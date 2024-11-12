Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
KiiBOOM Loop 75 Wins the Prestigious KES Innovation Award

Finanznachrichten News

KiiBOOM is excited to share that the KiiBOOM Loop 75 has been honored with the prestigious KES Innovation Award in South Korea.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / KiiBOOM, a company dedicated to innovation and design, creates products that cater to the needs of both professionals and enthusiasts. The KES Innovation Award recognizes products that have made a significant impact on the industry through unique technological breakthroughs and cutting-edge design. The award is based on innovation, technology, environmental sustainability, and design excellence.

The KiiBOOM Loop 75 features a unique modular splicing technology that is a key highlight of its design. By subtly combining multiple metal components, the contrast between different materials and colors creates a strong, visually striking case. Its compact and robust structure is crafted from high-quality 6063 aluminum, treated with an anodized surface finish. This treatment not only preserves the natural texture of the metal but also significantly enhances the product's durability and visual appeal. Each aluminum block is meticulously machined to precise dimensions, ensuring smooth surfaces and reflecting an exceptional level of craftsmanship. The modular design not only strengthens the product's overall structure but also gives each component a distinct, layered aesthetic, combining both practicality and artistry. This thoughtful design makes the KiiBOOM Loop 75 stand out from other keyboards, offering a perfect blend of form and function.

In terms of functionality, the KiiBOOM Loop 75 is both highly practical and fully customizable. It supports advanced customization through QMK and VIA programming, allowing users to personalize key mapping, program macros, and select RGB lighting effects based on their individual preferences and needs. With its powerful features, the KiiBOOM Loop 75 offers users exceptional flexibility, enabling those seeking a unique experience to bring their ideas and requirements to life, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind keyboard.

The Loop 75 keyboard is not only a visual delight but also an auditory one. To enhance the typing experience, it incorporates a multi-layer noise-canceling design, featuring PORON sandwich foam, IXPE switch pads, PET noise-canceling pads, PORON bottom foam, and PET isolation bottom pads. These carefully selected components work in harmony to effectively minimize the noise generated by keystrokes, ensuring a quieter, more pleasant typing experience. Moreover, the Loop 75 features a casing made from highly recyclable aluminum, reflecting the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility. This thoughtful design aims to deliver exceptional performance and an unparalleled user experience, all while minimizing its environmental impact.

The KiiBOOM Loop 75 success lies in the perfect fusion of aesthetic design, advanced technology, and environmentally friendly principles. It embodies the design philosophy, aiming to create cost-effective keyboards that seamlessly blend value, functionality, and innovation. Therefore, its award is well-deserved and serves as an affirmation from the industry.

For more information, please visit

KiiBOOM Loop75

KES Award

Contact us

marketing@kiiboom.com

About us

KiiBOOM is a collective of hobby enthusiasts from all around the world, with passions ranging from mechanical keyboards, high-fidelity audio, art toys (designer toys), garage kits, fountain pens, knives, watches, and fashion.

Contact Information

Marketing KiiBOOM
marketing@kiiboom.com

SOURCE: KiiBOOM

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
