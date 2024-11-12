Anzeige
WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
12.11.24
08:14 Uhr
0,096 Euro
-0,009
-8,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Irisity AB

Finanznachrichten News
With effect from November 13, 2024, the paid subscription units in Irisity AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including December 09, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   IRIS BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023287487              
Order book ID:  370455                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
