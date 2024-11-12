Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Irisity AB

With effect from November 13, 2024, the paid subscription units in Irisity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 09, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: IRIS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023287487 Order book ID: 370455 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB