Singapore-based TransferTo and Pan-African Ecobank Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Financial Access and Cross-Border Payments Across Africa

Thunes, Ezra, DT One and Ecobank collaborate to expand access to credit, digital products and cross-border payment solutions

LOMÉ, Togo and SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransferTo, a Singapore-based global technology group, and Ecobank Group , the leading pan-African financial institution, announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), laying the groundwork to transform financial access and cross-border payment solutions across Africa.

This strategic partnership brings together TransferTo's companies -- Thunes, Ezra, DT One and Tookitaki - with Ecobank to expand access to credit, digital products and cross-border payment solutions. The collaboration will create a safe, inclusive financial ecosystem that bridges markets, enabling swift reliable payments across borders and offers financial empowerment tools to millions of Africans and businesses.

By uniting their expertise, TransferTo and Ecobank will drive financial inclusion, empower underserved communities, and establish secure, seamless digital pathways that connect Africa's economies with the rest of the world.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO, TransferTo: "Our partnership with Ecobank empowers us to unite the strengths of our companies - such as Thunes and DT One - and reshape financial access across Africa. By integrating our expertise with Ecobank's deep local knowledge, we are crafting secure, straightforward pathways to credit, payments and financial growth for millions of people. This alliance is more than a partnership, it's a mission to fuel positive change across the continent."

Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Group: "Joining forces with TransferTo and its companies Thunes and DT One, enables us to bring world-class financial solutions to Africa. Together, we are expanding the reach of reliable, secure services to individuals and businesses with the financial tools that they need to thrive. This partnership marks a significant step towards bridging gaps and unlocking potential across African communities."

Partnership Details:

Thunes and Ecobank: Facilitating fast, reliable cross-border payments across Africa via Thunes' Direct Global Network, including QR code payments that connect global financial apps to China's cashless economy, simplifying cross-border transactions.

Facilitating fast, reliable cross-border payments across Africa via Thunes' Direct Global Network, including QR code payments that connect global financial apps to China's cashless economy, simplifying cross-border transactions. DT One and Ecobank: Enhancing customer engagement with integrated digital rewards; offering airtime, data bundles, gift cards and vouchers through Ecobank's Mobile App and Xpress Accounts.

Enhancing customer engagement with integrated digital rewards; offering airtime, data bundles, gift cards and vouchers through Ecobank's Mobile App and Xpress Accounts. Ezra and Ecobank: Expanding access to nano loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options; empowering underbanked individuals to build credit histories and progress to larger loan opportunities.

Expanding access to nano loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options; empowering underbanked individuals to build credit histories and progress to larger loan opportunities. Tookitaki and Ecobank: Strengthening compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) technology and providing specialised training for Ecobank's team to enhance financial security.

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom, Group Communications, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapore-based-transferto-and-pan-african-ecobank-group-forge-strategic-partnership-to-expand-financial-access-and-cross-border-payments-across-africa-302302729.html