Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (2563.HK) ("Biostar"). This collaboration strengthens the commitment of both companies to advance clinical research, leveraging Novotech's expertise and technical platforms to support Biostar's clinical development plans.

Biostar, a leader in synthetic biology and oncology development in China, recently marked a significant milestone with its successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, symbolizing a new phase of growth. Novotech was honored to attend Biostar's listing ceremony and appreciation banquet to celebrate this achievement.

Dr. Li Tang, Chairman, Executive Director, Chief Scientific Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer of Biostar, stated: "As a biopharmaceutical company driven by synthetic biology technology, Biostar is committed to developing innovative oncology drugs. Our successful listing is a major milestone in our development and a new beginning. Going forward, we will continue to focus on research and innovation, bring more innovative drug products to market, and extend our current products to more patients, contributing significantly to the health and wellness sector."

Mr. Andy Liu, General Manager of Novotech China, added: "Congratulations to Biostar on their successful listing. The successful listing of Biostar is an exhilarating milestone that showcases the relentless efforts and remarkable achievements of Biostar in the biotech field. As a strategic partner in Biostar's research phase, we are confident in our future collaboration and look forward to supporting Biostar as it expands into international markets, bringing more innovative and advanced health solutions to a global audience."

This strategic partnership highlights Novotech's commitment to partnering with biotech innovators in their journey from development to market, reinforcing the company's role as a trusted CRO in the global clinical research landscape.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO of the year award, Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards 2024, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

