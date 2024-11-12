Program will dramatically improve cyber situational awareness across Federal Civilian agencies

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced its Armis Centrix cyber exposure management platform will be used by ECS, an IT systems integrator, to support ECS's contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its new Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Data Services.

Armis is a strategic partner to ECS for its next generation CDM integrated solution and will be available for all participating CDM agencies to fulfill requirements for the collection and normalization of core CDM Data Sets.

Armis will work with the team at ECS to help Federal Civilian agencies standardize how data from cybersecurity tools and other relevant authoritative sources are integrated into the CDM Dashboard. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem, deployed by ECS, provides cyber situational awareness data to Federal Civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the Federal government for DHS and will provide agencies with more performant, extensible solution by leveraging and harnessing the power of Armis' unmatched AI and ML advanced functionality.

"The CDM Program is a mission-critical initiative for Federal Civilian agencies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture," said Joanna Dempsey, VP Cyber Solutions, ECS. "Armis' AI-powered asset intelligence will be instrumental in helping agencies to better understand, prioritize and mitigate cyber risks through the CDM Dashboard, enabling them to improve decision-making and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their security operations."

Armis secures U.S. government agencies with Armis Centrix, the FedRAMP and DISA IL authorized cyber exposure management platform. Armis Centrix is powered by the Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine, which sees, protects and manages billions of assets around the world in real time.

"Technological innovation is essential to maintaining key government functions in the face of rapidly growing cyber threats," said Christian Terlecki, Vice President of Federal at Armis. "A growing number of Federal agencies trust Armis to address their most critical cybersecurity needs. We look forward to helping CISA and other Federal Civilian agencies like DHS to deliver citizen services more securely and efficiently with the Armis Centrix platform."

Learn more about how Armis works with the U.S. Federal government here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

About ECS

ECS, part of ASGN's Federal Government Segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, including defense and intelligence organizations. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

