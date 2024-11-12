Kindeva Drug Delivery Appoints New CIO to Lead Digital Transformation Business Initiatives

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, has appointed Prakash Pandian as Chief Information Officer (CIO) to bolster its executive leadership team and power technological initiatives across the organization. As Kindeva continues its digital transformation journey, Prakash will be responsible for a host of technology-enabled initiatives across the organization designed to drive manufacturing automation, business efficiency, and revenue growth.

Helping to ensure Kindeva aligns with industry best practices and innovation, Prakash will focus on driving automation across operations to boost manufacturing efficiencies and support Kindeva's colleagues in adopting new technologies. Adopting the right technologies can deliver step change in speed, efficiency and business process automation.

"Staying ahead in a highly competitive market means taking advantage of the latest technologies. As CIO, Prakash will create a global IT roadmap enabling us to capitalize on the best-in-class technologies and future-proof our processes. His appointment marks a pivotal point in our growth strategy as we continue to innovate and invest in the right people and technologies to deliver business value." said Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva.

Prakash brings more than 25 years of experience to Kindeva in leading IT, data and digital functions by leveraging emerging technologies to boost productivity. Most recently, he served as the global CIO at Curia where he drove digital innovation and led the global IT and Global Supply Chain functions. Prior to that, he held global leadership roles at Biogen, Millipore Corporation and Merck KgAa.

Commenting on this appointment, Prakash said: "Embracing new technologies and digital capabilities will unlock further opportunities to deliver exceptional business results for Kindeva while improving efficiency and productivity. The primary goal is to ensure our investments in technologies create enterprise value, drive the business forward, and make a difference to our customers, and our patients around the world."

Kindeva is a leading global CDMO with vast expertise in drug delivery devices. Learn more about their services here.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global powerhouse CDMO for sterile injectable, pulmonary, nasal, transdermal, and intradermal finished dose. We are committed to manufacturing more tomorrows for our customers, colleagues, and patients around the world. We deliver unrivaled expertise across development, manufacturing, and comprehensive analytical services for a broad range of drug-delivery formats. Through strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, we proactively tackle critical industry challenges, including expanding aseptic injectable fill-finish capabilities and leading the way in green propellant initiatives. Combining forces with a diverse global client base, Kindeva operates state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities across the U.S. and U.K.

