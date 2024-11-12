Silk Welcomes Ronen Schwartz to Its Board of Directors

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Silk, the leading software-defined cloud storage for high-performance applications, today announced the appointment of Ronen Schwartz to its Board of Directors. Schwartz, who currently serves as CEO of K2View, brings decades of experience in cloud storage, data management, and enterprise solutions to Silk's board. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Storage at NetApp, where he played a pivotal role in driving cloud adoption and innovation.

Schwartz's expertise aligns with Silk's mission to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data by delivering superior cloud performance, agility, and efficiency.

"I am honored to join Silk's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's vision of transforming how mission-critical applications are managed in the cloud," said Schwartz. "Silk is redefining the boundaries of what's possible in the cloud, enabling enterprises to successfully navigate digital transformation initiatives by delivering the performance, cost efficiency, reliability, and data management their applications require. I look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to help Silk continue its growth and success."

Dani Golan, Founder and CEO of Silk, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Ronen to our Board of Directors. Ronen's extensive experience in cloud and data management will be invaluable as we continue to expand Silk's capabilities. His track record of success will help accelerate our mission of delivering superior cloud performance, agility, and efficiency."

About Silk

Silk enables organizations to migrate and run their most complex business-critical applications in the public cloud while continuously optimizing performance, reliability, and costs. As the demand grows for data and AI, Silk's software-defined cloud storage provides a data platform for enterprises to confidently transform to a cloud-first business.

Silk leverages over 20 technology patents so customers can effortlessly unlock the full potential of the public cloud in a fraction of the time. Silk is headquartered outside of Boston, MA.

