games


2.7 %


4.7 %
















Rest of world










Instant ticket & draw games


1.9 %


(6.9 %)
















Revenue (by geography)










U.S. & Canada


284


306


(7) %


(7) %


Italy


228


218


5 %


3 %


Rest of world


75


77


(3) %


(3) %


Total revenue


587


601


(2) %


(3) %






















(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods











International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

Unaudited










For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Service revenue

566


576


1,771


1,767

Product sales

20


25


89


82

Total revenue

587


601


1,861


1,849









Cost of services

300


301


907


894

Cost of product sales

24


22


71


59

Selling, general and administrative

101


106


300


312

Research and development

12


9


34


27

Restructuring

38


-


39


2

Other operating expense, net

2


-


3


-

Total operating expenses

477


438


1,354


1,294









Operating income

110


163


507


555









Interest expense, net

53


54


160


154

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

39


(36)


23


(9)

Other non-operating expense, net

2


3


9


9

Total non-operating expenses

94


21


192


155









Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

15


142


315


400

Provision for income taxes

61


65


161


209

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(46)


77


154


192

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

88


46


101


88

Net income

43


123


256


280

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
from continuing operations

34


31


120


115

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests from discontinued operations

1


(2)


5


2

Net income attributable to IGT PLC

7


94


130


164









Net (loss) income from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

(0.39)


0.23


0.17


0.39

Net (loss) income from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(0.39)


0.23


0.17


0.38

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.04


0.47


0.65


0.82

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.04


0.46


0.64


0.81

Weighted-average shares - basic

202


200


201


200

Weighted-average shares - diluted

202


203


203


202

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited








September 30,


December 31,



2024


2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


501


508

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


102


146

Trade and other receivables, net


394


403

Inventories, net


123


110

Other current assets


152


141

Assets held for sale


4,783


816

Total current assets


6,056


2,123

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net


578


622

Property, plant and equipment, net


78


74

Operating lease right-of-use assets


102


103

Goodwill


2,684


2,678

Intangible assets, net


77


87

Other non-current assets


677


835

Assets held for sale


-


3,943

Total non-current assets


4,196


8,342

Total assets


10,252


10,465






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


662


643

Current portion of long-term debt


224


-

Short-term borrowings


27


16

Other current liabilities


481


561

Liabilities held for sale


1,169


472

Total current liabilities


2,563


1,691

Long-term debt, less current portion


5,406


5,655

Deferred income taxes


178


178

Operating lease liabilities


84


88

Other non-current liabilities


127


129

Liabilities held for sale


-


771

Total non-current liabilities


5,795


6,821

Total liabilities


8,358


8,513

Commitments and contingencies





IGT PLC's shareholders' equity


1,482


1,443

Non-controlling interests


412


510

Shareholders' equity


1,894


1,952

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


10,252


10,465

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

43


123


256


280

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

88


46


101


88

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities from
continuing operations:








Amortization of upfront license fees

51


50


150


149

Depreciation

42


45


127


134

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

39


(36)


23


(9)

Stock-based compensation

12


11


31


29

Amortization

8


9


24


30

Deferred income taxes

(21)


14


(11)


29

Other non-cash items, net

1


6


8


11

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:








Trade and other receivables

(8)


11


11


(23)

Inventories

(6)


(12)


(12)


(37)

Accounts payable

87


20


18


11

Accrued interest payable

(34)


(27)


(44)


(33)

Accrued income taxes

(6)


(14)


3


99

Other assets and liabilities

52


72


7


39

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

173


226


489


620

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

87


70


235


20

Net cash provided by operating activities

260


296


724


641









Cash flows from investing activities








Capital expenditures

(30)


(31)


(104)


(104)

Other

2


1


1


-

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(27)


(29)


(103)


(104)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

(62)


(69)


(166)


(185)

Net cash used in investing activities

(90)


(98)


(270)


(289)









Cash flows from financing activities








Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

27


55


11


56

Net receipts from (payments on) financial liabilities

12


(61)


(52)


(66)

Principal payments on long-term debt

(500)


-


(500)


(462)

Proceeds from long-term debt

556


-


556


-

Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities

(82)


5


(119)


478

Dividends paid

(40)


(40)


(121)


(120)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

-


-


(159)


(151)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(10)


(10)


