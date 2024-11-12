Glidewell Publishes Integrate Magazine Issue With 4 Free CEUs

The second volume of Integrate magazine highlights everything from surgical guides and immediate implant placement to incision line opening and stem cell technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The new issue of Integrate magazine is now available in print and online at integratemagazine.net. Integrate magazine serves as a resource for practitioners looking to improve their implant dentistry skills or add these services to their practice.

"This issue of Integrate magazine features a variety of clinicians, researchers and dental professionals who focus on how we can make things better for patients," said Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "The issue also offers four CE tests that correspond with articles on immediate implant placement, implant treatment for older patients, a new full-arch fixed restoration option, and management of incision line openings."

The cover story features an interview with Dr. Timothy Kosinski and his decades-long journey to a career in implant dentistry, as well as his insights on patient care, professional growth, and maintaining integrity in dentistry's evolving landscape.

In an article by Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell, readers are encouraged to challenge their perception of implant costs. Jim Glidewell argues that it's time for implants to be truly accessible to all those in need - and that starts with an affordable implant.

Integrate magazine is just one of many free educational offerings that Glidewell provides to dentists. Readers of Integrate may also be interested in the long-running restorative-driven magazine by Glidewell, Chairside®.

