Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, reported the following results:

(in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 13,565 $ 13,348 $ 53,309 $ 52,881 Operating Income (Loss) $ 525 $ (463 ) $ 1,409 $ (395 ) Adjusted1 Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 512 $ 236 $ 1,820 $ 933 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson $ 1.00 $ (1.31 ) $ 2.25 $ (1.87 ) Adjusted1 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson (non-GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.37 $ 3.10 $ 1.34

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As used in this table and throughout this earnings release, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Sales of $53,309 million, up 0.8% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $1,409 million, up $1,804 million from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $1,820 million, up 95% from prior year

GAAP EPS of $2.25, up $4.12 from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $3.10, up 131% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 2.6%

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 3.4%

Cash provided by operating activities of $2,590 million, up 48% from prior year

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $1,458 million, up $1,645 million from prior year

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Sales of $13,565 million, up 1.6% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $525 million, up $988 million from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $512 million, up 117% from prior year

GAAP EPS of $1.00, up $2.31 from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $0.92, up 149% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 3.9%

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 3.8%

Liquidity of approximately $4.0 billion as of September 28, 2024

"We delivered significant improvement in profitability for the fourth quarter and full year. We also strengthened our financial position, with solid cash flow generation and a substantial reduction of our net leverage ratio," stated Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods. "Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. Our multi-protein, multi-channel portfolio, combined with our best-in-class team, iconic brands and focus on operational excellence positions us well for Fiscal 2025 and beyond."

SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions) Sales (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 28, 2024, and September 30, 2023) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Volume Avg. Price Volume Avg. Price 2024 2023 Change Change2 2024 2023 Change Change2 Beef $ 5,261 $ 5,029 3.7 % 0.9 % $ 20,479 $ 19,325 1.6 % 4.4 % Pork 1,438 1,494 3.2 % (6.9 )% 5,903 5,768 3.8 % (0.7 )% Chicken 4,251 4,155 (0.7 )% 0.2 % 16,425 17,060 (2.2 )% (2.4 )% Prepared Foods 2,472 2,502 (1.4 )% 0.2 % 9,851 9,845 0.9 % (0.8 )% International/Other 609 636 1.3 % (5.5 )% 2,353 2,515 3.2 % (9.6 )% Intersegment Sales (466 ) (468 ) n/a n/a (1,702 ) (1,632 ) n/a n/a Total $ 13,565 $ 13,348 0.5 % 0.2 % $ 53,309 $ 52,881 - % 0.6 %

Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 28, 2024, and September 30, 2023) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Operating Margin Operating Margin 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Beef $ (71 ) $ (323 ) (1.3 )% (6.4 )% $ (381 ) $ (91 ) (1.9 )% (0.5 )% Pork (16 ) (11 ) (1.1 )% (0.7 )% (40 ) (139 ) (0.7 )% (2.4 )% Chicken 409 (267 ) 9.6 % (6.4 )% 988 (770 ) 6.0 % (4.5 )% Prepared Foods 203 118 8.2 % 4.7 % 879 823 8.9 % 8.4 % International/Other - 20 n/a n/a (37 ) (218 ) n/a n/a Total $ 525 $ (463 ) 3.9 % (3.5) % $ 1,409 $ (395 ) 2.6 % (0.7) %

ADJUSTED SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)1 (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 28, 2024, and September 30, 2023) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 2024 2023 20242 20232 2024 2023 20242 20232 Beef $ (71 ) $ 17 (1.3 )% 0.3 % $ (291 ) $ 233 (1.4 )% 1.2 % Pork 19 (8 ) 1.3 % (0.5 )% 142 (128 ) 2.4 % (2.2 )% Chicken 356 75 8.4 % 1.8 % 1,015 (77 ) 6.2 % (0.4 )% Prepared Foods 205 151 8.3 % 6.0 % 905 889 9.2 % 9.0 % International/Other 3 1 n/a n/a 49 16 n/a n/a Total $ 512 $ 236 3.8 % 1.8 % $ 1,820 $ 933 3.4 % 1.8 %

2 Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) exclude $118 million and $156 million in the Chicken segment and Total Company for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $45 million in the Pork segment and Total Company for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 of legal contingency accruals recognized as reductions to Sales.

