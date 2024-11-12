Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Today, ADWEEK announced its list of the fastest growing agencies in the world for 2024. Among the 75 agencies honored, Ammunition is recognized after posting 108% revenue growth over the past three years. Since 2020, this list has honored agencies worldwide whose industry impact is on the rise. Ammunition, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, redefines the full-service agency model, bringing unmatched expertise across brand strategy, digital innovation, 360 campaigns, website development, media relations, personalized CRM, and Emmy-winning video production.

Founded in 2017, Ammunition has built a strong reputation for delivering impactful results across home and building, financial services, insurance, SaaS, higher education, and media. The agency drives success for clients with complex purchase paths and extended sales cycles, blending emotional insight with strategic messaging to inspire consumer action. With clients like LG, Georgia-Pacific, Panasonic, Westlake, and Mitsubishi Electric, Ammunition tackles creative challenges, builds custom digital ecosystems, implements marketing automation, and consistently delivers measurable impact.

In addition to client growth, Ammunition has experienced a steady increase in employee headcount since 2021. In June 2023, Ammunition acquired Mad Hat Creative, Atlanta's premier video production agency. This acquisition led to a 15% increase in staff and positioned Ammunition as Atlanta's only true full-service agency, combining Emmy award-winning video production and motion graphics with comprehensive media planning and buying-all under one roof. With this expansion, Ammunition has supported clients like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the Atlanta Hawks, and American Tire Distributors, marking a 70% growth rate in 2023 alone.

"This recognition solidifies Ammunition's momentum. Our success is rooted in our commitment to exceptional work. We're laser-focused on working with top-tier talent and putting clients first every step of the way. We're grateful for this recognition and are energized for what's next. This is just the beginning," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition.

On the heels of being named to the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc. Regionals Southeast list, and earning recognition for four consecutive years as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies, this latest accolade is a testament to the trust and confidence clients place in Ammunition.

Companies on ADWEEK's 2024 Fastest Growing Agencies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. The complete results of Fastest Growing Agencies, including company profiles, can be found in the November 12 issue of ADWEEK magazine.

Consistently ranked among the Atlanta Business Chronicle's fastest-growing private companies, Ammunition also earned spots on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals Southeast lists, as well as ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies. Headquartered in Midtown Atlanta, Ammunition is privately held.

