Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report a solid first half, establishing the necessary foundation to achieve strong full-year results. Our dedicated teams around the world successfully leveraged our global footprint to procure the volumes needed despite a challenging post-El Niño market environment, and maintained the operational discipline required to protect our margins. As a result, we are excited to increase our guidance for both full-year revenues and adjusted EBITDA."

Sikkel continued, "Healthy demand continues, and our business is accelerating as we enter the second half of the year. We are confident in our strategy and expect to continue to utilize our global presence to secure a mix of business, by customer and region, that enables growth, facilitates the capture of operating efficiencies, and optimizes returns on our working capital investments. In the current environment, we have successfully leveraged our presence in Asia and Africa to offset much of the impact of short crops in North and South America, and we expect these investments in inventory to drive profitable second half growth."

Financial Results

The Company reported second quarter sales and other operating revenues of $566.3 million compared to $624.3 million for the prior fiscal year's second quarter. The change versus prior year primarily reflects a shift in timing of certain shipments, a portion of which were accelerated into the Company's first quarter of the current fiscal year, with shipments being delayed out of the second quarter being expected to benefit second half results. The 9.3% reduction in second quarter revenue compared to the prior-year second quarter was the result of a volume decline of 23.0%, partially offset by a 14.5% improvement from pricing driven by cost increases.

The Company grew sales and other operating revenues for the first half of the fiscal year by 9.1% to $1.2 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same period last year. First half growth of $99.8 million reflects 15.6% increase in average sales prices over this period, driven by higher tobacco prices. Our total processed tobacco inventory level increased to $750.6 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $646.8 million as of September 30, 2023. This additional inventory positions the Company for a strong second half of the fiscal year with potential for earlier shipments.

Our reported gross profit was $75.4 million in the second quarter, or 13.3% of revenues, compared to $88.7 million, or 14.2%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This reduction was expected as it was associated with the shipment of inventory purchased during El Niño market conditions in South America. Certain mitigation initiatives, particularly with respect to the mix of business by region, impacted the second quarter and are expected to benefit margins in the second half of the year. Gross profit per kilogram in the second quarter improved to $0.80 from $0.70 in the prior year's quarter due to a more favorable customer mix.

Gross profit in the first half of the year was relatively flat at $159.3 million, or 13.3% of revenues, compared to the prior year's gross profit of $161.8 million, or 14.7%. The impact of El Niño was partially offset by improved gross profit per kilo. The Company expects margins to improve in the second half as it benefits from operational initiatives designed to offset certain pressures of this El Niño market environment.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 remained well managed and improved to $38.8 million compared to $40.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total first half selling, general, and administrative expenses of $79.5 million were stable compared to $74.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2024. The increase is primarily due to the timing of accrued non-cash compensation.

The Company's second quarter operating income was $33.0 million as compared to $46.3 million in the prior fiscal year's second quarter, a reflection of the revenue, gross profit and expense items mentioned above. Second quarter net loss was $3.2 million, which included $6.9 million of pre-tax gain from the Company's retirement of $34.2 million of principal long-term debt in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $44.3 million compared to $57.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA through the first half of the fiscal year was $99.3 million compared to $100.8 million in the prior year.

Improved Visibility Prompts Guidance Lift for Fiscal Year 2025

As a result of the strong first half performance, successful implementation of mitigation strategies to address the potential impact of El Niño, and our growing confidence of expected shipping and pricing in the second half, the Company today increased its guidance for fiscal 2025.

The Company's expectation for total sales is now in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion as compared to a prior range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion; the Company's expectation for full-year adjusted EBITDA is now in the range of $175 million to $195 million as compared to its prior range of $165 million to $185 million.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold an earnings conference call and webcast today, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EST. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (646) 828-8193 or (888) 204-4368 and use conference ID 6796333. The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.pyxus.com.

