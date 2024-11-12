Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: 862821 | ISIN: US0003611052 | Ticker-Symbol: ARZ
Tradegate
12.11.24
10:07 Uhr
62,70 Euro
-0,55
-0,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Chromalloy Enters New Engine Parts Supply Agreement With AAR for the Distribution of Chromalloy's Alternative Aftermarket Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and energy sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of a Distribution and License Agreement with AAR to distribute Chromalloy's Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for the CF6-80C2 engine high-pressure turbine (HPT) Stage 1 and Stage 2 blades. Under the agreement, AAR will be the exclusive distributor of these two PMA blades to the global aftermarket with limited account coverage exclusions, due to Chromalloy's pre-existing customer agreements.

Chromalloy

Chromalloy
Chromalloy



"This agreement builds on the long relationship between AAR and Chromalloy for connecting innovative solutions to our global aftermarket customers. The combination of the Chromalloy engineering and manufacturing capability, with the AAR global aero-engine channel access, ensures that our PMA solutions are accessible by operators and repair stations in every region," Chromalloy's Chief Executive Officer Chris Celtruda commented.

Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply shared, "AAR is pleased to partner with Chromalloy and to expand our aftermarket solution offerings to include Chromalloy's CF6-80C2 parts. AAR provides a complete range of solutions for engine repair facilities, ensuring access to the best value combination for our customers."

The agreement has an initial term of three years and AAR has made an initial provisioning order that ensures there is inventory in place to provide for the immediate global distribution of Chromalloy's CF6-80C2 HPT Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades.

Chromalloy remains committed to the continued design and development of PMA and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions that are intended to provide alternative aftermarket solutions that are fully FAA-approved and readily available to ensure a best-value approach to turbine engine service and restoration.

About Chromalloy
Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy / industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader for FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, visit www.chromalloy.com

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Julie Sims
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
jsims@chromalloy.com

Contact Information
Julie Sims
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
jsims@chromalloy.com
561.935.3571

SOURCE: Chromalloy

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
