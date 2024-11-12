Black Book Market Research: XiFin, Inc. Achieves Sixth Consecutive #1 Client Experience Rating in Laboratory and Ancillary Revenue Cycle Services, Black Book Survey

Black Book Research has announced the leading comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for laboratories and ancillary services, based on feedback from 3,125 healthcare and medical professionals. This extensive survey included insights from 1,093 hospital professionals, 389 outpatient and diagnostic laboratory facilities, 441 physicians, and 809 radiology centers and diagnostic imaging facilities, all contributing to the annual crowdsourced poll measuring customer and user satisfaction.





To ensure a thorough evaluation of client experience, Black Book rigorously analyzes 18 key performance indicators, focusing on essential aspects such as service quality, operational efficiency, customer support, and overall satisfaction. This meticulous approach guarantees a comprehensive assessment of revenue cycle management services in the outpatient ancillary sector.

Among the standout performers, XiFin, Inc. achieved top user scores across 14 key performance indicators, outshining 19 competitors in the ancillary RCM managed services sector. The company demonstrated exceptional capabilities in strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, optimization, and fostering strong client relationships and cultural fit. Additional accolades included high marks for trust, accountability, transparency, ethics, customization, reliability, brand image, marketing communications, marginal value adds, data security, financial viability, management stability, customer support, and advanced technology and process improvements.

"XiFin has far surpassed ancillary customer expectations and stands out as the highest-rated RCM managed services provider among physicians and support staff in laboratory and diagnostic radiology centers of excellence," stated Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research.

The survey revealed that 81% of outpatient laboratories and diagnostic centers are actively evaluating a shift to outsourced RCM solutions for 2025, aiming to enhance cash collections and reduce denials while addressing the limitations of outdated in-house systems.