This release, as well as the Company's second quarter results presentation, will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage prior to the call. For those unable to join the live audio webcast, an archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and other operating revenues $ 566,383 $ 624,253 $ 1,201,238 $ 1,101,345 Cost of goods and services sold 490,914 535,587 1,041,917 939,534 Gross profit 75,469 88,666 159,321 161,811 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 38,875 40,033 79,537 74,096 Other expense, net 3,292 1,089 5,922 3,713 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 224 1,254 327 1,294 Operating income 33,078 46,290 73,535 82,708 Gain on debt retirement 6,855 - 8,178 - Interest expense, net 35,750 32,947 69,022 63,791 Income before income taxes and other items 4,183 13,343 12,691 18,917 Income tax expense 8,041 7,558 14,160 10,204 (Income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net (585) (2,111) (3,148) 47 Net (loss) income (3,273) 7,896 1,679 8,666 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (46) (199) 264 (233) Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ (3,227) $ 8,095 $ 1,415 $ 8,899









(Loss) earnings per share:







Basic $ (0.12) $ 0.32 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 Diluted $ (0.12) $ 0.32 $ 0.06 $ 0.36









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic 25,825 25,000 25,683 25,000 Diluted 25,825 25,000 25,683 25,000

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,486 $ 112,098 Restricted cash 7,446 5,572 Trade receivables, net 226,376 233,679 Other receivables 11,125 27,664 Inventories, net 974,570 877,154 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 77,999 67,641 Recoverable income taxes 2,988 5,090 Prepaid expenses 43,095 36,844 Other current assets 18,988 15,179 Total current assets 1,486,073 1,380,921 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 104,403 87,042 Intangible assets, net 31,587 36,251 Deferred income taxes, net 7,121 15,768 Long-term recoverable income taxes 4,008 3,410 Other noncurrent assets 34,916 46,206 Right-of-use assets 32,420 39,139 Property, plant, and equipment, net 136,146 133,717 Total assets $ 1,836,674 $ 1,742,454











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 744,779 $ 570,036 Accounts payable 152,594 153,152 Advances from customers 75,796 46,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,393 93,981 Income taxes payable 13,589 12,585 Operating leases payable 8,279 8,380 Current portion of long-term debt 89 20,232 Total current liabilities 1,098,519 904,422 Long-term taxes payable 2,573 2,678 Long-term debt 489,470 573,959 Deferred income taxes 6,303 10,225 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 12,510 20,170 Long-term leases 21,617 28,171 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 54,923 52,816 Total liabilities 1,685,915 1,592,441 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock-no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued and outstanding shares (24,608, and 25,000) 392,421 390,290 Retained deficit (253,876) (249,055) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,636 4,539 Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 146,181 145,774 Noncontrolling interests 4,578 4,239 Total stockholders' equity 150,759 150,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,836,674 $ 1,742,454













Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Three Months Ended September 30,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2024 2023 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 515.8 $ 585.8 (70.0) (11.9) Tobacco costs 428.9 484.7 (55.8) (11.5) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 18.0 22.2 (4.2) (18.9) Total product cost of goods sold 446.9 506.9 (60.0) (11.8) Product revenue gross profit 68.9 78.9 (10.0) (12.7) Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 13.4 % 13.5 %













Kilos sold 86.0 111.7 (25.7) (23.0) Average price per kilo $ 6.00 $ 5.24 0.76 14.5 Average cost per kilo 5.20 4.54 0.66 14.5 Average gross profit per kilo 0.80 0.70 0.10 14.3









Processing and other revenues $ 48.3 $ 37.3 11.0 29.5 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 40.1 27.2 12.9 47.4 Processing and other gross profit 8.2 10.1 (1.9) (18.8) Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 17.0 % 27.1 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 2.2 $ 1.2 1.0 83.3 Cost of goods and services sold 3.9 1.4 2.5 178.6 Gross loss (1.7) (0.3) (1.4) (466.7) Gross loss as a percent of sales (77.3) % (25.0) %





491 566 75



Segment Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Six Months Ended September 30,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2024 2023 $ % Leaf:







Product revenue $ 1,105.0 $ 1,036.8 68.2 6.6 Tobacco costs 912.9 847.7 65.2 7.7 Transportation, storage, and other period costs 42.8 42.8 - - Total cost of goods sold 955.7 890.5 65.2 7.3 Product revenue gross profit 149.3 146.2 3.1 2.1 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 13.5 % 14.1 %













Kilos sold 181.7 197.2 (15.5) (7.9) Average price per kilo $ 6.08 $ 5.26 0.82 15.6 Average cost per kilo 5.26 4.52 0.74 16.4 Average gross profit per kilo 0.82 0.74 0.08 10.8









