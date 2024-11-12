Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) (NASDAQ: UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net revenues were approximately $110.4 million, a decrease of 6.3% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported operating loss of approximately $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to operating loss of approximately $56.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $35.4 million, a decrease of 19.2% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $31.8 million or $(0.68) per share (basic) compared to net loss of $54.4 million or $(1.14) per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $34.7 million for the same period in 2023.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "On a same station basis our radio division finished Q3 -7.7% excluding political, and -3.6% with political. We saw a strong uptick in political revenues beginning in September, with Q4 core radio revenue currently pacing down 3.0%, but up 23.9% overall. Reach Media increased margins and Adjusted EBITDA, despite an 8.2% reduction in revenue for the quarter, due to reduced selling, general and administrative expenses. Our Cable TV business continues to suffer from subscriber churn and audience delivery shortfall, impacting both advertising and affiliate revenues, which were both down double digit percentages in Q3. Digital advertising revenues were down 4.1% as the business experienced moderately weaker advertising demand than prior year. During Q2 we repurchased an additional $14.5 million of our 2028 notes at 75.0%, and we ended the quarter with approximately $115.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash."
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share data)
NET REVENUE
$ 110,393
$ 117,825
$ 332,547
$ 357,346
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
33,911
33,903
99,826
100,304
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
41,112
40,142
131,141
126,634
Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
12,354
10,418
38,033
30,333
Stock-based compensation
1,152
2,218
3,615
7,816
Depreciation and amortization
1,238
1,808
6,081
6,291
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
46,823
85,448
127,581
124,304
Total operating expenses
136,590
173,937
406,277
395,682
Operating loss
(26,197)
(56,112)
(73,730)
(38,336)
INTEREST INCOME
1,088
2,256
4,863
4,488
INTEREST EXPENSE
11,649
13,983
37,051
42,023
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
3,472
-
18,771
2,356
Other income, net
74
75
974
96,535
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries
(33,212)
(67,764)
(86,173)
23,020
(BENEFIT FROM)PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(1,814)
(16,778)
(17,824)
5,259
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
(31,398)
(50,986)
(68,349)
17,761
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
-
(2,728)
(411)
(2,728)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(31,398)
(53,714)
(68,760)
15,033
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
400
697
976
2,000
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (31,798)
$ (54,411)
$ (69,736)
$ 13,033
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3
47,105,290
47,722,263
48,614,438
47,592,010
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4
47,105,290
47,722,263
48,614,438
50,358,881
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic)
(0.68)
(1.14)
(1.43)
0.27
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)
(0.68)
(1.14)
(1.43)
0.26
SELECTED OTHER DATA
Broadcast and digital operating income 1
$ 35,370
$ 43,780
$ 101,580
$ 130,408
Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (31,798)
$ (54,411)
$ (69,736)
$ 13,033
Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net (loss) income:
Interest income
(1,088)
(2,256)
(4,863)
(4,488)
Interest expense
11,649
13,983
37,051
42,023
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(1,814)
(16,778)
(17,824)
5,259
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses
12,354
10,418
38,033
30,333
Stock-based compensation
1,152
2,218
3,615
7,816
Gain on retirement of debt
(3,472)
-
(18,771)
(2,356)
Other income, net
(74)
(75)
(974)
(96,535)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
-
2,728
411
2,728
Depreciation and amortization
1,238
1,808
6,081
6,291
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
400
697
976
2,000
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
46,823
85,448
127,581
124,304
Broadcast and digital operating income
$ 35,370
$ 43,780
$ 101,580
$ 130,408
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 25,414
$ 34,650
$ 76,593
$ 103,874
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (31,798)
$ (54,411)
$ (69,736)
$ 13,033
Interest income
(1,088)
(2,256)
(4,863)
(4,488)
Interest expense
11,649
13,983
37,051
42,023
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(1,814)
(16,778)
(17,824)
5,259
Depreciation and amortization
1,238
1,808
6,081
6,291
EBITDA
$ (21,813)
$ (57,654)
$ (49,291)
$ 62,118
Stock-based compensation
1,152
2,218
3,615
7,816
Gain on retirement of debt
(3,472)
-
(18,771)
(2,356)
Other income, net
(74)
(75)
(974)
(96,535)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
-
2,728
411
2,728
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
400
697
976
2,000
Corporate development costs
1,339
1,594
10,863
4,317
Employment Agreement Award and other compensation
-
(845)
-
(2,663)
Severance-related costs
251
31
831
318
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
46,823
85,448
127,581
124,304
Investment expense from MGM National Harbor
-
-
-
(115)
Other nonrecurring expenses
46
-
(631)
-
Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives
762
508
1,983
1,942
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 25,414
$ 34,650
$ 76,593
$ 103,874
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 115,489
$ 233,570
Intangible assets, net
514,756
645,979
Total assets
962,603
1,211,173
Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)
593,918
716,246
Total liabilities
747,203
920,588
Total stockholders' equity
204,764
274,065
Redeemable non-controlling interests
10,636
16,520
September 30, 2024
Applicable Interest Rate
(in thousands)
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $6.1 million (fixed rate)
$ 593,918
7.375 %
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
During the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized approximately $110.4 million in net revenues compared to approximately $117.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $39.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $40.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in national advertising offset by the Houston station acquisition, which was completed in August 2023. We recognized approximately $10.2 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in overall demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $20.4 million of revenue from our digital segment during each of the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We recognized approximately $40.7 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $46.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $6.1 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the consistent churn in subscribers.