OUTLOOK

For fiscal 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase compared to fiscal 2024 levels. The following is a summary of the updated outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenue, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity, free cash flow, tax rate and dividends for fiscal 2025. Certain of the outlook numbers include adjusted operating income (loss) (a non-GAAP metric) for each segment. The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2025 projected adjusted results to its fiscal 2025 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered a substitute for operating income (loss) or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company's GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

Beef

USDA projects domestic production will decrease approximately 2% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating loss between $(0.4) billion and $(0.2) billion in fiscal 2025.

Pork

USDA projects domestic production will increase approximately 2% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating income of $0.1 billion to $0.2 billion in fiscal 2025.

Chicken

USDA projects chicken production will increase approximately 3% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating income of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025.

Prepared Foods

We anticipate adjusted operating income of $0.9 billion to $1.1 billion in fiscal 2025.

International/Other

We anticipate improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2025 on an adjusted basis.

Total Company

We anticipate total company adjusted operating income of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion for fiscal 2025.

Revenue

We expect sales to be down 1% to flat in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024.

Capital Expenditures

We expect capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion for fiscal 2025. Capital expenditures include investments in profit improvement projects as well as projects for maintenance and repair.

Net Interest Expense

We expect net interest expense to approximate $380 million for fiscal 2025.

Liquidity

We expect total liquidity, which was $4.0 billion as of September 28, 2024, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

Free Cash Flow

We expect free cash flow to be greater than dividends for fiscal 2025.

Tax Rate

We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be 24% to 25% for fiscal 2025

Dividends

Effective November 8, 2024, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 8, 2024, to $0.50 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on our Class B common stock. The increased quarterly dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024. The Board also declared on November 8, 2024 a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on our Class B common stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal 2025 will be $0.50 and $0.45 per share of our Class A and Class B common stock, respectively. This results in an annual dividend rate in fiscal 2025 of $2.00 for Class A shares and $1.80 for Class B shares, or a 2% increase compared to the fiscal 2024 annual dividend rate.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales $ 13,565 $ 13,348 $ 53,309 $ 52,881 Cost of Sales 12,505 12,889 49,682 50,250 Gross Profit 1,060 459 3,627 2,631 Selling, General and Administrative 535 589 2,218 2,245 Goodwill Impairment - 333 - 781 Operating Income (Loss) 525 (463 ) 1,409 (395 ) Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (29 ) (8 ) (89 ) (30 ) Interest expense 130 93 481 355 Other, net (51 ) 8 (75 ) (42 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 50 93 317 283 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 475 (556 ) 1,092 (678 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 111 (113 ) 270 (29 ) Net Income (Loss) 364 (443 ) 822 (649 ) Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 7 7 22 (1 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson $ 357 $ (450 ) $ 800 $ (648 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ 1.03 $ (1.31 ) $ 2.31 $ (1.87 ) Class B Basic $ 0.92 $ (1.17 ) $ 2.06 $ (1.68 ) Diluted $ 1.00 $ (1.31 ) $ 2.25 $ (1.87 ) Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.490 $ 0.480 $ 1.970 $ 1.940 Class B $ 0.441 $ 0.432 $ 1.773 $ 1.746 Sales Growth 1.6 % 0.8 % Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 7.8 % 3.4 % 6.8 % 5.0 % Operating Income (Loss) 3.9 % (3.5 )% 2.6 % (0.7 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson 2.6 % (3.4 )% 1.5 % (1.2 )% Effective Tax Rate 3 23.3 % 20.2 % 24.8 % 4.3 %

3 The effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 was impacted by a $333 million and $781 million goodwill impairment, respectively, as the impairment charge is non-deductible for income tax purposes.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,717 $ 573 Accounts receivable, net 2,406 2,476 Inventories 5,195 5,328 Other current assets 433 345 Total Current Assets 9,751 8,722 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 9,442 9,634 Goodwill 9,819 9,878 Intangible Assets, net 5,875 6,098 Other Assets 2,213 1,919 Total Assets $ 37,100 $ 36,251 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 74 $ 1,895 Accounts payable 2,402 2,594 Other current liabilities 2,311 2,010 Total Current Liabilities 4,787 6,499 Long-Term Debt 9,713 7,611 Deferred Income Taxes 2,285 2,308 Other Liabilities 1,801 1,578 Total Tyson Shareholders' Equity 18,390 18,133 Noncontrolling Interests 124 122 Total Shareholders' Equity 18,514 18,255 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 37,100 $ 36,251

