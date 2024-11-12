International Game Technology Plc Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Reflecting Continuing Operations After Announced Sale Of Gaming & Digital

Q3'24 revenue of $587 million reflects sustained momentum in Italy and improved U.S. instant ticket and draw game wagers

Operating income of $110 million includes $38 million restructuring charge associated with proactively optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years

Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.9% highlight attractive profit profile of pure play lottery business

Year-to-date cash from operations of $724 million, with $489 million from continuing operations; continuing operations represents over 85% of year-to-date consolidated free cash flow

Introducing Q4'24 and FY'24 outlook for continuing operations

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This quarter marks the first reporting period where the results of the Gaming & Digital business are classified as discontinued operations. The sale of Gaming & Digital was announced on July 26, 2024, in a transaction expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our third-quarter and year-to-date performance underscores the strength and resilience of our business model marked by our scale, attractive margin structure, and strong cash generation," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Over the first nine months, we generated $1.9 billion in revenue, led by steady Italy growth and improved third quarter trends in the U.S. We are excited to build upon a solid foundation as we transform into a leaner, more focused global lottery pure play and capitalize on attractive industry dynamics."

"Sustained cash flow generation in the first nine months was predominantly driven by continuing operations," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The value of IGT is enhanced on a go-forward basis by a low pro forma leverage profile and by the launch of a cost optimization initiative as we look to right size the organization while supporting long-term growth initiatives."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2024 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations September 30,

2024

2023 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 587

601 (2) % (3) %











Operating income 110

163 (33) % (33) % Operating income margin 18.7 %

27.1 %















Earnings per share - diluted $(0.39)

$0.23 NA













Net cash provided by operating activities 173

226 (23) %













Cash and cash equivalents 501

483 4 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA 264

279 (6) % (6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 44.9 %

46.4 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $(0.02)

$0.04 NA













Free cash flow 144

195 (26) %













Net debt 5,156

5,327 (3) %













Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Announced sale of Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $4.05 billion in cash

Executed 10-year facilities management contract extension with North Carolina Education Lottery

Awarded three-year primary instant ticket printing contract with Portugal's national lottery, following a competitive procurement process

Strengthened partnership with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French national lottery, with signing of three-year instant ticket printing contract

Successfully issued €500M 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2030; subsequent call of $500M 6.50% Notes due 2025

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $587 million compared to $601 million in the prior-year period

Elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year

2.7% Italy same-store sales growth and improvement in U.S. instant ticket and draw game trends, partially offset by customer allowance

Increased other service revenue related to non-wager-based service contracts in Europe

Multi-year central system software license and higher terminal sales in the prior year, partially offset by higher instant ticket printing in the current year

Gross profit of $263 million versus $278 million in the prior year

High profit flow-through from U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year, partially offset by positive geographic mix in the current year

Stronger terminal sales and more favorable product mix in the prior year

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $101 million compared to $106 million in the prior-year period with the improvement primarily related to lower legal costs

Research and development of $12 million versus $9 million in the prior year related to increased investment in growth initiatives

Operating income of $110 million versus $163 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a $38 million restructuring charge associated with OPtiMa 3.0, a program focused on optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years (see "Other Developments" section for further details)

Adjusted EBITDA of $264 million compared to $279 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.9% versus 46.4% in the prior year

High profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales in prior year partially offset by positive geographic mix in the current year

Higher terminal sales and beneficial product mix in prior year

Lower legal costs in the current year

Investment in growth initiatives

Net interest expense of $53 million in line with $54 million in the prior year

Foreign exchange loss of $39 million, compared to a gain of $36 million in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and loss on a foreign currency hedge related to issuance of EUR debt

Other non-operating expense, net, of $2 million versus $3 million in the prior year

Income tax provision of $61 million, compared to $65 million in the prior year, primarily related to non-deductible foreign exchange losses and restructuring costs

Net income of $43 million versus $123 million in the prior-year period

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.39 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23 in the prior year primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency losses versus foreign currency gains in the prior year ($0.42 per share) and restructuring costs ($0.13 per share); adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.02 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.04 in the prior year driven by lower operating income, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $1.86 billion compared to $1.85 billion in the prior year

Elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year

3.1% Italy same-store sales growth

Increased other service revenue related to non-wager-based service contracts in Europe

Higher instant ticket printing services in the current year

Operating income of $507 million versus $555 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a $38 million restructuring charge associated with OPtiMa 3.0, a program focused on optimizing general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years (see "Other Developments" section for further details)

