Syteca, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of Account Discovery, a new feature within its Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. This enhancement enables organizations to automatically detect and manage privileged accounts across their IT infrastructure, significantly reducing security risks associated with unmanaged access credentials.

The new Account Discovery feature addresses the critical challenge of "ghost accounts" privileged credentials that remain active after employee departures, contractor project completions, or system upgrades. These overlooked accounts often create security vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals for lateral movement, data theft, and privilege escalation.

With Account Discovery, we're giving our customers the tools they need to maintain complete visibility and control over all privileged access points in their network.

Key benefits of Syteca's account discovery feature:

Automated Discovery: Network scanning detects all privileged accounts automatically.

Network scanning detects all privileged accounts automatically. Multi-domain Discovery: Scan multiple domains and user groups based on your needs.

Scan multiple domains and user groups based on your needs. Centralized Task Management: View and manage all detected privileged accounts from one dashboard.

View and manage all detected privileged accounts from one dashboard. Flexible Onboarding Options: Add accounts individually or in bulk with automated password options.

Add accounts individually or in bulk with automated password options. Real-time Updates: Get email notifications for newly detected accounts.

Get email notifications for newly detected accounts. Granular Permissions: Set permissions specifying who can configure and run account discovery scans.

Set permissions specifying who can configure and run account discovery scans. Detailed Audit Logs: Track all account discovery actions for compliance.

Privileged Account Discovery expands upon Syteca's existing PAM capabilities including endpoint access control, credential management, and privileged session management to form a comprehensive suite of features designed to protect your organization from the inside out.

Contact us to learn how Syteca PAM with Account Discovery can protect your organization from hidden threats.

About Syteca

Syteca, Inc. is a cybersecurity software vendor headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Since 2013, Syteca has been providing organizations with advanced UAM and PAM solutions, helping them minimize insider risk, mitigate data security threats, and achieve regulatory compliance. Trusted by over 1,500 customers worldwide, Syteca is recognized by Gartner and KuppingerCole and is recommended by NIST.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112712764/en/

Contacts:

Website: https://www.syteca.com/en

Email: info@syteca.com