Powerfleet Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q2 FY25 revenue up 7%, to $77.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA up 41%, to $14.5 million year-over-year, demonstrating continued strong execution of the immediate business objectives post-MiX combination.
First half FY25 results exceeded expectations with revenue up 9%, to $152.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 46% year-over -year, to $28.2 million.
50% of the planned two-year annualized cost synergy target of $27 million secured within 6 months of the close of the MiX combination.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. This marks the second full quarter following the closing of the business combination with MiX Telematics Ltd. with the prior year comparison numbers adjusted to reflect the pro forma financial performance of the combined businesses.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenue was $77.0 million, up 7% year-over-year, driven by the continued strength of our Unity safety solutions.
- Product revenue rose by 13% year-over-year to $20.3 million, with adjusted gross margins expanding by 3% sequentially to 35%, exceeding current guidance of +30%.
- Service revenue growth of 5% was in line with annual revenue guidance, reaching $56.7 million, with adjusted gross margins expanding by 1.0% to 63.7% versus the prior year.
- Realized $13.5 million in annual cost synergies within the first six months of the MiX combination, achieving 50% of the two-year $27 million target. Cost synergies are the major driver of reduction in adjusted operating expenses, which declined by over 5% to $36.9 million versus the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased by 41% to $14.5 million versus the prior year, benefiting from the flow through of expanded gross profit and the realization of cost synergies.
FIRST HALF 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenue was $152.4 million, up 9% year-over-year, running ahead of annual guidance and reflecting strong execution in the first six months following the close of the MiX combination.
- Gross profit, after adjusting for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other integration expenses, increased by $6.4 million, or 8% versus the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased by $8.9 million, or 46%, to $28.2 million versus the prior year, driven by increased gross margin from higher sales and the benefits of cost synergies.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"Just six months into the MiX combination, we're already seeing the integration gain strong momentum, setting the foundation for us to fully capitalize on the additional strategic opportunities offered by the Fleet Complete acquisition," said CEO Steve Towe.
"In the first half of fiscal 2025, we reported revenue of $152 million-up 9% from last year-and a 46% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $28.2 million. We have already secured $13.5 million in annual run-rate cost synergies, achieving 50% of our two-year $27 million target from the MiX combination within 6 months."
"We are energized by the expanded opportunities gained through the Fleet Complete acquisition. Our strategic direction is sharply focused on three key priorities: maximizing efficiency to accelerate adjusted EBITDA growth, driving towards accelerated top-line revenue expansion, and enhancing customer retention. These priorities serve as the foundation for how we align our resources, empower our teams, and execute initiatives for maximum impact."
"On the revenue front, we're driving the adoption of our Unity platform, in-warehouse solutions, and AI camera offerings to meet growing demand across North America, Europe, and beyond. Leveraging the Fleet Complete North American channel relationships, we expect accelerated growth beginning in FY2026, as well as global traction for their mid-market products and differentiated AI camera solutions. These initiatives underscore our strategy to capture high-demand markets while deepening customer engagement and expanding wallet share with highly sticky integrated solutions."
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total revenue for the quarter increased by 7% year-over-year to $77.0 million, up from $72.0 million in the same period of the prior year. This growth was largely driven by the continued success of our differentiated safety-centric product solutions, with product revenue, a leading indicator, increasing 13% to $20.3 million.
Service revenue grew by 5% year-over-year to $56.7 million, aligning with our annual guidance and demonstrating the resilience of our broad offerings and global portfolio, which more than offset the previously disclosed expected churn in the legacy MiX customer base.
Combined gross margin of 53.7% reflects a $1.2 million non-cash amortization expense related to acquisition-related intangibles from the MiX combination, along with $0.7 million in inventory write-offs due to integration efforts to streamline product offerings. Excluding these expenses, adjusted gross margin was 56.1%, in both the current and prior year.
Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $40.8 million, including $3.9 million in one-time transaction and restructuring costs, versus the prior year of $41.0 million, which included $2.0 million in one-time costs. On an adjusted basis, total operating expenses were down by 5% annually, reflecting the success of our cost synergy program, which secured $13.5 million in annual savings through the end of September.
We reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to $(0.06) in the prior year. However, after adjusting for one-time expenses and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted earnings per basic share was $0.02 for the current year versus a loss of $(0.01) in the prior period.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41% to $14.5 million from $10.3 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by strong top-line performance, resulting in a $2.9 million increase in gross margin after accounting for the impact of the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles plus the flow through benefits of cost synergies.
