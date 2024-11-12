Inner State, Inc. Launches Research Project With The Ohio State University to Identify Psilocybin Mushroom Genetics, Novel Extracts, and Serotonin Receptor Binding Affinity Research to Discover New Bioactive Compounds

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Inner State, Inc., a women's health and wellness research and development company, and The Ohio State University announce the initiation of a research project to identify psilocybin mushroom genetics, novel extracts, and potential bioactivity. This research focuses on isolating fungi and evaluating their serotonin receptor binding affinity in an attempt to discover new medicinal natural products.

Dr. Blake Peterson, Chair of the Division of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy in the College of Pharmacy at Ohio State, stated, "I am excited to work with Inner State to use our fluorescence-based cellular technologies to discover new medicinal natural products and their target proteins. We plan to use modern high-throughput screening approaches available at Ohio State to identify new agents and biologically active compounds from mushroom extracts."

In 2023, the collaboration was awarded the first-ever Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license to an American university to cultivate whole psilocybin mushrooms for research purposes. This historic milestone allows researchers to legally grow and study psychedelic mushrooms in a controlled environment, paving the way for advancements in natural product drug discovery.

The research will involve cultivating psilocybin-producing mushrooms in a secure laboratory at Ohio State, under the direction of Dr. Jason Slot, Professor of Fungal Evolutionary Genomics, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. Scientists at the College of Pharmacy, Drs. Blake Peterson, Meng Wu, and Kou-San Ju, will extract chemical compounds from the mushrooms and utilize fluorescence-based cellular technologies to screen for serotonin receptor binding affinity as a measure of bioactivity. The goal is to isolate fungi and evaluate serotonin receptor binding affinity, which could lead to the development of new treatments for various health conditions.

"This collaboration enables us to explore uncharted territories in natural product research," said Ashley Walsh, founder and CEO of Inner State, Inc. "By combining our expertise with Ohio State's advanced screening technologies, we hope to uncover new bioactive compounds that could have significant impacts in the field of medicine."

All research activities will be conducted in compliance with strict federal DEA regulations and guidelines, ensuring the highest levels of legal compliance and safety.

About The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University is a top-ranked flagship public research university with a nationally recognized academic medical center. Its research and innovation community conducts nearly $1.5 billion in research expenditures annually making new discoveries and creating positive societal impact. The university offers more than 200 majors - plus 500 specializations - for undergraduates to explore, along with 230 master's, doctoral and professional degree programs. Across all campuses, Ohio State enrolls over 65,000 students in 15 colleges and supports more than 300 academic and interdisciplinary research centers and institutes. With a dynamic and engaged group of more than 600,000 living alumni and extensive collaborators locally and globally, Ohio State has an unparalleled capacity to bring people together and provide expertise and resources to create solutions to the problems the world is facing now.

About Inner State, Inc.

Inner State, Inc. is a research and development company dedicated to advancing women's health and wellness. Specializing in psychedelic-producing fungi for drug discovery and nutraceuticals, Inner State focuses on developing innovative treatments and therapies to enhance the lives of women globally. For more information, please visit innerstate.me or contact info@enteris.me

Contact Information

Laine Arnold

laine@bhastrategy.com

SOURCE: Inner State

View the original press release on newswire.com.