The following charts indicates the sources of our net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net Revenues:
Radio Advertising
$ 44,991
$ 46,651
$ (1,660)
(3.6) %
Political Advertising
3,547
1,101
2,446
222.2 %
Digital Advertising
19,434
20,269
(835)
(4.1) %
Cable Television Advertising
21,868
25,218
(3,350)
(13.3) %
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
18,808
21,569
(2,761)
(12.8) %
Event Revenues & Other
1,745
3,017
(1,272)
(42.2) %
Net Revenues (as reported)
$ 110,393
$ 117,825
$ (7,432)
(6.3) %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net Revenues:
Radio Advertising
$ 131,753
$ 134,549
$ (2,796)
(2.1) %
Political Advertising
6,935
1,933
5,002
258.8 %
Digital Advertising
48,910
54,027
(5,117)
(9.5) %
Cable Television Advertising
69,403
81,286
(11,883)
(14.6) %
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
58,910
67,589
(8,679)
(12.8) %
Event Revenues & Other
16,636
17,962
(1,326)
(7.4) %
Net Revenues (as reported)
$ 332,547
$ 357,346
$ (24,799)
(6.9) %
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $87.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, up 3.5% from approximately $84.5 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall increase in operating expense was primarily due to higher expenses in the Houston radio market as a result of the acquisition in August of 2023, higher third party professional fees and cloud-based software licenses.
Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.6 million the due to the write off of aged property and equipment, net during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $46.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $85.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The impairment loss of $46.8 million in the third quarter 2024 was associated with the impairment of broadcasting licenses within the radio broadcasting segment and TV One Trade name. The primary factors leading to the impairments were an increase in the discount rate, continued decline of projected gross market revenues for Radio Broadcasting, projected revenues for TV One and a decline in operating profit margin.
Interest income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended September 30, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.
Interest expense was approximately $11.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $2.3 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company continued to repurchase its 2028 Notes, reducing the outstanding balance to $600.0 million compared to $725.0 million as of September 30, 2023.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 5.5%. This rate includes discrete tax expense of $2.9 million primarily related to return to provision adjustments, changes in valuation allowance for certain of our state net operating losses, and stock-based compensation. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $16.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.8%. This rate includes $0.3 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to deferred rate changes.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.6 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,015,023 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $2.0 million at an average price of $2.01 per share and repurchased 586,989 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.8 million at an average price of $1.31 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A Common Stock and repurchased 824 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $3,000 at an average price of $3.99 per share.
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are included.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$ 110,393
$ 39,716
$ 10,247
$ 20,398
$ 40,690
$ (658)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
33,911
11,779
3,700
3,481
15,177
(226)
Selling, general and administrative
41,112
21,267
1,451
9,831
8,815
(252)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
12,354
-
699
3
1,638
10,014
Stock-based compensation
1,152
125
28
56
21
922
Depreciation and amortization
1,238
509
39
401
47
242
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
46,823
37,734
-
-
9,089
-
Total operating expenses
136,590
71,414
5,917
13,772
34,787
10,700
Operating (loss) income
(26,197)
(31,698)
4,330
6,626
5,903
(11,358)
INTEREST INCOME
1,088
-
-
-
-
1,088
INTEREST EXPENSE
11,649
58
-
-
-
11,591
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
(3,472)
-
-
-
-
(3,472)
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
74
(12)
-
-
-
86
(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(33,212)
(31,768)
4,330
6,626
5,903
(18,303)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(1,814)
(2,344)
941
380
1,218
(2,009)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(31,398)
(29,424)
3,389
6,246
4,685
(16,294)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
400
-
-
-
-
400
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (31,798)
$ (29,424)
$ 3,389
$ 6,246
$ 4,685
$ (16,694)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 25,414
$ 8,030
$ 3,655
$ 6,363
$ 15,060
$ (7,695)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$ 117,825
$ 40,152
$ 11,157
$ 20,356
$ 46,787
$ (627)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
33,903
11,715
3,963
3,384
15,204
(363)
Selling, general and administrative
40,142
19,829
3,145
9,623
7,970
(425)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
10,418
-
673
2
1,374
8,369
Stock-based compensation
2,218
157
184
54
15
1,808
Depreciation and amortization
1,808
925
41
376
110
356
