Shimmick Corporation: Shimmick Announces New CEO

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIM), a leading water infrastructure company, today announced that it has appointed Ural Yal as its new CEO and member of the Board of Directors effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Yal succeeds Steve Richards as he retires following a distinguished 43-year career.

Mr. Yal, 47, brings over 26 years of experience in water and critical infrastructure construction. Since joining in 2017, he served in various senior roles at Flatiron Construction, where he led teams and business units that won and executed large and complex water and heavy civil infrastructure projects. Most recently as an Executive Vice President, he oversaw the company's growth into new markets and expansion into projects delivered through risk balanced, collaborative project delivery methods. Earlier in his career he served in progressive operating and leadership roles from Field Engineer to Area Manager, gaining a strong understanding of the industry from the ground up, with a focus in the California market. Throughout his career, Mr. Yal has adopted a client focused approach to engineering and construction while achieving successful financial outcomes and consistent and sustainable growth. Mr. Yal has an undergraduate degree in Civil engineering from Istanbul Technical University and an MBA from California State University, Dominguez Hills. He is also a California licensed civil engineer.

"Ural's deep expertise in both the California market and national infrastructure construction along with a proven track record of operational growth make him the ideal leader for Shimmick's next chapter," said Shimmick's Executive Chairman Mitch Goldsteen. "With our recent major claim settlements and streamlined business strategy, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities under his leadership."

"I am honored to join Shimmick and its team of dedicated professionals," said Mr. Yal. "Shimmick has been known for undertaking and delivering challenging projects for decades. This reputation provides a strong foundation as we focus on growth through operational excellence, safety leadership, and client satisfaction."

Steve Richards has served as Shimmick's CEO since 2021, culminating a career-long tenure with the Company and its predecessors. Under his leadership, Shimmick successfully completed its transition to a standalone public company through its IPO and established a strong market position. Following his retirement, Mr. Richards will transition to a strategic advisor role to assist with the leadership transition and he will remain a member of the Board of Directors until the 2025 annual meeting.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to extend our gratitude to Steve for his strong leadership and critical contributions to Shimmick over the course of his career," said Mr. Goldsteen. "His steadfast leadership through our IPO and strategic repositioning has created a solid platform for future success. We are grateful for his continued guidance during this transition period and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

"With our recent legacy project settlements, I believe this is the optimal time for the Company's leadership transition," said Mr. Richards. "Throughout my 43-year career, I've had the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues who consistently delivered quality work with an outstanding safety record. I believe Ural's proven leadership capabilities make him exceptionally well-qualified to guide Shimmick through its next growth phase."

About Shimmick Corporation

Shimmick Corporation ("Shimmick", the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHIM) is a leading provider of water and critical infrastructure solutions throughout California and nationwide. Shimmick has a long history of working on all types of complex projects, ranging from the world's largest wastewater recycling and purification system in California to the iconic Hoover Dam. According to Engineering News Record, in 2024, Shimmick was nationally ranked as a top ten builder of water supply (#8), dams and reservoirs (#6), and water treatment and desalination plants (#7). Shimmick consistently achieves project excellence through its experienced and dedicated workforce and a continued commitment towards delivering on our client's goals.

