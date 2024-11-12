First Advantage Corporation: First Advantage Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights1

Revenues of $199.1 million

Net Loss of $(8.9) million, a net loss margin of (4.4)%, includes $13.2 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. ("Sterling")

Adjusted Net Income of $38.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32.2%

GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.06), includes $0.07 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.26

Cash Flows from Operations of $43.5 million; Cash Flows from Operations would have been $45.3 million after adjusting for $1.8 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition

Announced organizational updates, including promotion of Joelle Smith to President

On October 31, 2024, subsequent to the quarter end, closed the Sterling acquisition, which was first announced on February 29, 2024

Maintaining First Advantage Standalone Full-Year 2024 Guidance and Issuing Combined Company Guidance including Sterling

Maintaining standalone full-year 2024 guidance ranges for Revenues of $750 million to $800 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $228 million to $248 million, Adjusted Net Income of $127 million to $142 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.88 to $0.98 2

Issuing combined company full-year 2024 guidance, including the impacts of Sterling results for November and December 2024, including the benefits of actioned synergies and the estimated capital structure impacts of the transaction, with ranges for Revenues of $858 million to $918 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million to $274 million, Adjusted Net Income of $122 million to $140 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.83 to $0.952

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Financials

(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 199.1 $ 200.4 (0.6 )% Income from operations $ 9.1 $ 23.2 (60.7 )% Net (loss) income $ (8.9 ) $ 10.8 (182.2 )% Net (loss) income margin (4.4 )% 5.4 % NA Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 (185.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 64.0 $ 64.8 (1.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 32.2 % 32.3 % NA Adjusted Net Income1 $ 38.0 $ 40.0 (5.1 )% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 (7.1 )%

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.

Note: "NA" indicates not applicable information.

"We were thrilled to have closed on the acquisition of Sterling on October 31," said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer. "We officially welcomed the Sterling team on day 1 and are moving forward expeditiously to execute our integration plans, action our synergy targets, and accelerate our strategic execution, all while ensuring a seamless experience for all customers. We have already actioned over $10 million in run rate cost synergies, with line of sight to actioning an expected range of $50 million to $70 million of run rate synergies within 2 years post-close. In tandem with our work on the transaction, we have been developing an updated strategy that is heavily focused on rapidly growing and innovating our business through new technology, AI, and product initiatives, which includes adjustments to our organizational structure to optimize our operations as a combined company."

"In the third quarter, we again delivered solid financial results, with robust Adjusted EBITDA margins over 32% and strong operating cash flow. The combination of upsell, cross-sell, and new logo growth rates performed in line with our historical revenue growth algorithm, and our team continued to demonstrate outstanding execution with important new logo and upsell bookings in the quarter. Additionally, during the quarter, we released our 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting our continued progress and commitments to employee engagement and inclusion, corporate responsibility, and environmental sustainability," Staples concluded.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

"We are maintaining our full-year 2024 standalone guidance and issuing new guidance to include Sterling for November and December, including the benefits of actioned synergies and the estimated capital structure impacts of the transaction," commented Steven Marks, Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to have delivered sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, with margins of 32.2%. We expect sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for First Advantage standalone again in Q4. Looking forward, we plan to maintain our product and customer focus while endeavoring to conduct a smooth integration, maintain customer continuity, action synergies, and reduce net leverage."

The following table summarizes our full-year 2024 guidance.

First Advantage Standalone As

of November 12, 2024 Combined Company3

As of November 12, 2024 Revenues $750 million - $800 million $858 million - $918 million Adjusted EBITDA2 $228 million - $248 million $250 million - $274 million Adjusted Net Income2 $127 million - $142 million $122 million - $140 million Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2 $0.88 - $0.98 $0.83 - $0.95

2 A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

3 "Combined Company" guidance represents "First Advantage Standalone" guidance adjusted for the impacts of Sterling results for November and December 2024, including the benefits of actioned synergies and the estimated capital structure impacts of the transaction.

Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage's full-year 2024 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

First Advantage will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2024 results today, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage third quarter 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA3Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the "News & Events" and then "Events & Presentations" section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com. Alternatively, the live webcast and subsequent replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4698641/CBB927EE7939B018AE38DEBC57EF3185.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," "target," "guidance," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers' onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, and uncertainty in financial markets;

our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence;

inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;

potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;

our reliance on third-party data providers;

due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;

our international business exposes us to a number of risks;

the timing, manner and volume of repurchases of common stock pursuant to our share repurchase program;

the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;

our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;

disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;

our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;

the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling; and

control by our Sponsor, "Silver Lake", (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) and its interests may conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage's actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains "non-GAAP financial measures" that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share," "Constant Currency Revenues," and "Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA."

