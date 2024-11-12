Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - 8:07 AM ET - Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announces today that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the listing of its common shares (the "common shares") on the TSX.

The common shares will begin trading on the TSX today, November 12, 2024, as of the market open, under the current trading symbol, "BCHT". The Company previously announced the current stock symbol, along with a rebrand to Birchtech Corp., on October 15, 2024. Trading transitioned from its previous stock symbol "MEEC" to "BCHT" on October 17, 2024.

In connection with the TSX listing, the common shares will concurrently delist from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders are not required to exchange their current share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or the CUSIP for the common shares.

Richard MacPherson, CEO of Birchtech Corp., states "This graduation to the main board in Canada, one of the most prominent exchanges in North America, is expected to provide our company with greater visibility to investors and institutional firms in Canada, Europe, and Asia, who have specific interests in environmental technologies that promote a more sustainable infrastructure.

As we introduce Birchtech to new investor markets, our recent announcement of our innovative lab centers that will support water treatment utilizing a unique combination of carbon development and expert analysis for more efficient removal of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, further reinforces our capabilities as a leading environmental technology firm with considerable growth opportunities anticipated during 2025," concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT), formerly Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., is an environmental technology firm that promotes cleaner water and air with highly effective, affordable, and sustainable business solutions. Birchtech's separate operating divisions each offer innovative, efficient technologies addressing critical industry concerns. With over 40 patents, the Company's ME2C Environmental division has provided patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture to the coal-fired utility sector since 2008. WE2C Environmental is focused on developing new, disruptive technologies for PFAS/PFOS removal from potable (drinking) water. New and innovative water purification technologies are under development to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at http://www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229509

SOURCE: Birchtech Corp.