Adjusted EBITDA of $880 million compared to $898 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47.3% versus 48.6% in the prior year

High profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales in prior year

Higher-margin product sales mix in prior year

Continued cost management discipline and lower legal costs in the current year

Investment in growth initiatives

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17 compared to $0.38 in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency losses versus foreign currency gains in the prior year ($0.16 per share) and restructuring costs ($0.12 per share); adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.46 compared to $0.41 in the prior year driven by a reduced effective tax rate

Year-to-date cash from operations of $724 million, $489 million from continuing operations; free cash flow from continuing operations of $385 million

Net debt of $5.2 billion in line with balance at December 31, 2023; pro forma net debt leverage of 2.6x aligns Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations with the committed $2 billion debt reduction upon closing the sale of the Gaming & Digital business

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2024; $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

Initiated OPtiMa 3.0, a multi-year program aimed at optimizing the Company's general & administrative and operating activities following transformational actions over the last several years, and to position the Company for success as a global lottery pure play

Immediately addresses stranded corporate costs associated with the sale of Gaming & Digital business

$40 million of annualized cost savings expected by the end of 2026; approximately 50% of those savings expected to be realized by the end of 2025

$38 million restructuring charge, $27 million after tax, incurred in the third quarter of 2024, primarily related to the planned reduction of approximately 3% of the Company's global workforce

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Record date of November 26, 2024

Payment date of December 10, 2024

Introducing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook

Fourth Quarter

Revenue of $640 - $690 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $280 - $300 million

Full Year

Revenue of $2.50 - $2.55 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion

The Company has provided select recast historical income statement, cash flow, and KPI data (both on a U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP basis) in the body of this news release to show the impact of Gaming & Digital as discontinued operations.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters, including with respect to the proposed sale of the Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Buyer"). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, including the sale of Gaming & Digital to the Buyer, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations on the future release of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and any other future financial performance guidance for continuing operations, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy

The Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024 is:

Total revenue of approximately $2.50 - $2.55 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant





Q3'24

Q3'23





Currency

Revenue





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

477

472

1 %

- %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

21

47

(56) %

(56) %

Upfront license fee amortization

(48)

(47)

(2) %

- %

Other

116

105

11 %

11 %

Total service revenue

566

576

(2) %

(2) %





















Product sales

20

25

(17) %

(19) %

Total revenue

587

601

(2) %

(3) %





















Operating income

110

163

(33) %

(33) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

264

279

(6) %

(6) %





















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.0 %

(0.8 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(55.2 %)

43.6 %









Total

(5.8 %)

3.1 %





























U.S. & Canada

















Instant ticket & draw games

0.2 %

(1.0 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(55.2 %)

43.6 %









Total

(9.8 %)

4.9 %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

2.7 %

4.7 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.9 %

(6.9 %)





























Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada

284

306

(7) %

(7) %

Italy

228

218

5 %

3 %

Rest of world

75

77

(3) %

(3) %

Total revenue

587

601

(2) %

(3) %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods





















International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Service revenue 566

576

1,771

1,767 Product sales 20

25

89

82 Total revenue 587

601

1,861

1,849















Cost of services 300

301

907

894 Cost of product sales 24

22

71

59 Selling, general and administrative 101

106

300

312 Research and development 12

9

34

27 Restructuring 38

-

39

2 Other operating expense, net 2

-

3

- Total operating expenses 477

438

1,354

1,294















Operating income 110

163

507

555















Interest expense, net 53

54

160

154 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 39

(36)

23

(9) Other non-operating expense, net 2

3

9

9 Total non-operating expenses 94

21

192

155















Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 15

142

315

400 Provision for income taxes 61

65

161

209 (Loss) income from continuing operations (46)

77

154

192 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 88

46

101

88 Net income 43

123

256

280 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from continuing operations 34

31

120

115 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations 1

(2)

5

2 Net income attributable to IGT PLC 7

94

130

164















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.39)

0.23

0.17

0.39 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.39)

0.23

0.17

0.38 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.04

0.47

0.65

0.82 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.04

0.46

0.64

0.81 Weighted-average shares - basic 202

200

201

200 Weighted-average shares - diluted 202

203

203

202

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

501

508 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

102

146 Trade and other receivables, net

394

403 Inventories, net

123

110 Other current assets

152

141 Assets held for sale

4,783

816 Total current assets

6,056

2,123 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

578

622 Property, plant and equipment, net

78

74 Operating lease right-of-use assets

102

103 Goodwill

2,684

2,678 Intangible assets, net

77

87 Other non-current assets

677

835 Assets held for sale

-

3,943 Total non-current assets

4,196

8,342 Total assets

10,252

10,465









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

662

643 Current portion of long-term debt

224

- Short-term borrowings

27

16 Other current liabilities

481

561 Liabilities held for sale

1,169

472 Total current liabilities

2,563

1,691 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,406

5,655 Deferred income taxes

178

178 Operating lease liabilities

84

88 Other non-current liabilities

127

129 Liabilities held for sale

-

771 Total non-current liabilities

5,795

6,821 Total liabilities

8,358

8,513 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,482

1,443 Non-controlling interests

412

510 Shareholders' equity

1,894

1,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,252

10,465

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 43

123

256

280 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 88

46

101

88 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations:













Amortization of upfront license fees 51

50

150

149 Depreciation 42

45

127

134 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 39

(36)

23

(9) Stock-based compensation 12

11

31

29 Amortization 8

9

24

30 Deferred income taxes (21)

14

(11)

29 Other non-cash items, net 1

6

8

11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (8)

11

11

(23) Inventories (6)

(12)

(12)

(37) Accounts payable 87

20

18

11 Accrued interest payable (34)

(27)

(44)

(33) Accrued income taxes (6)

(14)

3

99 Other assets and liabilities 52

72

7

39 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 173

226

489

620 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 87

70

235

20 Net cash provided by operating activities 260

296

724

641















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (30)

(31)

(104)

(104) Other 2

1

1

- Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (27)

(29)

(103)

(104) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (62)

(69)

(166)

(185) Net cash used in investing activities (90)

(98)

(270)

(289)















Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from short-term borrowings 27

55

11

56 Net receipts from (payments on) financial liabilities 12

(61)

(52)

(66) Principal payments on long-term debt (500)

-

(500)

(462) Proceeds from long-term debt 556

-

556

- Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities (82)

5

(119)

478 Dividends paid (40)

(40)

(121)

(120) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests -

-

(159)

(151) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(10)

(55)

(55) Other (16)

(8)

(28)

(24) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (54)

(58)

(467)

(346) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (19)

(9)

(39)

(25) Net cash used in financing activities (73)

(67)

(505)

(371)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 98

130

(51)

(19) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 17

(32)

(14)

(24) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 559

599

739

740 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 674

697

674

697 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations 71

107

71

107 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 604

590

604

590















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 87

81

204

188 Income taxes paid 87

65

169

81

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 -

499 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 748

747 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 838

826 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 748

747 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 557

550 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 746

745 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 553

- Senior Secured Notes 4,190

4,113







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 666

876 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 212

207 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 338

458 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,406

5,655







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 224

- Current portion of long-term debt 224

-







Short-term borrowings 27

16 Total debt 5,657

5,671







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 501

508 Net debt 5,156

5,163















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (Loss) income from continuing operations

(46)

77

154

192 Provision for income taxes

61

65

161

209 Interest expense, net

53

54

160

154 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

39

(36)

23

(9) Other non-operating expense, net

2

3

9

9 Operating income

110

163

507

555 Depreciation

42

45

127

134 Amortization - service revenue (1)

51

50

150

149 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

6

17

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

4

7

13 Restructuring

38

-

39

2 Stock-based compensation

12

11

31

29 Other

2

-

3

- Adjusted EBITDA

264

279

880

898 (1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees













































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

173

226

489

620 Capital expenditures

(30)

(31)

(104)

(104) Free Cash Flow

144

195

385

516



















International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023





Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted







(0.39)









0.23









0.17









0.38

Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

0.19

(0.03)

0.22

(0.18)

0.02

(0.20)

0.11

-

0.11

(0.04)

0.01

(0.05)

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

-

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.06

0.01

0.05

Restructuring

0.19

0.06

0.13

-

-

-

0.19

0.06

0.13

0.01

-

0.01

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

0.02

-

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

Net adjustments









0.38









(0.18)









0.29









0.03

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted























































(0.02)









0.04









0.46









0.41





















































Reported effective tax rate









394.3 %









45.7 %









51.0 %









52.1 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









68.9 %









63.6 %









45.1 %









51.8 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





202(2)









203(3)









203(3)









202(3)





















































