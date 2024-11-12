Admission to trading of FERN Group, UAB bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 12, 2024 to admit the bonds of FERN Group, UAB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Issuer. The first trading day of FERN Group, UAB bonds is November 14, 2024. Additional information on the Bonds: Issuer's full name FERN Group, UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name FERN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000409633 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2026.09.13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 8 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest rate, % 9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments December 13, March 13, June 20, and September 13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name FERN090026FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of FERN Group, UAB is Law Firm Norkus and Partners COBALT | Professional Partnership. Information Document, Final Terms and audited financial statements for the year 2023 are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259072