LongPoint's ETF partnership program brings unique investment strategies for Canadian investors

FORU uses a dynamic U.S. equity asset allocation strategy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today announced the listing of a dynamic U.S. equity asset allocation strategy ETF: the ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF ("FORU") on Cboe Canada.

"LongPoint has built its ETF partnership program, in accordance with applicable securities law, to help clients bring their concepts to life by launching, operating and growing bespoke Canadian ETFs. This is a new opportunity for firms looking to enter the Canadian ETF market with unique investment strategies or ideas," said Steve Hawkins, CEO, LongPoint.

LongPoint is the newest entrant into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 50 years of experience designing specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

"FORU, the first ETF offered by LongPoint, is a unique ETF mandate that provides an equity and equity-like exposure that adjusts to market conditions through a signal-based methodology. We anticipate that FORU will serve as an effective portfolio solution for investors seeking an opportunity to outperform traditional broad based U.S. equity index ETFs," said Mr. Hawkins.

No fees payable to the Manager are charged during months when the ETF return is negative and the fees payable to the Manager have been waived until July 31, 2025.

"We designed the ForAll Core and More U.S. Equity Index in consideration of market cycles with its tech focused U.S. equity exposure, with a fossil fuel free component, together with an element of moderate leverage during most market conditions. The Index, which uses volatility and trends signals, reduces leverage exposure and rotates to defensive positions which will allow the ETF tracking the Index to preserve capital," said Reid Baker, CEO, ForAll Investment Research.

LongPoint is also excited to announce the appointment of U.S based Tidal Financial Group as sub-advisor to FORU, marking Tidal's first entry into the Canadian market.

"Recognized in the U.S. as "The ETF Masters" and the leading ETF platform provider, Tidal brings a full spectrum of ETF expertise to this launch, including its specialized trading execution capabilities that are integral to this sub-advisory relationship," said Mr. Hawkins.

"We're thrilled to partner with LongPoint on this landmark launch in Canada," said Gui Trias, CEO of Tidal Financial Group. "Collaborating as the trading execution sub-advisor on this innovative ETF allows us to share our deep expertise and cutting-edge ETF solutions with Canadian investors, and we look forward to building on this partnership."

FORU has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on Cboe Canada under the ticker FORU when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

About ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index

The ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index was designed by ForAll Investment Research Inc. and is selected and calculated by Solactive AG. The index may provide exposure to more defensive ETFs or provide exposure to leveraged ETFs based on index rules. The Index maintains a position in a Fossil Fuel Free ETF to lessen fossil fuel exposure.

For media inquiries, please contact

Steve Hawkins, (416) 224-9132, Steve@LongPointETFs.com

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. LongPoint ETFs are managed by LongPoint Asset Management Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

The ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index TR (Bloomberg ticker: SOLFCMUT) is calculated and administered by Solactive AG. (www.solactive.com). FORU is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the manager or FORU, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the FORU. Neither publication of the ForAll Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of such Index or applicable Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with FORU constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instruments nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in FORU.

SOURCE: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.