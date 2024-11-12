Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Tradegate
12.11.24
13:49 Uhr
1,105 Euro
+0,015
+1,38 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist to Attend 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings on November 19th and 20th.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
