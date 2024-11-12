Media Alert Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced the expansion of the industry's first enterprise GenAI-powered data management assistant, CLAIRE® GPT, in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC), following the launch in North America in May 2024.

With this expansion, CLAIRE® GPT's global footprint now includes a Europe and an APAC PoD (Point of Delivery), now providing regional availability across these regions and meeting customer demands with data residency, regulatory and application performance requirements. Joining the existing North America regions, the expansion enables customers with more delivery options to innovate with data while keeping data sovereignty as a top priority.

"With the regional availability of our CLAIRE® GPT, customers will now have greater flexibility and accessibility to leverage GenAI-powered data management capabilities. This takes us closer to realizing our vision of providing all enterprise users with secure, AI-ready data to unlock business value with faster response times while responsibly scaling the adoption of AI," said Gaurav Pathak, VP for Product Management, Metadata and CLAIRE at Informatica.

CLAIRE® GPT provides a natural language-based chat interface to the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, simplifying and automating complex data management workflows to democratize data access for enterprise users and drive greater productivity for data teams.

Customers across industries, including Citizen Banks, Helia and SUBARU, rely on Informatica's AI-powered IDMC platform to manage complex data challenges and optimize for intelligence and automation from their data-driven transformation.

CLAIRE® GPT is now available in Europe followed by APAC availability on November 15.

Learn more:

Informatica CLAIRE GPT demo video

Informatica CLAIRE GPT demo

Responsible AI practices blog post

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112370490/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

pr@informatica.com