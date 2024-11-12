Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Today, GrowWise Partners launches with a strong mission: fuel the growth of Canadian businesses by maximizing, simplifying and expediting access to SR&ED, Cleantech, Digital Media and other tax credits and incentives. Their supervised AI technology sets GrowWise apart, combining the best of human and artificial intelligence to produce maximized, high-quality claims.

GrowWise Partners stands out as the only consultant with an intelligent conversational AI SR&ED technical consultant that seamlessly integrates with their team's expertise and aims to outperform human tax credit consultants in quality, speed and accuracy. Their solution allows clients to complete technical interviews whenever they want, in a fraction of the time, allowing clients to focus on their growth and innovation.

"GrowWise is a culmination of years of focusing on the tax credit consulting needs of clients. This solution combines the best of technology and people to bring an incredible user experience to any type of company. It understands every technology, is always available, has no bias, and produces the most accurate, highest-quality SR&ED claims." said Garron Helman, Co-Founder and Partner. Garron is a serial entrepreneur with decades of experience in tax credit consulting and financing. Lauren Valliere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner stated, "We know that very few business owners are passionate about government tax credits, but we are. We've channelled that passion to develop a revolutionary supervised AI solution to ensure companies get every dollar they deserve, so they can avoid the headache and focus on driving growth."

For more information about how GrowWise can help businesses access these essential non-dilutive funding sources, please visit growwise.ai, or connect with Lauren or Garron.

About GrowWise Partners

GrowWise Partners is transforming access to government tax credits, including SR&ED, Cleantech, Digital Media, and other incentives. Their proprietary supervised AI solution combines their industry-leading AI technology with their team's expertise to create maximized, high-quality claims-simply and efficiently.