Excluding $62 million in proceeds from the private placement related to the Fleet Complete acquisition, we ended the quarter with net debt of $119 million. Adjusting for $1.9 million in unsettled transaction costs, pro forma net debt stood at $121 million, versus $110 million at the close of the MiX combination. The $11 million increase in pro forma net debt was primarily driven by an increase in net working capital of $8.2 million that is directly attributable to higher net receivables following strong top-line performance.
FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
We are reaffirming our guidance from the October 2 nd fireside chat. Capturing six months of Fleet Complete's financial performance, full-year 2025 revenue is expected to exceed $352.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to exceed $72.5 million, inclusive of an incremental $5 million in secured exit run-rate cost synergies. This guidance reflects Fleet Complete's pre-acquisition accounting treatment, which remains subject to review as we work to conform to US GAAP standards.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
As previously announced, Powerfleet will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024.
Management will make prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 216765
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company's website at ir.powerfleet.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and net working capital. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, gross margin, cash flow from operating activities or earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.
ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.
These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to its beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of our transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas; (ii) integration of our, MiX Telematics' and Fleet Complete's businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transactions with MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of the transactions on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; (ix) failure to make timely filings of our periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
LHA Investor Relations
[email protected]
Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 121 717-5360
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 17,947
$ 20,293
$ 32,470
$ 39,031
Services
54,057
56,725
107,977
113,417
Total revenues
72,004
77,018
140,447
152,448
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
11,454
13,929
22,385
26,680
Cost of services
20,169
21,746
38,550
44,777
Total cost of revenues
31,623
35,675
60,935
71,457
Gross profit
40,381
41,343
79,512
80,991
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
36,941
37,335
71,516
92,117
Research and development expenses
4,062
3,435
7,626
6,536
Total operating expenses
41,003
40,770
79,142
98,653
(Loss)/profit from operations
(622)
573
370
(17,662)
Interest income
221
168
512
472
Interest expense
(693)
(4,042)
(1,367)
(6,733)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
-
-
283
-
Other income/(expense), net
385
1,674
(324)
1,050
Net loss before income taxes
(709)
(1,627)
(526)
(22,873)
Income tax expense
(2,591)
(256)
(4,427)
(1,309)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(3,300)
(1,883)
(4,953)
(24,182)
Non-controlling interest
-
(5)
(6)
(18)
Net loss
(3,300)
(1,888)
(4,959)
(24,200)
Accretion of preferred stock
(1,834)
-
(3,606)
-
Preferred stock dividend
(1,128)
-
(2,257)
(25)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,262)
$ (1,888)
$ (10,822)
$ (24,225)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
$ (0.06)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
106,360
107,532
106,333
107,335
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Pro Forma
Combined
Consolidated
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,091
$ 25,962
Restricted cash
86,104
63,074
Accounts receivables, net
55,008
64,819
Inventory, net
25,800
23,488
Deferred costs - current
42
13
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,784
17,985
Total current assets
235,829
195,341
Fixed assets, net
48,306
51,928
Goodwill
121,713
300,283
Intangible assets, net
40,444
167,320
Right-of-use asset
11,222
9,402
Severance payable fund
3,796
3,864
Deferred tax asset
3,874
3,602
Other assets
19,090
16,595
Total assets
$ 484,274
$ 748,335
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 22,109
$ 35,339
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
60,763
66,098
Deferred revenue - current
12,236
10,447
Lease liability - current
2,648
2,248
Total current liabilities
97,756
114,132
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
111,011
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
4,674
Lease liability - less current portion
8,773
7,713
Accrued severance payable
4,597
4,677
Deferred tax liability
18,669
52,113
Other long-term liabilities
2,980
2,905
Total liabilities
251,477
297,225
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
90,273
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
63,842
1,096
Additional paid-in capital
200,218
641,736
Accumulated deficit
(78,516)
(178,996)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,133)
(1,364)
Treasury stock
(25,997)
(11,518)
Total stockholders' equity
142,414
450,954
Non-controlling interest
110
156
Total equity
142,524
451,110
