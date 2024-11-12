Bringing Together Top Experts, Developers, and Industry Leaders to Explore the Latest DevOps Trends and Innovations

CloudBees, one of the world's leading software development platforms, is kicking off today its DevOps World Tour with events this month in Jersey City, Santa Clara and London, UK. This tour showcases how CloudBees is helping the world's leading companies leverage DevOps practices to build secure, performant applications in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Each event will serve as a unique gathering for developers, enterprise IT leaders, and industry thought leaders to explore the future of DevSecOps and AI-driven software delivery.

"The Global 2000 companies are navigating increasingly complex and rapidly changing technology landscapes, and so we're excited to showcase how our corporate partners are solving their challenges while boosting security and developer productivity," said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees. "The DevOps World Tour is an immersive event where leaders can meet, discuss and tackle real-world challenges together, in person."

Each of these one-day events will highlight customer success stories and cover topics essential for the DevOps and software development community, including:

Developer Velocity, Productivity, and Satisfaction : Approaches to enhancing the developer experience and maximizing productivity.

: Approaches to enhancing the developer experience and maximizing productivity. AI-Augmented QA : How AI-driven innovation in testing can improve delivery speed and quality.

: How AI-driven innovation in testing can improve delivery speed and quality. Security in DevSecOps : Building security into every stage of software delivery.

: Building security into every stage of software delivery. AWS's Impact on DevSecOps: Insights into the role of AWS in secure, scalable software delivery.

CloudBees executives including Chief Executive Officer Anuj Kapur, Chief Revenue Officer Marc Gemassmer, Chief Product Officer Shawn Ahmed, and Co-Head of AI and Launchable Co-Founder and Jenkins Creator, Kohsuke Kawaguchi will be available to discuss strategies for accelerating DevOps transformations. Attendees will also hear directly from customers like Delphix, Autodesk, and Salesforce, who will share success stories and practical approaches to achieving efficient, secure, and scalable software delivery.

For more information about the DevOps World Tour, please visit https://www.devopsworld.com/.

About CloudBees

CloudBees enables enterprises to deliver scalable, compliant, and secure software, empowering developers to do their best work.

Seamlessly integrating into any hybrid and heterogeneous environment, CloudBees is a strategic partner in your cloud transformation journey, ensuring security, compliance, and operational efficiency while enhancing the developer experience across your entire software development lifecycle.

As one of the select Independent Software Vendors and a proud AWS Accelerate partner, CloudBees supports organizations at every step of their DevSecOps journey, whether using Jenkins on-prem or transitioning software delivery to the cloud. We're helping customers build the future, today.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com.

