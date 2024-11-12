Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced they are recognizing EMEA partners for driving exceptional results and delivering growth opportunities to all customers. Bloomreach's partners are an integral part of the company's ecosystem, and as such Bloomreach nominates partner companies that have gone above and beyond in 2024 to reimagine the commerce experience. The nominations were based on both quantitative and qualitative data, a combination of customer sentiment and new customer opportunities. The winners of each category will be announced at the Bloomreach End of Year Celebration Event in London on December 4th.

The categories are:

EMEA Agency Partner of the Year : Recognizes the agency that has demonstrated outstanding performance and collaboration, driving exceptional results with Bloomreach in terms of new customer opportunities and revenue. The nominees are CACI, Two Circles, and Merkle EMEA.

: Recognizes the agency that has demonstrated outstanding performance and collaboration, driving exceptional results with Bloomreach in terms of new customer opportunities and revenue. The nominees are CACI, Two Circles, and Merkle EMEA. EMEA Agency Newcomer of the Year: Celebrates the partner that has quickly ramped up made a significant impact within their first year of joining the Bloomreach ecosystem. The nominees are Yellowgrape, Publicare, and Space48.

Celebrates the partner that has quickly ramped up made a significant impact within their first year of joining the Bloomreach ecosystem. The nominees are Yellowgrape, Publicare, and Space48. Delivery Partner of the Year: Recognizes the partner that has consistently delivered exceptional services, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution, resulting in outstanding client satisfaction and successful adoption of Bloomreach solutions. The nominees are Voxwise, Kin Carta, and CACI.

Recognizes the partner that has consistently delivered exceptional services, ensuring seamless and efficient project execution, resulting in outstanding client satisfaction and successful adoption of Bloomreach solutions. The nominees are Voxwise, Kin Carta, and CACI. Bloomreach Champion of the Year: Highlights an individual who has gone above and beyond to champion Bloomreach internally at their Partner Organization. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, collaboration and advocacy to grow Bloomreach's presence and success within their organization. The nominees are Petar Lachiev (Merkle EMEA), Johan Terpstra (Yawiss), and Robert Harnischmacher (Publicare).

"At Bloomreach, we are incredibly proud of our EMEA partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance in driving growth and delivering innovative solutions that are truly remarkable," said Marcel Lamers, Director, Partnerships, EMEA, Bloomreach. "Our partners are setting new standards in the industry. Their commitment to excellence enhances the customer experience, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and continuing our collaborative journey towards creating limitless ecommerce personalization."

Bloomreach's US and Tech Partners will also be recognized, with a separate Awards shortlist being announced early January 2025.