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
$ 484,274
$ 748,335
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (4,959)
$ (24,200)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:
Non-controlling interest
6
18
Gain on bargain purchase
(283)
-
Inventory reserve
650
904
Stock based compensation expense
2,518
7,300
Depreciation and amortization
13,577
19,399
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
1,242
1,515
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
-
(2,197)
Bad debts expense
3,235
4,369
Deferred income taxes
3,268
(283)
Shares issued for transaction bonuses
-
889
Lease termination and modification losses
-
184
Other non-cash items
2,613
1,522
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(9,404)
(12,553)
Inventories
(1,558)
955
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47
(3,009)
Deferred costs
(4,105)
(3,619)
Deferred revenue
222
(99)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,453
(71)
Lease liabilities
(1,247)
(1,856)
Accrued severance payable, net
91
40
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
11,366
(10,792)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition, net of cash assumed
-
27,531
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
-
217
Capitalized software development costs
(4,964)
(4,676)
Capital expenditures
(9,866)
(10,454)
Deferred consideration paid
(267)
-
Repayment of loan advanced to external parties
-
294
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(15,097)
12,912
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(2,656)
(978)
Short-term bank debt, net
7,328
9,955
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(640)
(2,836)
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
(2,257)
(90,298)
Proceeds from private placement, net
-
61,851
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
-
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
(2,673)
(6)
Net cash used in financing activities
(862)
(22,312)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,331)
(436)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(5,924)
(20,628)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
55,746
109,664
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 49,822
$ 89,036
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents
54,656
24,354
Restricted cash
1,090
85,310
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
$ 55,746
$ 109,664
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
Cash and cash equivalents
48,757
25,962
Restricted cash
1,065
63,074
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 49,822
$ 89,036
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 1,270
$ 774
Interest
$ 875
$ 6,262
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
$ -
$ 9
Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination
$ -
$ 362,005
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,262)
$ (1,888)
$ (10,822)
$ (24,225)
Non-controlling interest
-
5
6
18
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
2,962
-
5,863
25
Interest expense, net
472
3,345
1,162
6,261
Income tax expense
2,591
256
4,427
1,309
Depreciation and amortization
7,243
9,064
13,577
19,399
Stock-based compensation
1,426
1,371
2,518
7,300
Foreign currency losses
74
636
442
745
Restructuring-related expenses
149
1,069
597
2,267
Gain on bargain purchase - Movingdots
-
-
(283)
-
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
-
(2,197)
-
(2,197)
Net profit on fixed assets
-
-
(4)
-
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(514)
-
(538)
-
Acquisition related expenses
2,028
1,406
2,251
15,571
Integration-related costs
-
1,410
-
1,739
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
121
-
121
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 10,290
$ 14,477
$ 19,317
$ 28,212
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Net loss
$ (3,300)
$ (1,888)
$ (4,959)
$ (24,200)
Incremental intangible assets amortization expense as a result
-
1,163
-
4,158
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
-
-
-
4,693
Foreign currency losses
74
636
442
745
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
109
(1,109)
534
(1,856)
Restructuring related expenses
149
1,069
597
2,267
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
(2)
(21)
(7)
(124)
Acquisition-related expenses
2,028
1,406
2,251
15,571
Integration-related expenses
-
1,410
-
1,739
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
121
-
121
-
Contingent consideration remeasurement
(514)
-
(538)
-
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
(5)
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net (loss)/profit
$ (1,340)
$ 2,666
$ (1,559)
$ 2,993
Weighted average shares outstanding
106,360
107,532
106,333
107,335
Non-GAAP net (loss)/profit per share - basic
$ (0.01)
$ 0.02
$ (0.01)
$ 0.03
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Revenues:
Products
$ 17,947
$ 20,293
$ 32,470
$ 39,031
Services
54,057
56,725
107,977
113,417
Total revenues
72,004
77,018
140,447
152,448
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
11,454
13,929
22,385
26,680
Cost of services
20,169
21,746
38,550
44,777
Total cost of revenues
31,623
35,675
60,935
71,457
Gross profit
$ 40,381
$ 41,343
$ 79,512
$ 80,991
Product margin
36.2 %
31.4 %
31.1 %
31.6 %
Service margin
62.7 %
61.7 %
64.3 %
60.5 %
Total gross profit margin
56.1 %
53.7 %
56.6 %
53.1 %
Incremental intangible assets amortization expense
$ -
$ 1,163
$ -
$ 4,158
Inventory rationalization
$ -
