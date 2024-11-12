Vitalchat Strengthens Leadership Team

Jerry Carter and Mackenzie Laughridge Join to Drive Growth and Expand Virtual Nursing Solutions

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Vitalchat, a leader in virtual nursing technology, is pleased to announce the addition of two healthcare industry executives to its leadership team, representing an important next step in their rapid growth and expansion in digital healthcare.

Mackenzie Laughridge

Jerry Carter has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing over 30 years of expertise in healthcare technology sales, leadership, and strategic partnerships. As CRO, Carter will focus on driving Vitalchat's revenue growth and expanding its market presence. "I'm excited to help lead the next robust phase of Vitalchat's journey, working to expand our reach and impact in healthcare," Carter said.

Carter previously held leadership positions as Vice President of Sales at Avail Medsystems and DocMatter, where he built high-performing sales teams and fostered partnerships with hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and major medical device and pharmaceutical partners. Avail Medsystems was an emerging leader in the procedural telemedicine space launching a combined hardware and software SaaS solution just prior to the pandemic in 2018.

Mackenzie Laughridge joins as Vice President of People and Financial Operations. With more than a decade of experience in human resources and finance for early-stage companies, Laughridge will oversee people strategies and financial operations to strengthen Vitalchat's organizational foundation and culture. "I'm thrilled to support Vitalchat's mission by building a strong, values-driven culture that attracts and retains top talent," Laughridge commented.

"We're thrilled to welcome both Jerry and Mackenzie to our team," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. "Their combined expertise will be instrumental in building a scalable business model that not only supports our mission of improving patient care and clinician support but also positions us to grow and engage with investors as we scale."

Vitalchat's mission, "Care Simply," aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare provider workloads, and mitigate risks through seamlessly integrated virtual nursing solutions.

For more information about Vitalchat and its commitment to advancing digital care, visit www.vitalchat.com.

Contact Information

Marc Kerachsky

Chief Marketing Officer

marc@marckerachsky.com

412 302 5743