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 822 $ (649 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,400 1,339 Deferred income taxes (45 ) (183 ) Impairment of goodwill - 781 Other, net 189 277 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 224 187 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,590 1,752 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,132 ) (1,939 ) Purchases of marketable securities (38 ) (34 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 35 32 Proceeds from sale of business 174 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (262 ) Acquisition of equity investments (29 ) (115 ) Other, net 102 19 Cash Used for Investing Activities (888 ) (2,299 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,415 1,130 Payments on debt (1,641 ) (603 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 1,694 7,693 Repayments of commercial paper (2,285 ) (7,103 ) Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (49 ) (354 ) Dividends (684 ) (670 ) Stock options exercised 14 11 Other, net (45 ) (16 ) Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities (581 ) 88 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 23 1 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 1,144 (458 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 573 1,031 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 1,717 573 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period - - Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,717 $ 573

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are presented as supplemental financial measures in the evaluation of our business that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are tools intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for their comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way, which may limit their usefulness of comparative measures.

Definitions

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes (benefits), depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS are defined as EBITDA, Operating Income (Loss), Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impacts of any items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Cash Provided by Operating Activities minus payments for Property, Plant and Equipment.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Results for the fourth quarter ended September 28, 2024 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ 525 $ 475 $ 111 $ 357 $ 1.00 Production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 - (51 ) - - (51 ) (31 ) (82 ) (19 ) (63 ) (0.18 ) Plant closures and disposals - 27 - - 27 - 27 (10 ) 37 0.10 The Netherlands facility9 - 3 - - 3 - 3 11 (8 ) (0.02 ) Brand discontinuation - - 8 - 8 - 8 2 6 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 512 $ 431 $ 95 $ 329 $ 0.92 Results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ (463 ) $ (556 ) $ (113 ) $ (450 ) $ (1.31 ) Production facilities fire costs, net of insurance proceeds8 - 4 - - 4 - 4 1 3 0.01 Restructuring and related charges - 6 25 - 31 - 31 8 23 0.06 Plant closures and disposals - 215 - - 215 - 215 55 160 0.45 Legal contingency accruals 118 - - - 118 - 118 30 88 0.25 China plant relocation remuneration4 - (19 ) - - (19 ) - (19 ) (5 ) (11 ) (0.03 ) Product line discontinuation - 17 - - 17 - 17 4 13 0.04 Goodwill Impairment5 - - - 333 333 - 333 - 333 0.93 Remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities at lower enacted state tax rates - - - - - - - 26 (26 ) (0.07 ) Impact of antidilutive securities6 - - - - - - - - - 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 236 $ 143 $ 6 $ 133 $ 0.37

Results for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ 1,409 $ 1,092 $ 270 $ 800 $ 2.25 Production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 - (70 ) - - (70 ) (34 ) (104 ) (24 ) (80 ) (0.23 ) Restructuring and related charges - - 31 - 31 - 31 8 23 0.06 Plant closures and disposals - 182 - - 182 - 182 36 146 0.41 Legal contingency accruals 45 129 - - 174 - 174 41 133 0.38 The Netherlands facility9 - 86 - - 86 - 86 11 75 0.21 Brand discontinuation - - 8 - 8 - 8 2 6 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 1,820 $ 1,469 $ 344 $ 1,103 $ 3.10 Results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ (395 ) $ (678 ) $ (29 ) $ (648 ) $ (1.87 ) Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 - (53 ) - - (53 ) (22 ) (75 ) (17 ) (58 ) (0.16 ) Restructuring and related charges - 29 95 - 124 - 124 29 95 0.26 Plant closures and disposals - 322 - - 322 - 322 82 240 0.67 Legal contingency accruals 156 - - - 156 - 156 39 117 0.33 China plant relocation remuneration4 - (19 ) - - (19 ) - (19 ) (5 ) (11 ) (0.03 ) Product line discontinuation - 17 - - 17 - 17 4 13 0.04 Goodwill Impairment5 - - - 781 781 - 781 - 757 2.13 Remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities at lower enacted state tax rates - - - - - - - 26 (26 ) (0.07 ) Impact of antidilutive securities6 - - - - - - - - - 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 933 $ 628 $ 129 $ 479 $ 1.34