$ 734
$ -
$ 734
Product margin
36.2 %
35.0 %
31.1 %
33.5 %
Service margin
62.7 %
63.7 %
64.3 %
64.2 %
Adjusted total gross profit margin
56.1 %
56.1 %
56.6 %
56.3 %
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2023
2024
2023
2024
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Pro Forma
Consolidated
Total operating expenses
$ 41,003
$ 40,770
$ 79,142
$ 98,653
Adjusted for once-off costs
Acquisition-related expenses
2,028
1,406
2,251
15,571
Integration-related costs
-
1,410
-
1,739
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
-
-
-
4,693
Restructuring-related expenses
156
1,069
627
2,267
2,184
3,885
2,878
24,270
Adjusted operating expenses
$ 38,819
$ 36,885
$ 76,264
$ 74,383
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 13,233
$ 5,324
$ (610)
$ 17,947
Services
21,010
32,437
610
54,057
Total revenues
34,243
37,761
-
72,004
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
8,842
3,269
(657)
11,454
Cost of services
8,294
11,218
657
20,169
Total cost of revenues
17,136
14,487
-
31,623
Gross profit
17,107
23,274
-
40,381
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,778
19,163
-
36,941
Research and development expenses
2,426
1,636
-
4,062
Total operating expenses
20,204
20,799
-
41,003
(Loss)/income from operations
(3,097)
2,475
-
(622)
Interest income
23
198
-
221
Interest expense
(154)
(539)
-
(693)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
-
-
-
-
Other (expense)/income, net
(25)
410
-
385
Net (loss)/income before income taxes
(3,253)
2,544
-
(709)
Income tax expense
(295)
(2,296)
-
(2,591)
Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest
(3,548)
248
-
(3,300)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Net (loss)/income
(3,548)
248
-
(3,300)
Accretion of preferred stock
(1,834)
-
-
(1,834)
Preferred stock dividend
(1,128)
-
-
(1,128)
Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,510)
$ 248
$ -
$ (6,262)
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to common
$ (0.18)
$ 0.004
$ (0.06)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
35,653
70,707
106,360
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Adjustments to
Pro Forma
Revenues:
Products
$ 24,317
$ 9,464
$ (1,311)
$ 32,470
Services
42,018
64,648
1,311
107,977
Total revenues
66,335
74,112
-
140,447
Cost of revenues:
Cost of products
17,392
6,294
(1,301)
22,385
Cost of services
15,818
21,431
1,301
38,550
Total cost of revenues
33,210
27,725
-
60,935
Gross profit
33,125
46,387
-
79,512
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,976
36,540
-
71,516
Research and development expenses
4,646
2,980
-
7,626
Total operating expenses
39,622
39,520
79,142
79,142
(Loss)/income from operations
(6,497)
6,867
-
370
Interest income
45
467
-
512
Interest expense
(327)
(1,040)
-
(1,367)
Bargain purchase - Movingdots
283
-
-
283
Other expense, net
(25)
(299)
-
(324)
Net (loss)/income before income taxes
(6,521)
5,995
-
(526)
Income tax expense
(289)
(4,138)
-
(4,427)
Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest
(6,810)
1,857
-
(4,953)
Non-controlling interest
(6)
-
-
(6)
Net (loss)/income
(6,816)
1,857
-
(4,959)
Accretion of preferred stock
(3,606)
-
-
(3,606)
Preferred stock dividend
(2,257)
-
-
(2,257)
Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders
$ (12,679)
$ 1,857
$ -
$ (10,822)
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to common
$ (0.36)
$ 0.03
$ (0.10)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
35,629
70,704
106,333
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2024
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 24,354
$ 26,737
$ 51,091
Restricted cash
85,310
794
86,104
Accounts receivables, net
30,333
24,675
55,008
Inventory, net
21,658
4,142
25,800
Deferred costs - current
42
-
42
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,091
9,693
17,784
Total current assets
169,788
66,041
235,829
Fixed assets, net
12,719
35,587
48,306
Goodwill
83,487
38,226
121,713
Intangible assets, net
19,652
20,792
40,444
Right-of-use asset
7,428
3,794
11,222
Severance payable fund
3,796
-
3,796
Deferred tax asset
2,781
1,093
3,874
Other assets
9,029
10,061
19,090
Total assets
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 1,951
$ 20,158
$ 22,109
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
34,008
26,755
60,763
Deferred revenue - current
5,842
6,394
12,236
Lease liability - current
1,789
859
2,648
Total current liabilities
43,590
54,166
97,756
Long-term debt - less current maturities
113,810
-
113,810
Deferred revenue - less current portion
4,892
-
4,892
Lease liability - less current portion
5,921
2,852
8,773
Accrued severance payable
4,597
-
4,597
Deferred tax liability
4,465
14,204
18,669
Other long-term liabilities
2,496
484
2,980
Total liabilities
179,771
71,706
251,477
Convertible redeemable preferred stock: Series A
90,273
-
90,273
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
387
63,455
63,842
Additional paid-in capital
202,607
(2,389)
200,218
Accumulated deficit
(154,796)
76,280
(78,516)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(985)
(16,148)
(17,133)
Treasury stock
(8,682)
(17,315)
(25,997)
Total stockholders' equity
38,531
103,883
142,414
Non-controlling interest
105
5
110
Total equity
38,636
103,888
142,524
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred
$ 308,680
$ 175,594
$ 484,274
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss)/income
$ (6,816)
$ 1,857
$ (4,959)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to cash
