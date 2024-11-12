Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Market Research: XiFin, Inc. Achieves Sixth Consecutive #1 Client Experience Rating in Laboratory and Ancillary Revenue Cycle Services, Black Book Survey

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Black Book Research has announced the leading comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for laboratories and ancillary services, based on feedback from 3,125 healthcare and medical professionals. This extensive survey included insights from 1,093 hospital professionals, 389 outpatient and diagnostic laboratory facilities, 441 physicians, and 809 radiology centers and diagnostic imaging facilities, all contributing to the annual crowdsourced poll measuring customer and user satisfaction.



To ensure a thorough evaluation of client experience, Black Book rigorously analyzes 18 key performance indicators, focusing on essential aspects such as service quality, operational efficiency, customer support, and overall satisfaction. This meticulous approach guarantees a comprehensive assessment of revenue cycle management services in the outpatient ancillary sector.

Among the standout performers, XiFin, Inc. achieved top user scores across 14 key performance indicators, outshining 19 competitors in the ancillary RCM managed services sector. The company demonstrated exceptional capabilities in strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, optimization, and fostering strong client relationships and cultural fit. Additional accolades included high marks for trust, accountability, transparency, ethics, customization, reliability, brand image, marketing communications, marginal value adds, data security, financial viability, management stability, customer support, and advanced technology and process improvements.

"XiFin has far surpassed ancillary customer expectations and stands out as the highest-rated RCM managed services provider among physicians and support staff in laboratory and diagnostic radiology centers of excellence," stated Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research.

The survey revealed that 81% of outpatient laboratories and diagnostic centers are actively evaluating a shift to outsourced RCM solutions for 2025, aiming to enhance cash collections and reduce denials while addressing the limitations of outdated in-house systems.

For detailed survey methodology and the complete list of healthcare IT and services vendor rankings, visit Black Book's website at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book
Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral data to healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, vendors, and prospective buyers, offering comprehensive comparisons of the industry's top-performing solutions. With over 2.5 million validated viewpoints gathered since 2011, Black Book conducts the largest user opinion poll in healthcare IT. Celebrated for more than 20 years of customer satisfaction polling, particularly in technology and outsourcing industries, Black Book remains impartial and holds no financial interest in the vendors surveyed.

Follow Black Book on Twitter @blackbookpolls and LinkedIn at Black Book Market Research LLC.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