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction

(2) Excludes the anti-dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

(3) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards



Recast Historical Financial Information

Recast data reflects the treatment of IGT's Gaming & Digital businesses as discontinued operations and revised revenue and KPI components.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended



2024

2023

2022



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Service revenue

586

619

592

576

588

602

2,440 Product sales

27

42

89

25

35

22

157 Total revenue

613

661

681

601

623

624

2,597





























Cost of services

304

304

313

301

298

296

1,280 Cost of product sales

22

26

53

22

21

15

120 Selling, general and administrative

96

102

95

106

104

102

400 Research and development

11

11

10

9

9

9

45 Other operating expense, net

1

-

12

-

2

-

9 Total operating expenses

434

443

483

438

434

422

1,854





























Operating income

179

219

197

163

190

202

743





























Interest expense, net

53

53

54

54

50

50

216 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)

(11)

52

(36)

3

25

17 Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

-

-

-

(278) Other non-operating expense, net

3

4

4

3

-

6

15 Total non-operating expense (income), net

52

46

110

21

53

80

(29)





























Income from continuing operations before

provision for income taxes

127

173

88

142

137

122

772 Provision for income taxes

43

57

15

65

67

76

212 Income from continuing operations

84

116

73

77

69

46

560 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

13

(46)

46

21

22

(146) Net income

85

128

27

123

90

67

414 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations

41

45

35

31

42

42

139 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations

2

2

-

(2)

2

2

- Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

42

82

(7)

94

46

23

275





























Net income from continuing operations attributable

to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.21

0.35

0.19

0.23

0.14

0.02

2.08 Net income from continuing operations attributable

to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.21

0.35

0.19

0.23

0.14

0.02

2.07 Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

per common share - basic

0.21

0.41

(0.04)

0.47

0.23

0.11

1.36 Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

per common share - diluted

0.21

0.40

(0.04)

0.46

0.23

0.11

1.35





























Weighted-average shares - basic

201

200

200

200

200

200

202 Weighted-average shares - diluted

203

203

200

203

203

202

203

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)











































For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended



2024

2023

2022



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Revenue



























Service



























Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

487

514

500

472

485

501

1,846 U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

23

31

33

47

18

31

115 Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(47)

(47)

(47)

(47)

(47)

(183) Other

124

121

107

105

131

117

662 Total service revenue

586

619

592

576

588

602

2,440





























Product Sales

27

42

89

25

35

22

157 Total revenue

613

661

681

601

623

624

2,597





























Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (1) Global



























Instant ticket & draw games

(0.2) %

(0.2) %

(0.1) %

(0.8) %

2.0 %

5.0 %

(3.7) % U.S. multi-state jackpots

22.5 %

(0.8) %

(28.7) %

43.6 %

(2.1) %

62.3 %

21.0 % Total

0.9 %

(0.3) %

(3.5) %

3.1 %

1.8 %

8.0 %

(2.2) %





























U.S. & Canada



























Instant ticket & draw games

(1.9) %

(2.6) %

(0.9) %

(1.0) %

0.4 %

3.4 %

(3.0) % U.S. multi-state jackpots

22.5 %

(0.8) %

(28.7) %

43.6 %

(2.1) %

62.3 %

21.0 % Total

- %

(2.4) %

(5.8) %

4.9 %

0.2 %

8.3 %

(0.7) %





























Italy



























Instant ticket & draw games

2.3 %

4.4 %

2.9 %

4.7 %

8.0 %

10.3 %

(8.5) %





























Rest of world



























Instant ticket & draw games

3.0 %

2.6 %

(1.1) %

(6.9) %

0.3 %

3.6 %

0.6 %

























































































(1) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended

2024

2023

2022

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Cash flows from operating activities

























Net income 85

128

27

123

90

67

414 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

13

(46)

46

21

22

(146) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

from continuing operations:

























Depreciation 43

41

42

45

45

44

181 Amortization 8

8

10

9

10

10

45 Amortization of upfront license fees 49

50

50

50

50

49

193 Deferred income taxes 5

5

(65)

14

7

7

(42) Stock-based compensation 9

9

5

11

10

8

34 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4)

(11)

52

(36)

3

25

17 Gain on sale of business -

-

-

-

-

-

(278) Other non-cash items, net 3

4

3

6

(1)

6

16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:

























Trade and other receivables 64

(45)

(32)

11

23

(57)

114 Inventories (4)

(2)

16

(12)

(5)

(20)

(17) Accounts payable (44)

(25)

71

20

(112)

103

(60) Accrued interest payable 27

(37)

