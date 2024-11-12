ToolsGroup Recognized as The Technology Leader in Retail and Supply Chain 2024 SPARK Matrix Categories by QKS Group

Company earns top ratings for technology excellence and customer impact in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment and the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / ToolsGroup , a leading provider of retail and supply chain planning solutions, has been named the technology leader in QKS Group's 2024 SPARK Matrix Retail Forecasting and Replenishment and their 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of the Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization market. QKS Group , a global advisory and research firm, evaluates vendors for its SPARK Matrix based on two key criteria: technology excellence and customer impact.

ToolsGroup was named the leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment for its ability to optimize demand forecasting and deliver more strategic pre- and in-season replenishment and allocation strategies in complex retail environments. Leveraging AI and sophisticated demand sensing, ToolsGroup enables real-time optimization of product, placement, channel, price, and timing, helping businesses maximize revenue, margin and profits.

In addition, ToolsGroup was recognized as the leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization for the third consecutive year for its ability to reduce costs, maximize profitability, and meet customer's strategic business goals. The company's AI-driven technologies-in particular probabilistic forecasting, service-driven inventory optimization, and real-time dynamic data unification-empower organizations to achieve or exceed service level targets while right-sizing inventory.

"ToolsGroup set itself apart as a technology leader by providing customers the data-backed insights they need to meet the current and evolving needs of retailers and supply chain professionals," says Avinash Singh, analyst at QKS Group. "Year-on-year revenue growth, strong enterprise segmentation, a compelling vision & roadmap, and industry-specific capabilities gained ToolsGroup the top spot in our analysis."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help companies assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

"We are honored to be recognized by QKS as a technology leader in their analysis of the retail and supply chain markets," said Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of ToolsGroup. "Our AI-driven solutions empower business leaders to navigate the unexpected and adapt swiftly to market shifts, enabling them to exceed customer expectations and maximize profitability. ToolsGroup was founded to deliver innovative solutions to supply chain challenges, and that commitment remains at the heart of everything we do."

ToolsGroup is excited to showcase its industry-leading solutions at NRF Retail's Big Show , taking place January 12-14 in New York City. This premier event brings together over 6,200 brands and 45,000 attendees from across the world for three days of learning, collaboration, and discovery. Reserve a time to connect with ToolsGroup at Booth 4043 here .

To view and down either of the QKS Group 2024 SPARK Matrix reports, please visit: SPARK MatrixTM Reports: 2024

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/ .

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

ToolsGroup

Escalate PR for ToolsGroup

toolsgroup@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ToolsGroup

View the original press release on accesswire.com