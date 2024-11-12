Qrvey Releases 'Developer Playground' Application Showcasing Power, Flexibility and Ease of Use of Its Award-Winning Multi-Tenant Analytics Platform

The Publicly Available Web Application Allows Developers and Product Managers to Use and Experience Many of the Features of the Firm's Platform for Free, Without Any Registration

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for multi-tenancy, has made available its "Developer Playground" application that gives prospective SaaS customers the ability to experience the advanced capabilities of the company's multi-tenant analytics platform. The company created the web-based application in order to give users a direct way of experiencing the simple yet powerful capabilities of the platform.





Introducing the Qrvey Developer Playground





Developer Playground users can discover firsthand how Qrvey's embedded analytics solution can upgrade their SaaS analytics experience in record time by trying the following features:

Qrvey Dashboard - Start with three sample dashboards to experience the advanced drill-down, filtering, and customization options.

Dashboard Builder - Build a dashboard that is custom to the business needs of your end users.

Workflow Automation - Build simple or advanced workflows that go beyond simple alerts.

Web Form Creation - Embed a form builder directly within your SaaS application to give customers the freedom to build surveys.

Download Manager - Give users with higher access levels the ability to see and audit download and export usage across the system.

UI Customization and White Labeling - Customize the interface to bring your brand's aesthetics into the platform. End users will not be aware they are using third-party software.

"With the many choices that SaaS firms have when choosing to add analytics to their applications, we felt it was important to give developers, product managers, and other evaluators a way of directly seeing the superior flexibility we offer," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey. "The entire focus of our efforts has been to provide SaaS development teams a powerful yet easy-to-implement way of delivering a self-service analytics experience that matches their own application's look, feel, and branding, with complete multi-tenant data security," Eshraghi continued.

Interested parties can use the Developer Playground by visiting https://dev.qrvey.com. Once there, they will get access to the app, a quick-start guide, and easy access to developer support resources.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Qrvey's focus on developer productivity plays a significant role in its success. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, product teams can "Build Less and Deliver More."

