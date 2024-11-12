Anzeige
WKN: A3D4LX | ISIN: US0048482063
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
Acorn Energy, Inc.: Acorn, Backup Power Generator Monitoring and Control Provider, Presents at Virtual Investor Summit, Microcap Investor Conference on Nov. 21st

Finanznachrichten News

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit, microcap investor conference on Thursday, November 21st at 1:00 pm ET. CEO Jan Loeb will also be available throughout the day for in-person investor meetings, please contact fred@investorsummitgroup.com to arrange a meeting. Acorn's presentation will be open to all investors.

Online Presentation Access
Date/Time: Thursday, November 21st at 1:00pm - 1:30pm ET
URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51645

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated "demand response" electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Follow us
Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix
StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

Conference Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Acorn Energy, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
