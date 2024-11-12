Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is proud to announce that its flagship fund, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (formerly AIP Global Macro Fund LP) ("Fund"), has won the top Prize at the prestigious 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA") by being recognized as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund among 273 Canadian hedge Funds included in the 2024 CHFA program.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are designed to help investors identify the top-performing hedge funds by recognizing winners across six categories, culminating in the coveted Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund award.

Winners are selected based solely on quantitative performance data up to June 30th, with Fundata Canada overseeing data collection and tabulation. This transparent, data-driven approach ensures the awards remain objective and free of subjective bias or nomination processes.

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is rewarding to be acknowledged for delivering consistent value to our clients, whether institutional or retail investors. Since our inception in 2013, our fund has achieved an impressive average annual return of 23.49%."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP, added, "We founded AIP with a strong belief in innovative investment approaches, product structuring, and team building. We are proud to see our dedication translating into continued success and industry recognition, year after year."

AIP's continued acknowledgment at the CHFA underscores its leadership in the hedge fund space and highlights the strength of its convertible private debt strategy.

Please see Winners announcement Nov 6, 2024 Alternative IQ Announces Winners of the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

About AIP Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2013, AIP Asset Management has earned a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing, aiming to protect principal investments while gaining market exposure to small-cap companies. Based in Toronto, AIP is a leading credit manager in North America, with a team of professionals boasting over 100 years of combined experience in direct lending, private equity, and capital markets.

https://aipconvertibleprivatedebtfund.com/

Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

