Jungle Power Unleashes a New Era of Portable Clean Energy Solutions

California CORE zero emissions qualified, Jungle Power integrates solar, wind and other renewable energy sources with intelligent system management to make sustainable power storage and distribution a reality

Featuring high-efficiency solar panels integrated into its eaves, the JKD generates 600 watts of renewable energy which is perfect for charging the J5 Energy Storage System

Jungle Power , a pioneer of clean portable energy solutions, today announced they will transform industrial energy storage and distribution with the official launch of their portable renewable power solutions: the JKD, a portable solar powered marquee , the J5, a versatile 5KW portable power station , and the J80, an 80kWh Energy Storage System . These solutions are already being used with great success on projects in media & entertainment, construction and government-funded clean energy demonstrations in developing communities.

See the JKD and J5 in action in "The Brutal Alchemy of Water"

"The Brutal Alchemy of Water" credits: produced by and starring Sarah Huston, directed by Cameron Zayec, cinematography by Cameron Zayec and Matthew Davies.

Jungle Power has been qualified by the state of California's Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). With some of the toughest environmental laws in the United States, the CORE program aims to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission off-road equipment and offers significant incentives for enterprises utilizing approved clean energy technologies. The inclusion of Jungle Power's technology in this program highlights their impact on reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability across multiple sectors.

WATCH: Jungle Power J80 - Mobile Energy Storage solution

A vision of a sustainably powered future

Jungle Power's mission is to provide superior clean renewable energy solutions for industries that rely on off-grid power . Traditional combustible generators can be noisy, polluting, and require frequent servicing and refueling, making them a less-than-ideal solution for remote or temporary operations. In contrast, Jungle Power's solutions are eco-friendly, quiet, and require minimal maintenance. They enhance both environmental sustainability and productivity wherever mobile energy solutions are needed.

"Sustainability isn't just a goal; it's our ethical obligation to the planet. I see Jungle Power as a serious contender in accelerating the transition to clean energy, particularly in industries like film, construction, and disaster relief," says Jungle Power CEO Mark Naidoo. "Our core mission is to create accessibility and dismantle the barriers that have made clean energy seem cost-prohibitive. We want to inspire younger generations to recognize that the benefits of clean energy far outweigh any perceived sacrifices.Together, we can transform how energy is utilized across multiple sectors and become a true catalyst for sustainability."

With an emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and innovation, Jungle Power has developed cutting-edge proprietary technology that integrates solar, wind and other energy sources with intelligent energy management software designed to optimize power distribution. This technological innovation has enabled Jungle Power to offer scalable solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of individual enterprises like media and entertainment .

"Mark has an innate ability to take even the most complex technical architectures, like industrial lighting for film and television, and make them understandable and exciting for non-technical audiences to increase adoption," says Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon. "With a keen understanding of sustainability and how energy utilization impacts different sectors, he's leveraging his unique talent for market-fit coupled with grass roots innovation to benefit any industry requiring a mobile power source."

Empowering developing nations

Led by Aegis Energy, the Zephattan project in Fiji is a UK government-funded demonstration program testing cutting-edge zero-emission energy technologies, including the J80 by Jungle Power. Launched today, the program aims to showcase how these renewable energy technologies can reduce dependence on combustible generators and empower businesses and communities in remote, windy island contexts like Fiji, which often lack reliable access to electricity and depend largely on fossil fuels imported from abroad.

Paired with a 12kW mobile power station (MPS) wind turbine system from Uprise Energy, the J80 extends the reach and accessibility of clean power. Once charged via the MPS, the J80 can be easily transported to deliver power wherever it may be needed.

Portable clean energy wherever it's needed

Jungle Power features three key products that can meet the energy needs of nearly any project or industry, large or small:

The J5 is a 3.6kW Energy Storage System with an IP65 rating, guaranteeing supreme durability in harsh environments, and boasts an astounding overload capacity of 18,000 watts. Designed to be noise-free, this system delivers reliable, uninterrupted power for smaller scale energy needs like small events, food trucks, and other applications where traditional combustible generators are undesirable near food.

The JKD Easy-Up Solar Marquee is a patent-pending versatile shelter with 600 watts of integrated solar panels. Perfect for charging the J5 Energy Storage System, it offers quick setup, durability, and mobility. Ideal for film sets, outdoor events, and remote operations, the JKD provides reliable, eco-friendly power and robust protection, anywhere, anytime.

The J80 is an 80kWh Power Station designed to provide centralized power for base camps and large setups. This power station is ideal for various sectors, including media and entertainment, construction and emergency response, where reliable and sustainable power is crucial.

Pricing and availability

The JKD and J5 will begin shipping in December 2024 with pricing details available soon. The J80 is currently shipping with pricing available upon request. Please contact Jungle Power regarding orders.

Renewable mobile energy solutions for every industry

Industries benefiting from Jungle Power's mobile clean energy solutions include:

Agriculture: Enhances agricultural productivity by powering remote facilities with clean energy.

Construction and Mining: Provides reliable power in remote areas without grid access.

Emergency Response and Disaster Relief: Delivers essential electricity for critical services in crisis situations.

Events and Entertainment: Offers clean energy for sound systems and lighting at outdoor events and film sets.

Film Production: Ensures silent, efficient power for equipment in diverse filming locations.

Healthcare and Telecommunications: Provides backup power systems for hospitals and telecom facilities, ensuring continuity of critical services.

Outdoor Adventure: Supports eco-tourism by providing sustainable power for outdoor accommodations.

Transportation and Military & Defense: Supports mobile operations with reliable power for field missions and remote command centers.

About Jungle Power

Jungle Power is a forward-thinking leader in clean energy innovation, dedicated to revolutionizing industrial energy practices through its advanced portable power solutions. Founded by former Creamsource lighting executive Mark Naidoo, the company combines cutting-edge technology with a dedication to sustainability, offering versatile energy solutions across sectors such as construction, live events, emergency response, and more. Jungle Power reduces dependence on combustible generators, minimizing environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency. Recognized by California's CORE program for its zero-emission performance and compliance, Jungle Power continues to drive the transition toward a more sustainable, eco-friendly future.

Learn more at https://www.jungle-power.co/