34

(27)

28

(35)

(15) Accrued income taxes 2

6

12

(14)

50

64

(29) Other assets and liabilities 8

(53)

24

72

-

(33)

14 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 250

65

295

226

176

218

734 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued

operations 93

55

104

70

(142)

93

165 Net cash provided by operating activities 343

120

400

296

34

311

899



























Cash flows from investing activities

























Capital expenditures (40)

(35)

(43)

(31)

(36)

(38)

(162) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred -

-

-

-

-

-

476 Other 1

(2)

(4)

1

1

(2)

13 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (39)

(37)

(47)

(29)

(35)

(39)

328 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (58)

(46)

(57)

(69)

(64)

(52)

(159) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (97)

(83)

(104)

(98)

(99)

(91)

168



























Cash flows from financing activities

























Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (6)

(9)

(43)

55

(53)

53

(51) Net (payments on) receipts from financial liabilities (1)

(63)

67

(61)

(14)

8

75 Principal payments on long-term debt -

-

(339)

-

-

(462)

(597) Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities 35

(72)

131

5

81

392

72 Repurchases of treasury shares -

-

-

-

-

-

(115) Dividends paid (80)

-

(40)

(40)

(40)

(40)

(161) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (59)

(100)

-

-

(59)

(92)

(176) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (35)

(10)

(18)

(10)

(36)

(10)

(75) Other (12)

1

(4)

(8)

(10)

(6)

(34) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (159)

(253)

(246)

(58)

(130)

(157)

(1,063) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (11)

(9)

(21)

(9)

(11)

(5)

(3) Net cash used in financing activities (170)

(262)

(267)

(67)

(141)

(163)

(1,065)



























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 76

(225)

29

130

(206)

57

2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

and cash equivalents (14)

(18)

13

(32)

(1)

8

(70) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period 497

739

697

599

805

740

808 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 559

497

739

697

599

805

740 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of

discontinued operations 86

83

86

107

115

104

99 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period of continuing operations 473

414

653

590

484

701

642



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:

























Interest paid 26

91

20

81

23

84

228 Income taxes paid 36

46

68

65

10

5

283

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)































































For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended



2024

2023

2022



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income from continuing operations

84

116

73

77

69

46

560 Provision for income taxes

43

57

15

65

67

76

212 Interest expense, net

53

53

54

54

50

50

216 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)

(11)

52

(36)

3

25

17 Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

-

-

-

(278) Other non-operating expense, net

3

4

4

3

-

6

15 Operating income

179

219

197

163

190

202

743 Depreciation

43

41

42

45

45

44

181 Amortization - service revenue (1)

49

50

50

50

50

49

193 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

6

6

6

6

6

27 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

3

3

4

4

4

18 Stock-based compensation

9

9

5

11

10

8

34 Other

1

-

12

-

2

-

9 Adjusted EBITDA

290

327

316

279

305

314

1,205





























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



















































































































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

250

65

295

226

176

218

734 Capital expenditures

(40)

(35)

(43)

(31)

(36)

(38)

(162) Free Cash Flow

210

30

253

195

140

181

572





For the three months ended





2024







June 30,

March 31,







Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact



Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





0.21









0.35



Adjustments:



























Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(0.02)

0.01

(0.03)

(0.06)

0.02

(0.08)



Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01



Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-



Net adjustments









(0.01)









(0.07)

































Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





0.20









0.28

































Reported effective tax rate









33.6 %









33.1 %



Adjusted effective tax rate









35.6 %









38.2 %



Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)









203(2)









203(2)









































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards





For the three months ended

For the year ended





2023

2022





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





0.19









0.23









0.14









0.02









2.07

Adjustments:





























































Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

0.26

(0.04)

0.30

(0.18)

0.02

(0.20)

0.01

-

0.01

0.12

(0.02)

0.14

0.08

0.08

0.01

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.02

-

0.01

0.02

-

0.01

0.02

-

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

0.09

0.02

0.07

Restructuring

0.06

0.02

0.04

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

0.03

0.01

0.02

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.02

-

0.02

0.07

0.01

0.07

Net adjustments









0.35









(0.18)









0.03









0.18









0.17

































































Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC - diluted





0.54









0.04









0.17









0.20









2.24

































































Reported effective tax rate









17.0 %









45.7 %









49.3 %









62.6 %









27.5 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









7.6 %









63.6 %









48.0 %









47.1 %









28.3 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)









203(2)









203(2)









203(2)









202(2)









203(2)































































































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

