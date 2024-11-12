Anzeige
WKN: A2DRLB | ISIN: US91705J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: UA1
Tradegate
12.11.24
14:29 Uhr
1,590 Euro
+0,030
+1,92 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN ONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN ONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,60015:18
1,5701,60015:18
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 12:48 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) (NASDAQ: UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net revenues were approximately $110.4 million, a decrease of 6.3% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported operating loss of approximately $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to operating loss of approximately $56.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $35.4 million, a decrease of 19.2% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $31.8 million or $(0.68) per share (basic) compared to net loss of $54.4 million or $(1.14) per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $34.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "On a same station basis our radio division finished Q3 -7.7% excluding political, and -3.6% with political. We saw a strong uptick in political revenues beginning in September, with Q4 core radio revenue currently pacing down 3.0%, but up 23.9% overall. Reach Media increased margins and Adjusted EBITDA, despite an 8.2% reduction in revenue for the quarter, due to reduced selling, general and administrative expenses. Our Cable TV business continues to suffer from subscriber churn and audience delivery shortfall, impacting both advertising and affiliate revenues, which were both down double digit percentages in Q3. Digital advertising revenues were down 4.1% as the business experienced moderately weaker advertising demand than prior year. During Q2 we repurchased an additional $14.5 million of our 2028 notes at 75.0%, and we ended the quarter with approximately $115.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash."


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)


(in thousands, except share data)









NET REVENUE

$ 110,393


$ 117,825


$ 332,547


$ 357,346

OPERATING EXPENSES








Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation

33,911


33,903


99,826


100,304

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation

41,112


40,142


131,141


126,634

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation

12,354


10,418


38,033


30,333

Stock-based compensation

1,152


2,218


3,615


7,816

Depreciation and amortization

1,238


1,808


6,081


6,291

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

46,823


85,448


127,581


124,304

Total operating expenses

136,590


173,937


406,277


395,682

Operating loss

(26,197)


(56,112)


(73,730)


(38,336)

INTEREST INCOME

1,088


2,256


4,863


4,488

INTEREST EXPENSE

11,649


13,983


37,051


42,023

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

3,472


-


18,771


2,356

Other income, net

74


75


974


96,535

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries

(33,212)


(67,764)


(86,173)


23,020

(BENEFIT FROM)PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(1,814)


(16,778)


(17,824)


5,259

Net (loss) income from consolidated operations

(31,398)


(50,986)


(68,349)


17,761

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-


(2,728)


(411)


(2,728)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(31,398)


(53,714)


(68,760)


15,033

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

400


697


976


2,000

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (31,798)


$ (54,411)


$ (69,736)


$ 13,033









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3

47,105,290


47,722,263


48,614,438


47,592,010

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4

47,105,290


47,722,263


48,614,438


50,358,881


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(in thousands, except per share data)


(in thousands, except per share data)









Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic)

(0.68)


(1.14)


(1.43)


0.27









Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)

(0.68)


(1.14)


(1.43)


0.26









SELECTED OTHER DATA








Broadcast and digital operating income 1

$ 35,370


$ 43,780


$ 101,580


$ 130,408









Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (31,798)


$ (54,411)


$ (69,736)


$ 13,033

Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net (loss) income:








Interest income

(1,088)


(2,256)


(4,863)


(4,488)

Interest expense

11,649


13,983


37,051


42,023

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,814)


(16,778)


(17,824)


5,259

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses

12,354


10,418


38,033


30,333

Stock-based compensation

1,152


2,218


3,615


7,816

Gain on retirement of debt

(3,472)


-


(18,771)


(2,356)

Other income, net

(74)


(75)


(974)


(96,535)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-


2,728


411


2,728

Depreciation and amortization

1,238


1,808


6,081


6,291

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

400


697


976


2,000

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

46,823


85,448


127,581


124,304

Broadcast and digital operating income

$ 35,370


$ 43,780


$ 101,580


$ 130,408









Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 25,414


$ 34,650


$ 76,593


$ 103,874









Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (31,798)


$ (54,411)


$ (69,736)


$ 13,033

Interest income

(1,088)


(2,256)


(4,863)


(4,488)

Interest expense

11,649


13,983


37,051


42,023

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,814)


(16,778)


(17,824)


5,259

Depreciation and amortization

1,238


1,808


6,081


6,291

EBITDA

$ (21,813)


$ (57,654)


$ (49,291)


$ 62,118

Stock-based compensation

1,152


2,218


3,615


7,816

Gain on retirement of debt

(3,472)


-


(18,771)


(2,356)

Other income, net

(74)


(75)


(974)


(96,535)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-


2,728


411


2,728

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

400


697


976


2,000

Corporate development costs

1,339


1,594


10,863


4,317

Employment Agreement Award and other compensation

-


(845)


-


(2,663)

Severance-related costs

251


31


831


318

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

46,823


85,448


127,581


124,304

Investment expense from MGM National Harbor

-


-


-


(115)

Other nonrecurring expenses

46


-


(631)


-

Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives

762


508


1,983


1,942

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,414


$ 34,650


$ 76,593


$ 103,874


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023






(in thousands)


(unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 115,489


$ 233,570

Intangible assets, net

514,756


645,979

Total assets

962,603


1,211,173

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)

593,918


716,246

Total liabilities

747,203


920,588

Total stockholders' equity

204,764


274,065

Redeemable non-controlling interests

10,636


16,520


September 30, 2024


Applicable Interest Rate


(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:




7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $6.1 million (fixed rate)

$ 593,918


7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized approximately $110.4 million in net revenues compared to approximately $117.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $39.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $40.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in national advertising offset by the Houston station acquisition, which was completed in August 2023. We recognized approximately $10.2 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in overall demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $20.4 million of revenue from our digital segment during each of the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We recognized approximately $40.7 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $46.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $6.1 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the consistent churn in subscribers.

The following charts indicates the sources of our net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:


Three Months Ended September 30,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change










(Unaudited)






(in thousands)





Net Revenues:








Radio Advertising

$ 44,991


$ 46,651


$ (1,660)


(3.6) %

Political Advertising

3,547


1,101


2,446


222.2 %

Digital Advertising

19,434


20,269


(835)


(4.1) %

Cable Television Advertising

21,868


25,218


(3,350)


(13.3) %

Cable Television Affiliate Fees

18,808


21,569


(2,761)


(12.8) %

Event Revenues & Other

1,745


3,017


(1,272)


(42.2) %

Net Revenues (as reported)

$ 110,393


$ 117,825


$ (7,432)


(6.3) %


Nine Months Ended September 30,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change










(Unaudited)






(in thousands)





Net Revenues:








Radio Advertising

$ 131,753


$ 134,549


$ (2,796)


(2.1) %

Political Advertising

6,935


1,933


5,002


258.8 %

Digital Advertising

48,910


54,027


(5,117)


(9.5) %

Cable Television Advertising

69,403


81,286


(11,883)


(14.6) %

Cable Television Affiliate Fees

58,910


67,589


(8,679)


(12.8) %

Event Revenues & Other

16,636


17,962


(1,326)


(7.4) %

Net Revenues (as reported)

$ 332,547


$ 357,346


$ (24,799)


(6.9) %









Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $87.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, up 3.5% from approximately $84.5 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall increase in operating expense was primarily due to higher expenses in the Houston radio market as a result of the acquisition in August of 2023, higher third party professional fees and cloud-based software licenses.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.6 million the due to the write off of aged property and equipment, net during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $46.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $85.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The impairment loss of $46.8 million in the third quarter 2024 was associated with the impairment of broadcasting licenses within the radio broadcasting segment and TV One Trade name. The primary factors leading to the impairments were an increase in the discount rate, continued decline of projected gross market revenues for Radio Broadcasting, projected revenues for TV One and a decline in operating profit margin.

Interest income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended September 30, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.

Interest expense was approximately $11.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $2.3 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company continued to repurchase its 2028 Notes, reducing the outstanding balance to $600.0 million compared to $725.0 million as of September 30, 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 5.5%. This rate includes discrete tax expense of $2.9 million primarily related to return to provision adjustments, changes in valuation allowance for certain of our state net operating losses, and stock-based compensation. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $16.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.8%. This rate includes $0.3 million of discrete tax benefits primarily related to deferred rate changes.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.6 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,015,023 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $2.0 million at an average price of $2.01 per share and repurchased 586,989 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.8 million at an average price of $1.31 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A Common Stock and repurchased 824 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $3,000 at an average price of $3.99 per share.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are included.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


(in thousands, unaudited)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations













STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
























NET REVENUE

$ 110,393


$ 39,716


$ 10,247


$ 20,398


$ 40,690


$ (658)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

33,911


11,779


3,700


3,481


15,177


(226)

Selling, general and administrative

41,112


21,267


1,451


9,831


8,815


(252)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

12,354


-


699


3


1,638


10,014

Stock-based compensation

1,152


125


28


56


21


922

Depreciation and amortization

1,238


509


39


401


47


242

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

46,823


37,734


-


-


9,089


-

Total operating expenses

136,590


71,414


5,917


13,772


34,787


10,700

Operating (loss) income

(26,197)


(31,698)


4,330


6,626


5,903


(11,358)

INTEREST INCOME

1,088


-


-


-


-


1,088

INTEREST EXPENSE

11,649


58


-


-


-


11,591

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(3,472)


-


-


-


-


(3,472)

OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net

74


(12)


-


-


-


86

(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

(33,212)


(31,768)


4,330


6,626


5,903


(18,303)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(1,814)


(2,344)


941


380


1,218


(2,009)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(31,398)


(29,424)


3,389


6,246


4,685


(16,294)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

400


-


-


-


-


400

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (31,798)


$ (29,424)


$ 3,389


$ 6,246


$ 4,685


$ (16,694)













Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 25,414


$ 8,030


$ 3,655


$ 6,363


$ 15,060


$ (7,695)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2023


(in thousands, unaudited)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations













STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
























NET REVENUE

$ 117,825


$ 40,152


$ 11,157


$ 20,356


$ 46,787


$ (627)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

33,903


11,715


3,963


3,384


15,204


(363)

