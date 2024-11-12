Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Looks to Move Forward with Growth Opportunities After Reaching Confidential Settlements in Lawsuits

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today that Service 800, Inc., a now former subsidiary of Beyond Commerce is pleased to announce that lawsuits in Minnesota and Nevada have now been settled. Terms and conditions are confidential.

The confidential settlement resolves all claims asserted against Beyond Commerce and the other named defendants without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by the Company or any defendant.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce that Beyond Commerce has successfully resolved all pending litigation in Minnesota and Nevada. This has been a long process, and as we look ahead, we are excited to be able to move forward with Beyond Commerce and are committed to the growth and future of the company. We look forward to sharing updates with shareholders and Wall Street as we make inroads with new identified endeavors."

About Beyond Commerce,Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

p702-675-8022

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com