(55)


(55)

Other

(16)


(8)


(28)


(24)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(54)


(58)


(467)


(346)

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations

(19)


(9)


(39)


(25)

Net cash used in financing activities

(73)


(67)


(505)


(371)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

98


130


(51)


(19)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
equivalents

17


(32)


(14)


(24)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period

559


599


739


740

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

674


697


674


697

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued
operations

71


107


71


107

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
continuing operations

604


590


604


590









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:








Interest paid

87


81


204


188

Income taxes paid

87


65


169


81

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited






September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

-


499

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

748


747

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

838


826

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

748


747

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

557


550

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

746


745

4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030

553


-

Senior Secured Notes

4,190


4,113





Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

666


876

Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

212


207

Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

338


458

Long-term debt, less current portion

5,406


5,655





Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

224


-

Current portion of long-term debt

224


-





Short-term borrowings

27


16

Total debt

5,657


5,671





Less: Cash and cash equivalents

501


508

Net debt

5,156


5,163









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure




International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, $ in millions)




For the three months ended
September 30,


For the nine months ended
September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

(Loss) income from continuing operations


(46)


77


154


192

Provision for income taxes


61


65


161


209

Interest expense, net


53


54


160


154

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net


39


(36)


23


(9)

Other non-operating expense, net


2


3


9


9

Operating income


110


163


507


555

Depreciation


42


45


127


134

Amortization - service revenue (1)


51


50


150


149

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


6


6


17


17

Amortization - purchase accounting


2


4


7


13

Restructuring


38


-


39


2

Stock-based compensation


12


11


31


29

Other


2


-


3


-

Adjusted EBITDA


264


279


880


898

(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations


173


226


489


620

Capital expenditures


(30)


(31)


(104)


(104)

Free Cash Flow


144


195


385


516










International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended September 30,


For the nine months ended September 30,




2024


2023


2024


2023




Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Reported EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





(0.39)






0.23






0.17






0.38


Adjustments:


























Foreign exchange loss (gain), net


0.19


(0.03)


0.22


(0.18)


0.02


(0.20)


0.11


-


0.11


(0.04)


0.01


(0.05)


Amortization - purchase accounting


0.01


-


0.01


0.02


-


0.01


0.03


0.01


0.03


0.06


0.01


0.05


Restructuring


0.19


0.06


0.13


-


-


-


0.19


0.06


0.13


0.01


-


0.01


Other (non-recurring adjustments)


0.01


-


0.01


-


-


-


0.02


-


0.02


0.02


-


0.02


Net adjustments






0.38






(0.18)






0.29






0.03


Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





























(0.02)






0.04






0.46






0.41




























Reported effective tax rate






394.3 %






45.7 %






51.0 %






52.1 %


Adjusted effective tax rate






68.9 %






63.6 %






45.1 %






51.8 %


Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)




202(2)






203(3)






203(3)






202(3)












































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction


(2) Excludes the anti-dilutive impact of share-based payment awards


(3) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards


Recast Historical Financial Information

Recast data reflects the treatment of IGT's Gaming & Digital businesses as discontinued operations and revised revenue and KPI components.

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the year ended



2024


2023


2022



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Service revenue


586


619


592


576


588


602


2,440

Product sales


27


42


89


25


35


22


157

Total revenue


613


661


681


601


623


624


2,597
















Cost of services


304


304


313


301


298


296


1,280

Cost of product sales


22


26


53


22


21


15


120

Selling, general and administrative


96


102


95


106


104


102


400

Research and development


11


11


10


9


9


9


45

Other operating expense, net


1


-


12


-


2


-


9

Total operating expenses


434


443


483


438


434


422


1,854
















Operating income


179


219


197


163


190


202


743
















Interest expense, net


53


53


54


54


50


50


216

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


(4)


(11)


52


(36)


3


25


17

Gain on sale of business


-


-


-


-


-


-


(278)

Other non-operating expense, net


3


4


4


3


-


6


15

Total non-operating expense (income), net


52


46


110


21


53


80


(29)
















Income from continuing operations before
provision for income taxes


127


173


88


142


137


122


772

Provision for income taxes


43


57


15


65


67


76


212

Income from continuing operations


84


116


73


77


69


46


560

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


13


(46)


46


21


22


(146)

