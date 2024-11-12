StrategicDB Corporation: StrategicDB Corp., Offers Marketing Cloud Intelligence Services

StrategicDB offers strategic and actionable dashboard implementation services for Marketing Cloud Intelligence (Datorama) platform.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / StrategicDB Corp. offers clients a unique take on traditional marketing dashboards by making sure dashboards are insightful and actionable with their Marketing Cloud Intelligence Services.





Marketing Cloud Intelligence (MCI) Services includes:

Implementation of brand new Salesforce, MCI and Datorama instances.

Streamlining current dashboards to save on the cost of rows.

Auditing and fixing any issues that the current analytical teams are experiencing.

Strategically auditing dashboards to ensure they provide the insights and actions that are useful.

Automating data streams in a way that does not require manual maintenance.

As a marketing analytics company, StrategicDB is different by focusing on the goal of the dashboard. By starting the dashboard of what is the purpose and what questions you are trying to answer on a regular basis, you can build a dashboard which is not only visually appealing but also provides the answers that you need. StrategicDB tailors each dashboard based on the needs of the stake-owners, streamlines the data streams (sources) and makes sure no manual work is needed for ongoing maintenance.

About StrategicDB Corporation:

StrategicDB Corp. is a marketing analytics agency, which helps companies both small and large get the most value of available marketing data. By automating dashboards, doing custom analytical models and implementing the latest technology, StrategicDB makes the most of your marketing data. The company has been implementing Datorama and MCI since 2016, and has built over 300 dashboards.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

CEO

anna@strategicdb.com

SOURCE: StrategicDB Corporation

