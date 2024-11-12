Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Renews Partnership with Major French Operator

Finanznachrichten News

Building on an 8-Year Partnership, this Leading Service Provider Will Continue to Utilize Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Enable Subscribers throughout France to Manage, Optimize, and Share All Types of Digital Content

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced a three-year contract renewal with a leading French operator. This service provider operates a high-speed, fixed, and mobile network across France and serves more than 27 million individuals, businesses, communities, and operators. Through the extended partnership, the company will continue to deliver a range of value-added cloud offerings powered by Synchronoss Personal Cloud.

Synchronoss Personal Cloud is a white-label platform that allows service providers to deliver a branded personal cloud solution to centrally backup, sync, and organize a broad range of digital content and files. Purpose-built for service providers, Synchronoss Personal Cloud offers a highly secure and scalable cloud platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced features.

"Expanding our long-standing partnership is a testament to our cloud platform and the value it delivers to this provider's subscriber base throughout France," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "We're excited to enhance the cloud offering with new features such as Tagging, Backtrack and AI photo enhancements that the French carrier will use to drive further subscriber engagement, increase ARPU and reduce churn amongst its subscriber base."

Unlike some over-the-top (OTT) services, Synchronoss Personal Cloud ensures data security and privacy. It provides the flexibility for operators and service providers to select which capabilities and functionality they want to offer subscribers as part of tiered plans, such as basic, value-added, and premium offerings. As a private-label, branded solution, service providers can monetize the cloud in new ways, offering subscribers upgrade options to better engage with digital content, thus reducing churn and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU).

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
SNCRIR@icrinc.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
