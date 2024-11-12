ON24 continues to secure top rankings for customer satisfaction and market presence, recognized for continuous innovation

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has once again been ranked as a top platform for enterprises in various G2 Fall 2024 Reports. Built to deliver best-in-class digital experiences that drive business results, the ON24 platform was recognized by G2 users for its strong market presence and overall customer support and satisfaction.

"The consistent recognition by our customers in G2 reports is an honor, highlighting the value we bring to their go-to-market strategies and the outcomes we help them achieve," said Sharat Sharan, CEO, ON24. "Our continuous innovation and market leadership enables businesses to unlock the intelligent engagement and first-party data they need to thrive in today's digital-first world. We are deeply grateful for their support and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success."

The high placement of ON24 in these G2 categories underscores the value of a purpose-built digital engagement platform for enterprise go-to-market use cases. With the power of AI, the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform is driving the future of audience engagement and first-party data insights. Backed by the ON24 AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), organizations can bring their programs into the AI era by capturing actionable first-party data and insights at scale, driving more meaningful audience engagement and improving business outcomes.

"Congratulations to ON24 for being recognized in our G2 Reports for Fall 2024," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "This recognition isn't subjective, as our ranking and scoring methodology is powered by the feedback of real customers. As software buyers turn to their peers to inform buying decisions, there's not a voice more trusted and authentic than that of an actual customer."

G2, one of the largest and most trusted software review platforms, bases its rankings on customer feedback. Over the past five years, ON24 has consistently achieved top rankings across multiple categories, making it the go-to solution for intelligent engagement and pipeline growth.

To download the G2 report and learn why the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform ranks high among enterprise users, visit on24.com/webinar-software/.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