Net income


85


128


27


123


90


67


414

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests from continuing operations


41


45


35


31


42


42


139

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests from discontinued operations


2


2


-


(2)


2


2


-

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC


42


82


(7)


94


46


23


275
















Net income from continuing operations attributable
to IGT PLC per common share - basic


0.21


0.35


0.19


0.23


0.14


0.02


2.08

Net income from continuing operations attributable
to IGT PLC per common share - diluted


0.21


0.35


0.19


0.23


0.14


0.02


2.07

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC
per common share - basic


0.21


0.41


(0.04)


0.47


0.23


0.11


1.36

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC
per common share - diluted


0.21


0.40


(0.04)


0.46


0.23


0.11


1.35
















Weighted-average shares - basic


201


200


200


200


200


200


202

Weighted-average shares - diluted


203


203


200


203


203


202


203

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the year ended



2024


2023


2022



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Revenue















Service















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue


487


514


500


472


485


501


1,846

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue


23


31


33


47


18


31


115

Upfront license fee amortization


(47)


(47)


(47)


(47)


(47)


(47)


(183)

Other


124


121


107


105


131


117


662

Total service revenue


586


619


592


576


588


602


2,440
















Product Sales


27


42


89


25


35


22


157

Total revenue


613


661


681


601


623


624


2,597
















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (1)

Global















Instant ticket & draw games


(0.2) %


(0.2) %


(0.1) %


(0.8) %


2.0 %


5.0 %


(3.7) %

U.S. multi-state jackpots


22.5 %


(0.8) %


(28.7) %


43.6 %


(2.1) %


62.3 %


21.0 %

Total


0.9 %


(0.3) %


(3.5) %


3.1 %


1.8 %


8.0 %


(2.2) %
















U.S. & Canada















Instant ticket & draw games


(1.9) %


(2.6) %


(0.9) %


(1.0) %


0.4 %


3.4 %


(3.0) %

U.S. multi-state jackpots


22.5 %


(0.8) %


(28.7) %


43.6 %


(2.1) %


62.3 %


21.0 %

Total


- %


(2.4) %


(5.8) %


4.9 %


0.2 %


8.3 %


(0.7) %
















Italy















Instant ticket & draw games


2.3 %


4.4 %


2.9 %


4.7 %


8.0 %


10.3 %


(8.5) %
















Rest of world















Instant ticket & draw games


3.0 %


2.6 %


(1.1) %


(6.9) %


0.3 %


3.6 %


0.6 %














































(1) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods


International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited


For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the year ended


2024


2023


2022


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Cash flows from operating activities














Net income

85


128


27


123


90


67


414

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


13


(46)


46


21


22


(146)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
from continuing operations:














Depreciation

43


41


42


45


45


44


181

Amortization

8


8


10


9


10


10


45

Amortization of upfront license fees

49


50


50


50


50


49


193

Deferred income taxes

5


5


(65)


14


7


7


(42)

Stock-based compensation

9


9


5


11


10


8


34

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)


(11)


52


(36)


3


25


17

Gain on sale of business

-


-


-


-


-


-


(278)

Other non-cash items, net

3


4


3


6


(1)


6


16

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:














Trade and other receivables

64


(45)


(32)


11


23


(57)


114

Inventories

(4)


(2)


16


(12)


(5)


(20)


(17)

Accounts payable

(44)


(25)


71


20


(112)


103


(60)

Accrued interest payable

27


(37)


34


(27)


28


(35)


(15)

Accrued income taxes

2


6


12


(14)


50


64


(29)

Other assets and liabilities

8


(53)


24


72


-


(33)


14

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

250


65


295


226


176


218


734

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued
operations

93


55


104


70


(142)


93


165

Net cash provided by operating activities

343


120


400


296


34


311


899















Cash flows from investing activities














Capital expenditures

(40)


(35)


(43)


(31)


(36)


(38)


(162)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred

-


-


-


-


-


-


476

Other

1


(2)


(4)


1


1


(2)


13

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations

(39)


(37)


(47)


(29)


(35)


(39)


328

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

(58)


(46)


(57)


(69)


(64)


(52)


(159)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(97)


(83)


(104)


(98)


(99)


(91)


168















Cash flows from financing activities














Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings

(6)


(9)


(43)


