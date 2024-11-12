At the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), representatives of the International Public Movement ALLATRA made a significant contribution to the international dialogue on climate change. The ALLATRA delegation, part of the international organization Egypt the Dream Foundation for Development and Innovation, presented expert assessments of the current climate situation and innovative approaches to solving global environmental and climate problems.

ALLATRA at the UN Summit COP29, Baku

ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova from Atlanta, USA-a student at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School and a participant in the year-long Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School-made a statement to the leading Azerbaijani news agency, Trend . In her interview, she provided a comprehensive analysis of the current climate situation, emphasizing the critical need for immediate global action.

"We are already witnessing stronger hurricanes in the U.S., and climate disasters are escalating around the world at an alarming rate. This is a dire reality that humanity must acknowledge. Clearly, we are not investing enough in climate initiatives-this is not just an issue for the U.S. but for the entire global community. We are failing to grasp how little time we have left before we reach the point of no return. Once humanity fully realizes the magnitude of the threat, we will begin to allocate more resources to tackling climate challenges. We must unite the full potential of science, bring in the best experts, and explore diverse solutions, such as ocean cleanup," said Ms. Ovtsynova in her speech, which resonated strongly among conference participants.

In an interview with the Azerbaijani channel CBC , the ALLATRA President noted: "I believe that this event (COP29) will help draw attention to the enormous challenges facing humanity. We need to act as quickly as possible and unite all scientific potential to counteract the changes."

The Pinnacle Gazette, in the article "COP29 Delegates Call For Urgent Action On Climate Finance," noted that Maryna Ovtsynova supported UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell, who urged nations to collaborate on pressing climate issues. Mrs. Ovtsynova emphasized: "We don't realize how close we are to the point of no return." This perspective generated significant resonance in international media.

Egon Cholakian, a recognized international expert on national security and climate and an official representative of ALLATRA, praised the summit's organization and highlighted Azerbaijan's exceptional success as the host country in creating an effective platform for international dialogue.

In comments to CBC , Mr. Cholakian stated that the event in Baku would become a significant step in international cooperation on climate issues and lead to practical results: "The venue in Baku is ideal for this platform; it is unique. People are very pleasant and compassionate. This inspires us to be open to new ideas. The people of your country were ready for cooperation, and I foresee that this will be a very successful event. Outside of Azerbaijan, the event has received wide media coverage, and this is an important sign that climate issues are drawing attention worldwide," he said.

During COP29, ALLATRA representatives conducted a special presentation addressing the additional factor of global temperature rise due to the abnormal overheating of the ocean caused by anthropogenic pollution with micro and nanoplastics. They also presented an innovative solution for restoring the ocean's thermal conductivity function and mitigating climate cataclysms. With over 30 years of experience in independent climate change research, ALLATRA showcased the results of its work based on an extensive database and studies conducted by an independent international team of scientists, experts, and volunteers. The presentation garnered significant interest from the international community, with event participants and members of the scientific community expressing strong support for the global initiatives implemented by volunteers of ALLATRA, one of the leading independent organizations in climate research.

Throughout the conference, ALLATRA representatives held several important meetings with heads of state, leading scientists, and environmental activists to discuss strategic steps for achieving fruitful international cooperation in addressing urgent climate and ecological issues.

The ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent non-profit organization that has been conducting large-scale research on climate change for over ten years. The organization is known for its systematic approach to studying climate disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation.

