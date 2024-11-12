Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 13:12 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding upgrades outlook for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

MT Højgaard Holding upgrades its outlook for 2024. Revenue is now expected to be around DKK 10.5 billion (previous outlook: DKK 10-10.5 billion) and thus around 7% higher than in 2023. Operating profit (EBIT) is now expected to be DKK 440-460 million (previous outlook: DKK 400-425 million) corresponding to an improvement of 13-18% compared to 2023.

The upgrade is caused by strong performance in October and the outlook for better-than-expected results in Q4 combined with high activity and solid operating results in Q3. The progress is driven in particular by business unit MT Højgaard Danmark, on the back of improving capacity utilisation, optimisation of project processes and improved margins.

Preliminary financial figures show that the group generated Q3 revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (2023: DKK 2.4 billion) and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 126 million (2023: DKK 122 million), corresponding to an operating profit margin of 4.9% (2023: 5.0%).

"We are maintaining momentum and increasing efficiency. That is why we are now upgrading our outlook and taking another step towards improving earnings in the continuing activities for the sixth consecutive year and delivering the best results since the group was organised in the current structure in 2019," says CEO Rasmus Untidt.

The Q3 2024 interim report is still scheduled for publication on 14 November 2024, and on that day at 10:00 CET, MT Højgaard Holding will host a conference call at which management will present results and answer questions (in Danish).

Contact
CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted by phone +45 31 21 68 72.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.