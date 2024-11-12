Anzeige
WKN: A2PHHG | ISIN: US90353T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: UT8
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Connexion Telematics LTD: Connexion Mobility Teams Up with Uber for Business to Deliver Seamless Courtesy Rides at Dealerships

Finanznachrichten News

Connexion OnDemand, powered by Uber for Business, will improve customer transportation at thousands of dealerships across the U.S.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Connexion Mobility today announced an integration with Uber for Business, Uber's enterprise arm, aimed at providing more comprehensive transportation solutions at thousands of automotive dealerships across the United States.

Connexion OnDemand, powered by Uber for Business, enables dealerships to easily request, manage, and track Uber rides within Connexion's loaner management platform. From basic economy to luxury rides, dealership customers can enjoy a seamless, convenient experience - managing their journey via SMS or their Uber app. Meanwhile, dealership staff enjoy reduced double-entry of customer information, reduced platform juggling, and more streamlined warranty administration.

OnDemand is live today, with fixed operations managers already reporting greater visibility and control over their operations with various budget-setting controls, dealer-branded messaging, disbursement and management of vouchers, and expanded analytics.

"When courtesy fleet vehicles are unavailable or impractical, we want to assure our customers they have a ride to and from the dealership while their car is in for maintenance or repairs," said Chuck Rhodes, General Manager of Reynolds GMC. "Through this integration with Connexion and Uber for Business, we can now optimize our existing loaner fleet with a seamless, all-in-one platform to manage all our courtesy transportation needs."

With nearly half of a dealership's gross profit stemming from fixed operations, it's important to deliver an exceptional experience at every touchpoint - including post-purchase. Through the integration with Uber for Business, Connexion's dealership partners can issue Uber Vouchers to their customers to optimize loaner fleet allocation and solve for multi-day repair scenarios. This collaboration gives dealerships extra tools to improve the experience for service customers.

"Our work with Uber for Business is designed to give our dealership partners back time and peace of mind," said Aaryn Nania, CEO of Connexion. "Not only does OnDemand supplement loaner supply and elevate the customer experience, but it also supports and streamlines dealers' warranty claim submission - a win-win for all involved."

"All car owners have been there: you bring your vehicle into the shop for routine maintenance and you must choose between waiting in the lobby or bothering a loved one for a ride. Many dealerships offer loaner vehicles when they can, but on a busy day, availability can be limited," said Charles Mizrahi, Head of Automotive Partnerships at Uber for Business. "Our work with Connexion presents a unique opportunity for dealers to supplement loaners with the magic of Uber, while keeping customers satisfied."

To learn more about how your dealership can use Connexion OnDemand for customer rides, click here.

About Connexion Mobility

Connexion is a public, enterprise-grade, mobility software company servicing the global Automotive Retail industry. Its mission is to be the Connexion between Fleet Owners and the Future of Mobility, starting with courtesy transportation.

The Company's proprietary OnTRAC and Connexion platforms incorporate embedded telemetry, fleet management, contract management, and data analytics tools to help OEMs and dealerships move people, parts, and vehicles.

Connexion powers courtesy transportation for thousands of dealerships across the US, maximizing asset utilization and increasing operational efficiency while elevating the end-customer experience. For more information, visit Connexion Mobility.

Media Contact

Tony Vigiletti
tony.vigiletti@connexionltd.com
+1 313 480 35383

SOURCE: Connexion Telematics LTD



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
