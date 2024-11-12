Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, announced the planned relocation of its European Distribution Center (EDC) operations to a larger, single-structure, state-of-the-art facility in Liège to strategically expand its business throughout the continent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112808954/en/

Skechers will relocate its European Distribution Center to a 200,000-square-meter facility in Liège to support the brand's strategic expansion across Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Over nearly three decades of business in Europe, Skechers has established strong brand awareness and enthusiastic support for our innovative comfort technologies. The demand in EMEA for our product across channels and regions led to a 30 percent sales increase in the third quarter of 2024," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "We expect our momentum will continue as we develop more styles and make them available where consumers want to shop in Europe-be it at our more than 500 Skechers stores, e-commerce sites or our network of third-party retailers. We believe increased infrastructure and personnel will be required at our European Distribution Center as the territories serviced by the facility are expected to play a key role in our anticipated near- and long-term growth."

"Our planned 200,000-square-meter, state-of-the-art logistics center in Belgium will allow us to increase the volume of goods shipped to meet our expected demand in the coming decade while substantially improving efficiencies-a win for consumers, customers and our workforce," added Paul Galliher, senior vice president of global distribution. "We look forward to scaling up our operations as we launch a new era for Skechers, the third largest footwear brand in the world."

To ensure seamless, uninterrupted operations, the Skechers EDC will start its gradual move in 2028 to the new site-which will be located minutes from Liège Airport, adjacent to major highways and just 12km from the Company's current center. The building is being designed to be BREEAM: Excellent, and will include renewable energy features. Skechers is anticipating the need for additional employees at the facility with the planned expansion of its business and logistic capabilities.

"Skechers has been a valuable partner in Wallonia since 2002, and its announcement to relocate its European distribution center to Liège confirms Wallonia's status as a major logistics hub in Europe. This is also good news for the economic development of our region and is expected to create direct and indirect jobs," stated Minister of Economics HE Pierre-Yves Jeholet.

Added Yves Weerts, owner of Weerts Logistics: "Skechers will grow its current partnership with Weerts Group to develop the new site and building; it is a successful continuation of the collaboration that we have developed with Skechers over the past years."

The EDC distributes product to Skechers-managed businesses throughout Europe, including direct to consumers through e-commerce and Skechers retail stores, third-party retailers and the Company's regional distribution partners. The expansion is the latest advancement in Skechers' extensive global distribution network, which includes a regional U.K. facility and centers in North and South America, China, Japan and India.

About Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2024. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112808954/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

Skechers Global

jennc@skechers.com

Team Lewis

Belgium Media

Mailien Nguyen

mailien.nguyen@teamlewis.com

+32472384951