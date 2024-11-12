Wilmington, Delaware and Wan Chai, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - QGP, a leading link-building provider committed to helping businesses improve their online presence, proudly announces the launch of its new advanced tools designed to help businesses improve search rankings and enhance their digital presence.

With the rollout of QGP 3.0, platform users will have access to:

DTOX (Toxicity Score): By checking over 90,000 websites, QGP will identify and filter low-quality or potentially harmful links to ensure they come from high-quality, trustworthy sites. Automated indexing: Previously, the platform submitted links for indexing manually. Now, the platform will automatically submit links to be indexed, ensuring they show up in search results faster and more reliably. Hand-picked high-quality websites: QGP clients will now have access to a new list of premium, hand-selected websites where prices will be based on site, and not on packages, offering higher flexibility for clients.

As part of QGP's efforts to improve the overall user experience of clients, these new advanced tools will help clients improve the quality of their SEO strategies and drive better search results.

"Our goal is to enable businesses to achieve lasting success by offering cutting-edge SEO tools that enhance backlink quality. By ensuring that our clients' links come from high-quality, trustworthy sources, we empower them to secure higher search rankings and build a strong, reliable online reputation that drives sustainable growth," said QGP Founder and CEO Kosta Hristov.

Businesses can learn more about QGP's unique features here.

About QGP

QGP is a leading link-building and SEO strategy consulting provider specializing in white hat link-building through guest posts, niche edicts, and homepage link strategies. With the expertise to build effective, healthy SEO campaigns, its platform has become the go-to link-building provider for various highly successful SEO training programs.