Non-controlling interest
6
-
6
Gain on bargain purchase
(283)
-
(283)
Inventory reserve
617
33
650
Stock based compensation expense
1,953
565
2,518
Depreciation and amortization
4,807
8,770
13,577
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
1,242
-
1,242
Bad debts expense
933
2,302
3,235
Deferred income taxes
285
2,983
3,268
Other non-cash items
126
2,487
2,613
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(3,866)
(5,538)
(9,404)
Inventories
(2,023)
465
(1,558)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
51
(4)
47
Deferred costs
332
(4,437)
(4,105)
Deferred revenue
222
-
222
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,498
3,955
5,453
Lease liabilities
(1,247)
-
(1,247)
Accrued severance payable, net
91
-
91
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(2,072)
13,438
11,366
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
(2,047)
(2,917)
(4,964)
Capital expenditures
(1,441)
(8,425)
(9,866)
Deferred consideration paid
-
(267)
(267)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,488)
(11,609)
(15,097)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(2,656)
-
(2,656)
Short-term bank debt, net
4,996
2,332
7,328
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
(94)
(546)
(640)
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
(2,257)
-
(2,257)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
36
-
36
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
-
(2,673)
(2,673)
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
25
(887)
(862)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
53
(1,384)
(1,331)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(5,482)
(442)
(5,924)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
25,089
30,657
55,746
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 19,607
$ 30,215
$ 49,822
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
Cash and cash equivalents
24,780
29,876
54,656
Restricted cash
309
781
1,090
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
$ 25,089
$ 30,657
$ 55,746
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
Cash and cash equivalents
19,297
29,460
48,757
Restricted cash
310
755
1,065
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
$ 19,607
$ 30,215
$ 49,822
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Taxes
$ 115
$ 1,155
$ 1,270
Interest
$ 538
$ 337
$ 875
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders
$ (6,510)
$ 248
$ (6,262)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
2,962
-
2,962
Interest expense, net
131
341
472
Income tax expense
295
2,296
2,591
Depreciation and amortization
2,485
4,758
7,243
Stock-based compensation
1,101
325
1,426
Foreign currency (gains)/losses
(49)
123
74
Restructuring-related expenses
142
7
149
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(514)
(514)
Acquisition related expenses
1,232
796
2,028
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
121
121
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,789
$ 8,501
$ 10,290
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders
$ (12,679)
$ 1,857
$ (10,822)
Non-controlling interest
6
-
6
Preferred stock dividend and accretion
5,863
-
5,863
Interest expense, net
588
574
1,162
Income tax expense
289
4,138
4,427
Depreciation and amortization
4,807
8,770
13,577
Stock-based compensation
1,953
565
2,518
Foreign currency translation
(411)
853
442
Restructuring related expenses
567
30
597
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots
(283)
-
(283)
Net profit on fixed assets
-
(4)
(4)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(538)
(538)
Acquisition related expenses
1,455
796
2,251
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
121
121
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,155
$ 17,162
$ 19,317
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS)/INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss)/income
$ (3,548)
$ 248
$ (3,300)
Foreign currency (gains)/losses
(49)
123
74
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
-
109
109
Restructuring related expenses
142
7
149
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
-
(2)
(2)
Acquisition related expenses
1,232
796
2,028
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
121
121
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(514)
(514)
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(5)
(5)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
$ (2,223)
$ 883
$ (1,340)
Weighted average shares outstanding
35,653
70,707
106,360
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic
$ (0.06)
$ 0.01
$ (0.01)
POWERFLEET, INC. AND MiX TELEMATICS
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS)/INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
Powerfleet Inc.
MiX Telematics
Pro Forma
Net (loss)/income
$ (6,816)
$ 1,857
$ (4,959)
Foreign currency (gains)/losses
(411)
853
442
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains
-
534
534
Restructuring related expenses
567
30
597
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
-
(7)
(7)
Acquisition related expenses
1,455
796
2,251
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs
-
121
121
Contingent consideration remeasurement
-
(538)
(538)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
$ (5,205)
$ 3,646
$ (1,559)
Weighted average shares outstanding
35,629
70,704
106,333
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic
$ (0.15)
$ 0.05
$ (0.01)
SOURCE Powerfleet