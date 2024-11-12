Squamish, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - ResponsibleLiving Communities Ltd. ("ResponsibleLiving") is excited to announce the completion of architectural design for Mamquam House, the company's third co-living project in Squamish, British Columbia. With land already secured at 40215 Government Road, this milestone marks significant progress in ResponsibleLiving's mission to address the province's pressing housing needs. Slated to open in 2025, Mamquam House will provide a unique blend of privacy and community, offering residents a sustainable, affordable, and community-focused housing option within walking distance of local amenities.

ResponsibleLiving was founded with the mission of creating affordable, sustainable housing solutions that foster community in British Columbia. Mamquam House aligns with this mission by addressing a critical need for accessible rental options in Squamish, where affordable housing is increasingly scarce. ResponsibleLiving's co-living model offers a unique solution, allowing residents to experience a supportive, micro-community environment that provides social connection, sustainability, and affordability all in one.

With two successful projects already completed and occupied-Britannia House and Cheakamus House-ResponsibleLiving has established a track record of positive social impact. Mamquam House will build on this legacy, providing Squamish residents with the opportunity to live in thoughtfully designed spaces that prioritize both individual privacy and shared community experiences.

Project Features and Design Highlights

Mamquam House will consist of five separate residences, each operating as a co-living micro-community while sharing amenities like the communal courtyard, yoga studio, gym, and raised garden beds. This project is designed in collaboration with renowned architect David Longpre and his team at Longpre Architecture. The design incorporates a distinctive "Japavarian" style that combines elements of Japanese, Scandinavian, and Bavarian influences, creating a space that is both functional and harmonious with Squamish's natural landscape. Located on a spacious 3/4 acre lot in the serene Garibaldi Estates neighbourhood, the property is a short walk from Garibaldi Village Shopping Centre and minutes from the scenic Squamish Estuary.

Mamquam House will offer secure, affordable, long-term rental homes for a total of 30 residents, fostering a vibrant community in the heart of Squamish. This blend of private and shared spaces embodies ResponsibleLiving's commitment to sustainable, community-centered living.

The Micro-Community Model and Its Benefits

At ResponsibleLiving, the micro-community model is designed to balance personal privacy with shared experiences that foster connection and reduce living costs. Mamquam House will provide private suites within a co-living environment that includes communal spaces where residents can socialize, collaborate, and build a sense of community. This model encourages resource-sharing, reducing both environmental impact and housing costs, making it an ideal solution for affordable housing.

In addition to the financial and environmental benefits, the micro-community model supports social well-being by creating a sense of belonging. By integrating shared amenities like the central courtyard and garden beds, Mamquam House provides an enriching, supportive atmosphere that goes beyond traditional rental housing, meeting the needs of those seeking both independence and connection.

Alignment with BC Housing Goals and Support for Squamish's Growth

Mamquam House is a direct response to the housing priorities outlined by the province of British Columbia and the District of Squamish. Squamish has been facing rising demand for affordable, diverse housing options, and the District's housing strategy emphasizes the need for innovative solutions that meet these growing needs. ResponsibleLiving's Mamquam House project aligns perfectly with these goals, offering an accessible, community-focused model that promotes sustainable growth in the region.

By creating housing that meets both environmental standards and community needs, ResponsibleLiving contributes to Squamish's strategic development and its commitment to accessible housing. Mamquam House increases the housing supply in the Sea-to-Sky region and supports ResponsibleLiving's broader mission to deliver sustainable, community-oriented housing options across British Columbia.

"We're excited to bring Mamquam House to life as part of our mission to address the housing crisis here in BC," said Dave Ransier, co-founder of ResponsibleLiving Communities. "By combining sustainable design with a community-oriented co-living model, Mamquam House will provide affordable, quality housing that truly serves the needs of the Squamish community. This project is a testament to our commitment to building spaces that foster connection and resilience, while also supporting the long-term housing goals of British Columbia."

Invitation for Tour and Further Information

ResponsibleLiving invites those interested in learning more about Mamquam House to join us for a tour of the upcoming co-living project site. This is a great opportunity to see firsthand how ResponsibleLiving's sustainable, community-focused design is shaping affordable housing solutions in Squamish. For those interested in exploring investment opportunities with ResponsibleLiving, please contact us to arrange a meeting. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact us at:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229531

SOURCE: ResponsibleLiving Communities Ltd.