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
85,448
85,448
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
173,937
118,074
8,006
13,439
24,673
9,745
Operating (loss) income
(56,112)
(77,922)
3,151
6,917
22,114
(10,372)
INTEREST INCOME
2,256
-
-
-
-
2,256
INTEREST EXPENSE
13,983
56
-
-
-
13,927
OTHER INCOME, net
75
60
-
-
-
15
(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(67,764)
(77,918)
3,151
6,917
22,114
(22,028)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(16,778)
(17,617)
310
-
2,487
(1,958)
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
(50,986)
(60,301)
2,841
6,917
19,627
(20,070)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(2,728)
-
-
-
-
(2,728)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(53,714)
(60,301)
2,841
6,917
19,627
(22,798)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
697
-
-
-
-
697
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (54,411)
$ (60,301)
$ 2,841
$ 6,917
$ 19,627
$ (23,495)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 34,650
$ 8,583
$ 3,420
$ 7,356
$ 22,239
$ (6,948)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$ 332,547
$ 118,066
$ 37,648
$ 50,252
$ 128,412
$ (1,831)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
99,826
34,543
10,824
10,504
44,690
(735)
Selling, general and administrative
131,141
59,410
14,855
26,729
31,511
(1,364)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
38,033
-
2,078
10
5,128
30,817
Stock-based compensation
3,615
362
78
138
811
2,226
Depreciation and amortization
6,081
3,470
121
1,215
348
927
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
127,581
118,492
-
-
9,089
-
Total operating expenses
406,277
216,277
27,956
38,596
91,577
31,871
Operating (loss) income
(73,730)
(98,211)
9,692
11,656
36,835
(33,702)
INTEREST INCOME
4,863
-
-
-
-
4,863
INTEREST EXPENSE
37,051
175
-
-
-
36,876
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
(18,771)
-
-
-
-
(18,771)
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
974
(11)
-
-
-
985
(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
(86,173)
(98,397)
9,692
11,656
36,835
(45,959)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(17,824)
(22,423)
2,114
(843)
8,082
(4,754)
Net (loss) income from consolidated operations
(68,349)
(75,974)
7,578
12,499
28,753
(41,205)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(411)
-
-
-
-
(411)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(68,760)
(75,974)
7,578
12,499
28,753
(41,616)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
$ 976
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 976
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (69,736)
$ (75,974)
$ 7,578
$ 12,499
$ 28,753
$ (42,592)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 76,593
$ 25,300
$ 9,148
$ 12,289
$ 47,172
$ (17,316)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$ 357,346
$ 114,528
$ 42,125
$ 54,335
$ 148,895
$ (2,537)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
100,304
32,570
11,969
10,331
46,562
(1,128)
Selling, general and administrative
126,634
54,557
16,721
26,763
30,390
(1,797)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
30,333
-
2,010
3
5,021
23,299
Stock-based compensation
7,816
446
626
134
574
6,036
Depreciation and amortization
6,291
2,730
120
1,077
1,327
1,037
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets
124,304
124,304
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
395,682
214,607
31,446
38,308
83,874
27,447
Operating (loss) income
(38,336)
(100,079)
10,679
16,027
65,021
(29,984)
INTEREST INCOME
4,488
-
-
-
-
4,488
INTEREST EXPENSE
42,023
167
-
-
2,559
39,297
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
(2,356)
-
-
-
-
(2,356)
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net
96,535
(7)
-
-
-
96,542
Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
23,020
(100,253)
10,679
16,027
62,462
34,105
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
5,259
(24,535)
2,342
-
13,705
13,747
Net income (loss) from consolidated operations
17,761
(75,718)
8,337
16,027
48,757
20,358
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(2,728)
-
-
-
-
(2,728)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
15,033
(75,718)
8,337
16,027
48,757
17,630
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
$ 2,000
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2,000
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 13,033
$ (75,718)
$ 8,337
$ 16,027
$ 48,757
$ 15,630
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 103,874
$ 27,601
$ 11,479
$ 17,275
$ 66,922
$ (19,402)
Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-226-8189; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6980. The Access Code is 5487822.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST November 12, 2024 until 12:00 a.m. EST November 19, 2024. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 3607803.
Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.
Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of November 12, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.
Notes:
1
"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
2
"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
3
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,105,290 and 47,722,263 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,614,438 and 47,592,010 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.
4
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,105,290 and 47,722,263 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,614,438 and 50,358,881 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.
SOURCE Urban One, Inc.