Pace® Analytical: Pace Establishes Center of Excellence for Air Testing in the Northeast

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today it has opened an Air Center of Excellence (CoE) in Mansfield, MA.

"Pace® has adopted the Center of Excellence model to best align our laboratory resources and expertise to provide exceptional services to our clients," explains Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "The launch of the Northeast Regional Air Center of Excellence in advance of the high-demand winter months means we have the talent, equipment, and a healthy supply of air testing canisters ready and available for sampling." An expansive courier network supports the Northeast Regional Air CoE, providing Pace® clients with convenient access to canisters for collecting and dropping off air samples.

Pace® has been providing air quality testing and monitoring services for over three decades to government agencies, environmental consultants, engineering firms, manufacturers, and others. The company tests indoor and outdoor (ambient) air quality for various contaminants and offers specialty testing to include gas vapors entering buildings through the soil and emissions from smokestacks. Pace® air monitoring services include perimeter monitoring around, for example, industrial plants, and meteorological monitoring which predicts and monitors the dispersion of emissions from various sources based on factors such as wind speed, temperature, precipitation, atmospheric pressure, and more.

The Pace® Northeast Regional Air CoE is an extension to the company's National Air CoE located in the Nashville area; the largest air testing laboratory in the country. "We strive to continuously pursue opportunities to enhance and expand our service offerings to meet client demand. In establishing centers of excellence, we can do so while reducing our environmental footprint in support of our greater mission of improving environmental health," notes Whitman. Pace® serves clients through 47 locations in the Northeast and through over 125 laboratories and service centers across the U.S.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

