UnDesto AI: AI Visionary and Tech Entrepreneur Myra Roldan Wins Two Stevie Awards for Woman of the Year in Technology - a Groundbreaking Win for Latinas in AI

Dual Stevie® Awards Honor Myra Roldan's Impact as a Latina Leader Shaping the Future of AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Myra Roldan, renowned AI Technologist and CEO and Founder of UnDesto AI, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Technology and a Silver Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year in Technology at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The awards were presented to winners on Friday during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, with the event broadcast via Vimeo.

Myra Roldan, Award-Winning Leader in AI

Recipient of Two Stevie® Awards for Woman of the Year in Technology

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor the accomplishments of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they lead worldwide, recognizing excellence across various industries. This year's competition drew over 1,500 entries from organizations in 36 nations and across more than 100 categories.

Roldan's dual selection from this year's highly competitive roster of entrants highlights her exceptional contributions to the AI industry and her unwavering commitment to ethical, accessible AI. This recognition emphasizes her pioneering efforts to empower organizations in adopting responsible AI practices while championing diversity and inclusivity in technology. As a proud Latina, Roldan's achievements represent a significant milestone for Latinas in AI, inspiring a new generation of diverse talent in the field.

"I'm both stoked and humbled by being a winner of two 2024 Stevie Awards," Roldan shared. "This is a win for my mom, my daughters, my sisters, and all the little girls who have a dream."

This year, Roldan's impact has expanded with the launch of AI literacy programs developed in collaboration with over 50 U.S. colleges, reaching more than 1,000 adult learners nationwide. Her decade-long involvement with the Technovation Challenge continues to inspire young girls globally, equipping them to tackle real-world challenges using AI and fostering a more inclusive future in tech. Through her work at UnDesto AI, Roldan advances crucial initiatives in AI ethics and accessibility, providing organizations with frameworks and guidance essential for implementing AI responsibly and sustainably.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About UnDesto AI

Founded by Myra Roldan, UnDesto AI is a leader in AI implementation, offering innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape. UnDesto AI's mission is to make AI technology accessible, ethical, and beneficial to all. The company has been instrumental in shaping educational frameworks adopted by organizations and institutions worldwide.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are granted in nine programs and receive 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. The Stevies recognize outstanding performances worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

HCLTech sponsored the Women in Technology categories in the 2024 competition.