55


(53)


53


(51)

Net (payments on) receipts from financial liabilities

(1)


(63)


67


(61)


(14)


8


75

Principal payments on long-term debt

-


-


(339)


-


-


(462)


(597)

Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities

35


(72)


131


5


81


392


72

Repurchases of treasury shares

-


-


-


-


-


-


(115)

Dividends paid

(80)


-


(40)


(40)


(40)


(40)


(161)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(59)


(100)


-


-


(59)


(92)


(176)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(35)


(10)


(18)


(10)


(36)


(10)


(75)

Other

(12)


1


(4)


(8)


(10)


(6)


(34)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(159)


(253)


(246)


(58)


(130)


(157)


(1,063)

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations

(11)


(9)


(21)


(9)


(11)


(5)


(3)

Net cash used in financing activities

(170)


(262)


(267)


(67)


(141)


(163)


(1,065)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

76


(225)


29


130


(206)


57


2

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
and cash equivalents

(14)


(18)


13


(32)


(1)


8


(70)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period

497


739


697


599


805


740


808

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

559


497


739


697


599


805


740

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of
discontinued operations

86


83


86


107


115


104


99

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period of continuing operations

473


414


653


590


484


701


642















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:














Interest paid

26


91


20


81


23


84


228

Income taxes paid

36


46


68


65


10


5


283

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, $ in millions)

































For the three months ended


For the three months ended


For the year ended



2024


2023


2022



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Income from continuing operations


84


116


73


77


69


46


560

Provision for income taxes


43


57


15


65


67


76


212

Interest expense, net


53


53


54


54


50


50


216

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


(4)


(11)


52


(36)


3


25


17

Gain on sale of business


-


-


-


-


-


-


(278)

Other non-operating expense, net


3


4


4


3


-


6


15

Operating income


179


219


197


163


190


202


743

Depreciation


43


41


42


45


45


44


181

Amortization - service revenue (1)


49


50


50


50


50


49


193

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


6


6


6


6


6


6


27

Amortization - purchase accounting


2


3


3


4


4


4


18

Stock-based compensation


9


9


5


11


10


8


34

Other


1


-


12


-


2


-


9

Adjusted EBITDA


290


327


316


279


305


314


1,205
















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



























































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations


250


65


295


226


176


218


734

Capital expenditures


(40)


(35)


(43)


(31)


(36)


(38)


(162)

Free Cash Flow


210


30


253


195


140


181


572



For the three months ended




2024





June 30,


March 31,





Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact



Reported EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted




0.21






0.35



Adjustments:















Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


(0.02)


0.01


(0.03)


(0.06)


0.02


(0.08)



Amortization - purchase accounting


0.01


-


0.01


0.01


-


0.01



Other (non-recurring adjustments)


0.01


-


0.01


-


-


-



Net adjustments






(0.01)






(0.07)


















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted




0.20






0.28


















Reported effective tax rate






33.6 %






33.1 %



Adjusted effective tax rate






35.6 %






38.2 %



Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)






203(2)






203(2)






































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction

(2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards



For the three months ended


For the year ended




2023


2022




December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,




Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Pre-Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact (1)


Net
Impact


Reported EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted




0.19






0.23






0.14






0.02






2.07


Adjustments:
































Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


0.26


(0.04)


0.30


(0.18)


0.02


(0.20)


0.01


-


0.01


0.12


(0.02)


0.14


0.08


0.08


0.01


Amortization - purchase accounting


0.02


-


0.01


0.02


-


0.01


0.02


-


0.02


0.02


-


0.02


0.09


0.02


0.07


Restructuring


0.06


0.02


0.04


-


-


-


0.01


-


0.01


-


-


-


0.03


0.01


0.02


Other (non-recurring adjustments)


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


0.02


-


0.02


0.07


0.01


0.07


Net adjustments






0.35






(0.18)






0.03






0.18






0.17


































Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted




0.54






0.04






0.17






0.20






2.24


































Reported effective tax rate






17.0 %






45.7 %






49.3 %






62.6 %






27.5 %


Adjusted effective tax rate






7.6 %






63.6 %






48.0 %






47.1 %






28.3 %


Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)






203(2)






203(2)






203(2)






202(2)






203(2)

































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction

(2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

© 2024 PR Newswire