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) income as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net (loss) income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted. We define Constant Currency Revenues as current period revenues translated using prior-year period exchange rates. We define Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA as current period Adjusted EBITDA translated using prior-year period exchange rates. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release. Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761





Condensed Financial Statements

First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 307,392 $ 213,774 Restricted cash 88 138 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,284 and $1,036 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 143,020 142,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,667 13,426 Income tax receivable 2,808 3,710 Total current assets 466,975 373,738 Property and equipment, net 55,403 79,441 Goodwill 822,277 820,654 Trade names, net 60,990 66,229 Customer lists, net 238,821 275,528 Other intangible assets, net 1,898 2,257 Deferred tax asset, net 3,172 2,786 Other assets 7,598 10,021 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,657,134 $ 1,630,654 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 71,108 $ 47,024 Accrued compensation 18,687 16,379 Accrued liabilities 22,962 16,162 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,566 3,354 Income tax payable 3,534 264 Deferred revenues 2,495 1,856 Total current liabilities 121,352 85,039 Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $4,880 and $6,268 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 559,844 558,456 Deferred tax liability, net 48,181 71,274 Operating lease liability, less current portion 4,340 5,931 Other liabilities 2,703 3,221 Total liabilities 736,420 723,921 EQUITY Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 145,558,948 and 145,074,802 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 146 145 Additional paid-in-capital 998,707 977,290 Accumulated deficit (59,442 ) (49,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,697 ) (21,157 ) Total equity 920,714 906,733 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,657,134 $ 1,630,654

First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 199,119 $ 200,364 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 100,879 101,410 Product and technology expense 12,909 13,107 Selling, general, and administrative expense 46,050 30,217 Depreciation and amortization 30,168 32,419 Total operating expenses 190,006 177,153 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 9,113 23,211 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net 17,191 7,557 Total other expense, net 17,191 7,557 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (8,078 ) 15,654 Provision for income taxes 782 4,881 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (8,860 ) $ 10,773 Foreign currency translation income (loss) 5,531 (1,610 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (3,329 ) $ 9,163 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (8,860 ) $ 10,773 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 144,096,312 143,231,707 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 144,096,312 144,733,357

First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (9,907 ) $ 22,480 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 89,968 96,341 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,388 1,362 Bad debt expense 92 134 Deferred taxes (23,115 ) (8,723 ) Share-based compensation 19,303 10,449 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates - 26 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and impairment of ROU assets (272 ) 1,724 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (1,006 ) (2,201 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (151 ) (12,162 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,184 8,661 Accounts payable 23,115 531 Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities 9,917 (8,389 ) Deferred revenues 591 87 Operating lease liabilities (722 ) (1,134 ) Other liabilities (673 ) (198 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net 4,150 (2,908 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 113,862 106,080 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capitalized software development costs (20,384 ) (18,781 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,386 ) (1,798 ) Other investing activities 29 (231 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 25 (41,122 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,716 ) (61,932 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans 5,862 4,089 Net settlement of share-based compensation plan awards (3,790 ) (254 ) Payments on deferred purchase agreements (703 ) (703 ) Cash dividends paid (211 ) (217,683 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (3 ) (97 ) Share repurchases - (55,917 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,155 (270,565 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 267 (372 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 93,568 (226,789 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 213,912 391,796 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 307,480 $ 165,007 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 19,168 $ 21,006 Cash paid for interest $ 36,174 $ 33,787 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment acquired on account $ 926 $ 25 Non-cash property and equipment additions $ 540 $ - Excise taxes on share repurchases incurred but not paid $ (10 ) $ 558 Dividends declared but not paid $ - $ 701

Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Americas International Eliminations Total revenues Revenues, as reported (GAAP) $ 174,905 $ 26,624 $ (2,410 ) $ 199,119 Foreign currency translation impact(a) 89 (216 ) 11 (116 ) Constant currency revenues $ 174,994 $ 26,408 $ (2,399 ) $ 199,003

(a) Constant currency revenues is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (8,860 ) $ 10,773 Interest expense, net 17,191 7,557 Provision for income taxes 782 4,881 Depreciation and amortization 30,168 32,419 Share-based compensation(a) 9,504 4,790 Transaction and acquisition-related charges(b) 13,218 1,571 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(c) 2,043 2,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,046 $ 64,791 Revenues 199,119 200,364 Net (loss) income margin (4.4 )% 5.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.2 % 32.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,046 Foreign currency translation impact(d) 11 Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,057

Share-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $6.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification and retirements of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and President, Americas. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include approximately $13.2 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of legal, regulatory, and diligence professional service fees. The three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include insurance costs incurred related to the initial public offering. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items. Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (8,860 ) $ 10,773 Provision for income taxes 782 4,881 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (8,078 ) 15,654 Debt-related charges(a) 10,057 2,532 Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b) 22,646 25,660 Share-based compensation(c) 9,504 4,790 Transaction and acquisition-related charges(d) 13,218 1,571 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e) 2,043 2,800 Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect 49,390 53,007 Less: Adjusted income taxes(f) 11,400 12,972 Adjusted Net Income $ 37,990 $ 40,035

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Diluted net (loss) income per share (GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share Provision for income taxes 0.01 0.03 Debt-related charges(a) 0.07 0.02 Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b) 0.15 0.18 Share-based compensation(c) 0.06 0.03 Transaction and acquisition related charges(d) 0.09 0.01 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e) 0.01 0.02 Adjusted income taxes(f) (0.08 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 144,096,312 144,733,357 Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 2,492,320 - Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted (Non-GAAP) 146,588,632 144,733,357