parcelLab, the leading global provider of post-purchase experience software, today announced the launch of its new Benchmarking solution designed to give retailers visibility into their logistics and communication performance. This new capability arms retailers with AI powered insights that will allow them to measure their post-purchase performance against industry standards-empowering them to outpace competitors and deliver exceptional post-purchase experience.

Benchmarking brings a 'You vs. The Industry' perspective allowing retailers to identify exactly where they stand within the competitive landscape, revealing performance gaps and providing actionable insights to refine both logistics and communication strategies. For instance, the parcelLab Benchmarking data analysis of more than 1000 retailers highlights that, on an average, carriers in America fulfill service levels more reliably than in Europe at 96.78%. With access to such data, retailers can work collaboratively with their carrier partners and improve the overall delivery experience for customers.

Benchmarking offers a detailed, data-driven view into logistics KPIs-such as Carrier On-Time, Exception Rate, Promise Rate and much more-enabling retailers to assess and compare their performance across regions, carriers, and timeframes. For example, parcelLab's Benchmarking data analysis reveals that the delivery process in America averages approximately one day longer than in Europe, with a lead time of 2.7 days. Meanwhile, the communication performance reports provide deep insights into critical engagement metrics, including Open Rate, Click Rate, and Open-to-Click Rate, enabling retailers to optimize email and messaging strategies for maximum impact.

"Data is at the heart of great post-purchase experiences," said Giles Whiting, CEO of parcelLab. In a time when competition and cost pressures are at an all-time high, having access to clear, actionable data is not a luxury it's a necessity. Benchmarking is a major step forward in our mission to empower brands with a data-powered post-purchase flywheel-one that gives them the visibility they need to understand their performance, identify areas for improvement, and make strategic decisions that strengthen customer loyalty and operational efficiency. With Benchmarking, retailers can stop guessing and start leveraging AI-powered insights to set a new standard in post-purchase excellence and outperform the competition."

The solution offers customizable, interactive dashboards that provide a comprehensive view of both logistics and customer communication performance. With access to granular reports by message type, region, and carrier, retailers can pinpoint areas where they fall behind or surpass industry standards.

parcelLab's Benchmarking solution is now available, providing retailers with the tools to harness comparative data for strategic improvements. This launch marks a new chapter in data-driven post-purchase experience management, equipping brands with the insights they need to stay competitive and exceed industry standards.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

