Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.11.2024 15:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of FERN Group, UAB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 12, 2024 to admit the bonds of FERN Group,
UAB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of
the Issuer. The first trading day of FERN Group, UAB bonds is November 14,
2024. 

Additional information on the Bonds:

Issuer's full name       FERN Group, UAB                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       FERN                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000409633                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    2026.09.13                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         8 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest rate, %     9%                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         December 13, March 13, June 20, and September 13
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      FERN090026FA                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market             First North Vilnius               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of FERN Group, UAB is Law Firm Norkus and Partners COBALT
| Professional Partnership. 

Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year
2023 are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259072
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.