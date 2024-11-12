Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell Publishes Integrate Magazine Issue With 4 Free CEUs

Finanznachrichten News

The second volume of Integrate magazine highlights everything from surgical guides and immediate implant placement to incision line opening and stem cell technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The new issue of Integrate magazine is now available in print and online at integratemagazine.net. Integrate magazine serves as a resource for practitioners looking to improve their implant dentistry skills or add these services to their practice.

"This issue of Integrate magazine features a variety of clinicians, researchers and dental professionals who focus on how we can make things better for patients," said Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "The issue also offers four CE tests that correspond with articles on immediate implant placement, implant treatment for older patients, a new full-arch fixed restoration option, and management of incision line openings."

The cover story features an interview with Dr. Timothy Kosinski and his decades-long journey to a career in implant dentistry, as well as his insights on patient care, professional growth, and maintaining integrity in dentistry's evolving landscape.

In an article by Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell, readers are encouraged to challenge their perception of implant costs. Jim Glidewell argues that it's time for implants to be truly accessible to all those in need - and that starts with an affordable implant.

Integrate magazine is just one of many free educational offerings that Glidewell provides to dentists. Readers of Integrate may also be interested in the long-running restorative-driven magazine by Glidewell, Chairside®.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell Dental

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.