Processing and other revenues $ 90.1 $ 62.8 27.3 43.5 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold $ 77.5 47.2 30.3 64.2 Processing and other gross profit 12.6 15.6 (3.0) (19.2) Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 14.0 % 24.8 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues 6.1 $ 1.8 4.3 238.9 Cost of goods and services sold 8.7 1.8 6.9 383.3 Gross loss (2.6) - (2.6) (100.0) Gross loss as a percent of sales (42.6) % - %





1,041,917 1,201,238 159,321



Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (7) (in thousands) September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ (3,227) $ 8,095 $ (1,537) $ 1,415 $ 8,899 $ 2,663 $ (39,141) (4,821) $ (14,042) Plus: Interest expense 37,180 34,034 30,224 71,655 66,400 132,174 118,458 137,429 127,106 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 8,041 7,558 (1,210) 14,160 10,204 27,281 34,127 31,237 46,408 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,065 4,713 4,355 10,192 9,319 19,250 19,137 20,123 18,172 EBITDA (1) 47,059 54,400 31,832 97,422 94,822 181,368 132,581 183,968 177,644 Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer receivables (35) 116 839 122 251 640 426 511 667 Plus: Non-cash employee stock based compensation 601 - - 3,632 - - - 3,632 - Plus: Other expense, net 3,292 1,089 1,151 5,922 3,713 9,439 11,023 11,648 14,670 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2) 224 1,254 5,310 327 1,294 4,799 6,160 3,832 1,844 Less: Gain on debt retirement 6,855 - - 8,178 - 15,914 - 24,092 - Plus: Debt restructuring (3) - 35 650 - 175 330 5,496 155 5,021 Plus: Pension retirement expense (4) - - 2,724 - - 12,008 2,724 12,008 - Plus: Other adjustments (5) 6 219 363 15 511 1,247 397 751 826 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 44,292 $ 57,113 $ 42,869 $ 99,262 $ 100,766 $ 193,917 $ 158,807 $ 192,413 $ 200,672



















Total debt









$ 1,017,340 $ 1,001,049 $ 1,234,338 $ 1,164,227 Less: Cash and cash equivalents









92,569 136,733 123,486 112,098 Net Debt (1)









$ 924,771 $ 864,316 $ 1,110,852 $ 1,052,129 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)









4.77x 5.44x 5.77x 5.24x



















Adjusted EBITDA (1)









$ 193,917 $ 158,807 $ 192,413 $ 200,672 Interest expense









132,174 118,458 137,429 127,106 Interest coverage









1.47x 1.34x 1.40x 1.58x



















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (28,093) $ 30,254 $ (44,178) $ (280,269) $ (255,420) $ (214,970) $ (137,822) $ (239,819) $ (106,574) Capital expenditures (4,687) (5,564) (3,216) (9,784) (9,225) (21,043) (16,307) (21,602) (20,106) Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (6) 69,856 48,877 30,741 101,597 79,296 175,911 165,262 198,212 168,349 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 37,076 $ 73,567 $ (16,653) $ (188,456) $ (185,349) $ (60,102) $ 11,133 $ (63,209) $ 41,669



(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included employee separation and asset impairment charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations and related inventory write-offs classified within cost of goods and services sold in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included legal and professional fees incurred in connection with debt exchange transactions completed by the Company in February 2023 and with the amendment and extension of the Company's former delayed-draw term loan.

(4) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company settled benefits with vested participants in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan ("U.S. Pension Plan") that elected a lump sum payout and made a cash contribution to fully fund the U.S. Pension Plan's liabilities in preparation to purchase a group annuity contract to administer future payments to the remaining U.S. Pension Plan participants. This adjustment includes pension settlement charges incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and were classified as loss on pension settlement expense and selling, general, and administration expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(5) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), (iii) the subtraction of a one-time interest receipt related to a legal settlement in South America during the three months ended June 30, 2022, (iv) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table, and (v) the subtraction of the loss incurred on the deconsolidation or disposition of certain non-leaf tobacco businesses.

(6) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interests on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(7) Items for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the six months ended September 30, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the six months ended September 30, 2023. Items for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 are derived by adding the items for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the six months ended September 30, 2022.