Selling, general and administrative

40,142


19,829


3,145


9,623


7,970


(425)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

10,418


-


673


2


1,374


8,369

Stock-based compensation

2,218


157


184


54


15


1,808

Depreciation and amortization

1,808


925


41


376


110


356

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

85,448


85,448


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

173,937


118,074


8,006


13,439


24,673


9,745

Operating (loss) income

(56,112)


(77,922)


3,151


6,917


22,114


(10,372)

INTEREST INCOME

2,256


-


-


-


-


2,256

INTEREST EXPENSE

13,983


56


-


-


-


13,927

OTHER INCOME, net

75


60


-


-


-


15

(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

(67,764)


(77,918)


3,151


6,917


22,114


(22,028)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(16,778)


(17,617)


310


-


2,487


(1,958)

Net (loss) income from consolidated operations

(50,986)


(60,301)


2,841


6,917


19,627


(20,070)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(2,728)


-


-


-


-


(2,728)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(53,714)


(60,301)


2,841


6,917


19,627


(22,798)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

697


-


-


-


-


697

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (54,411)


$ (60,301)


$ 2,841


$ 6,917


$ 19,627


$ (23,495)













Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 34,650


$ 8,583


$ 3,420


$ 7,356


$ 22,239


$ (6,948)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


(in thousands, unaudited)














Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations













STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
























NET REVENUE

$ 332,547


$ 118,066


$ 37,648


$ 50,252


$ 128,412


$ (1,831)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

99,826


34,543


10,824


10,504


44,690


(735)

Selling, general and administrative

131,141


59,410


14,855


26,729


31,511


(1,364)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

38,033


-


2,078


10


5,128


30,817

Stock-based compensation

3,615


362


78


138


811


2,226

Depreciation and amortization

6,081


3,470


121


1,215


348


927

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

127,581


118,492


-


-


9,089


-

Total operating expenses

406,277


216,277


27,956


38,596


91,577


31,871

Operating (loss) income

(73,730)


(98,211)


9,692


11,656


36,835


(33,702)

INTEREST INCOME

4,863


-


-


-


-


4,863

INTEREST EXPENSE

37,051


175


-


-


-


36,876

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(18,771)


-


-


-


-


(18,771)

OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net

974


(11)


-


-


-


985

(Loss) income before income from consolidated operations before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

(86,173)


(98,397)


9,692


11,656


36,835


(45,959)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(17,824)


(22,423)


2,114


(843)


8,082


(4,754)

Net (loss) income from consolidated operations

(68,349)


(75,974)


7,578


12,499


28,753


(41,205)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(411)


-


-


-


-


(411)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(68,760)


(75,974)


7,578


12,499


28,753


(41,616)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

$ 976


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 976

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (69,736)


$ (75,974)


$ 7,578


$ 12,499


$ 28,753


$ (42,592)













Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 76,593


$ 25,300


$ 9,148


$ 12,289


$ 47,172


$ (17,316)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023


(in thousands, unaudited)














Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations













STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
























NET REVENUE

$ 357,346


$ 114,528


$ 42,125


$ 54,335


$ 148,895


$ (2,537)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

100,304


32,570


11,969


10,331


46,562


(1,128)

Selling, general and administrative

126,634


54,557


16,721


26,763


30,390


(1,797)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

30,333


-


2,010


3


5,021


23,299

Stock-based compensation

7,816


446


626


134


574


6,036

Depreciation and amortization

6,291


2,730


120


1,077


1,327


1,037

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets

124,304


124,304


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

395,682


214,607


31,446


38,308


83,874


27,447

Operating (loss) income

(38,336)


(100,079)


10,679


16,027


65,021


(29,984)

INTEREST INCOME

4,488


-


-


-


-


4,488

INTEREST EXPENSE

42,023


167


-


-


2,559


39,297

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(2,356)


-


-


-


-


(2,356)

OTHER INCOME (LOSS), net

96,535


(7)


-


-


-


96,542

Income (loss) before income from consolidated operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

23,020


(100,253)


10,679


16,027


62,462


34,105

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

5,259


(24,535)


2,342


-


13,705


13,747

Net income (loss) from consolidated operations

17,761


(75,718)


8,337


16,027


48,757


20,358

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(2,728)


-


-


-


-


(2,728)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

15,033


(75,718)


8,337


16,027


48,757


17,630

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

$ 2,000


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 2,000

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 13,033


$ (75,718)


$ 8,337


$ 16,027


$ 48,757


$ 15,630













Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 103,874


$ 27,601


$ 11,479


$ 17,275


$ 66,922


$ (19,402)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-226-8189; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6980. The Access Code is 5487822.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST November 12, 2024 until 12:00 a.m. EST November 19, 2024. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 3607803.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of November 12, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:

1

"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2

"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill, intangible assets, and long-lived assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



3

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,105,290 and 47,722,263 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,614,438 and 47,592,010 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.



4

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,105,290 and 47,722,263 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 48,614,438 and 50,358,881 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.



SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
