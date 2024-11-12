Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitalchat Strengthens Leadership Team

Finanznachrichten News

Jerry Carter and Mackenzie Laughridge Join to Drive Growth and Expand Virtual Nursing Solutions

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Vitalchat, a leader in virtual nursing technology, is pleased to announce the addition of two healthcare industry executives to its leadership team, representing an important next step in their rapid growth and expansion in digital healthcare.

Mackenzie Laughridge

Jerry Carter has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing over 30 years of expertise in healthcare technology sales, leadership, and strategic partnerships. As CRO, Carter will focus on driving Vitalchat's revenue growth and expanding its market presence. "I'm excited to help lead the next robust phase of Vitalchat's journey, working to expand our reach and impact in healthcare," Carter said.

Carter previously held leadership positions as Vice President of Sales at Avail Medsystems and DocMatter, where he built high-performing sales teams and fostered partnerships with hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and major medical device and pharmaceutical partners. Avail Medsystems was an emerging leader in the procedural telemedicine space launching a combined hardware and software SaaS solution just prior to the pandemic in 2018.

Mackenzie Laughridge joins as Vice President of People and Financial Operations. With more than a decade of experience in human resources and finance for early-stage companies, Laughridge will oversee people strategies and financial operations to strengthen Vitalchat's organizational foundation and culture. "I'm thrilled to support Vitalchat's mission by building a strong, values-driven culture that attracts and retains top talent," Laughridge commented.

"We're thrilled to welcome both Jerry and Mackenzie to our team," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. "Their combined expertise will be instrumental in building a scalable business model that not only supports our mission of improving patient care and clinician support but also positions us to grow and engage with investors as we scale."

Vitalchat's mission, "Care Simply," aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare provider workloads, and mitigate risks through seamlessly integrated virtual nursing solutions.

For more information about Vitalchat and its commitment to advancing digital care, visit www.vitalchat.com.

Contact Information

Marc Kerachsky
Chief Marketing Officer
marc@marckerachsky.com
412 302 5743

Related Images

Mackenzie Laughridge

Jerry White

Jerry White

SOURCE: Vitalchat

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.