TYSON FOODS, INC.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter ended September 28, 2024) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (71 ) $ (16 ) $ 409 $ 203 $ - $ 525 Less: Production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 - - (51 ) - - (51 ) Add/(Less): Plant closures and disposals - 35 (8 ) - - 27 Add: the Netherlands facility9 - - - - 3 3 Add: Brand discontinuation - - 6 2 - 8 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (71 ) $ 19 $ 356 $ 205 $ 3 $ 512

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (323 ) $ (11 ) $ (267 ) $ 118 $ 20 $ (463 ) Add: Production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds8 - - 4 - - 4 Add: Restructuring and related charges 7 3 5 16 - 31 Add: Plant closures and disposals - - 215 - - 215 Add: Legal contingency accruals - - 118 - - 118 Less: China plant relocation remuneration - - - - (19 ) (19 ) Add: Product line discontinuation - - - 17 - 17 Add: Goodwill Impairment 333 - - - - 333 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 17 $ (8 ) $ 75 $ 151 $ 1 $ 236

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (381 ) $ (40 ) $ 988 $ 879 $ (37 ) $ 1,409 Less: Production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 - - (70 ) - - (70 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 4 1 2 24 - 31 Add: Plant closures and disposals 41 108 33 - - 182 Add: Legal contingency accruals 45 73 56 - - 174 Add: the Netherlands facility9 - - - - 86 86 Add: Brand discontinuation - - 6 2 - 8 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (291 ) $ 142 $ 1,015 $ 905 $ 49 $ 1,820

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (91 ) $ (139 ) $ (770 ) $ 823 $ (218 ) $ (395 ) Less: Production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 (42 ) - (11 ) - - (53 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 33 11 16 49 15 124 Add: Plant closures and disposals - - 322 - - 322 Add: Legal contingency accruals - - 156 - - 156 Less: China plant relocation remuneration - - - - (19 ) (19 ) Add: Product line discontinuation - - - 17 - 17 Add: Goodwill Impairment 333 - 210 - 238 781 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 233 $ (128 ) $ (77 ) $ 889 $ 16 $ 933

TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 822 $ (649 ) Less: Interest income (89 ) (30 ) Add: Interest expense 481 355 Add/(Less): Income tax expense (benefit) 270 (29 ) Add: Depreciation 1,159 1,100 Add: Amortization7 229 229 EBITDA $ 2,872 $ 976 Adjustments to EBITDA: Less: Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs8 $ (104 ) $ (75 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 31 124 Add: Plant closures and disposals 182 322 Add: Legal contingency accruals 174 156 Add: The Netherlands facility9 86 - Add: Brand discontinuation 8 - Add: Goodwill impairment - 781 Less: China plant relocation remuneration - (19 ) Add: Product line discontinuation - 17 Less: Depreciation and amortization included in EBITDA adjustments10 (129 ) (133 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,120 $ 2,149 Total gross debt $ 9,787 $ 9,506 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,717 ) (573 ) Less: Short-term investments (10 ) (15 ) Total net debt $ 8,060 $ 8,918 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 3.4x 9.7x Net debt/EBITDA 2.8x 9.1x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 3.1x 4.4x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.6x 4.1x

4 The China plant relocation remuneration EPS impact was net of $3 million associated with Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.

5 Goodwill impairment was non-deductible for income tax purposes and the EPS impact was net of $24 million associated with Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.

6 GAAP EPS, Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson, excluded the impact of certain antidilutive securities given the Company incurring a net loss for fiscal 2023. Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS is in a net income position, and thus, the impact of the otherwise antidilutive securities under GAAP EPS were added back in the calculation of Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS.

7 Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $12 million and $10 million for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, as it is included in interest expense.

8 Relates to fires at production facilities in Chicken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and Beef in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

9 Relates to a fire at our production facility in the Netherlands in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and subsequent decision to sell the facility.

10 Removal of accelerated depreciation of $127 million related to plant closures and disposals for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 and $19 million related to restructuring and related charges and $114 million related to plant closures and disposals for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 as they are already included in depreciation expense. Removal of accelerated amortization of $2 million related to brand discontinuation for the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 as it is already included in amortization expense.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2,590 $ 1,752 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,132 ) (1,939 ) Free cash flow $ 1,458 $ (187 )

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, current views and estimates of our outlook for fiscal 2025, other future economic circumstances, industry conditions in domestic and international markets, our performance and financial results (e.g., debt levels, return on invested capital, value-added product growth, capital expenditures, tax rates, access to foreign markets and dividend policy). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.