Vector Media Announces Leadership Transition: Chad Silver Appointed CEO as Marc Borzykowski Becomes Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Vector Media, a leader in the out-of-home (OOH) media space, is pleased to announce a strategic shift in leadership. After nearly eight years as CEO - and two decades of dedicated service to the company - Marc Borzykowski will now step into the role of Executive Chairman. He will continue to serve as CEO of Tranzito-Vector, focusing on expanding Vector's partnerships, including in Los Angeles where the company is pioneering the nation's premier digital advertising network.

Effective immediately, Chad Silver, Vector's President and a 16-year veteran of the company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Silver's extensive experience and deep knowledge of Vector's operations position him perfectly to guide the company's growth and innovation.

"It has been an incredible journey to lead Vector Media, and I am extremely proud of all we have achieved over the last 20 years," said Borzykowski. "What began as an entrepreneurial venture has grown into one of the largest transit media platforms in the industry. I am confident that Chad's vision and expertise make him the ideal leader to take Vector to new heights."

Silver's promotion underscores Vector's commitment to continuity and excellence. With a strong track record across nearly every aspect of the business, he brings a blend of strategic insight and operational acumen to his new role. "I am honored to become CEO and eager to build on the strong foundation Marc has created," said Silver. "Having worked alongside our talented colleagues for 16 years, I've witnessed the passion and creativity that drive Vector's success. I'm excited to work with our team, partners, and clients to push the boundaries of what's possible in OOH media."

This leadership transition aligns with Vector Media's sharpened focus on Tranzito-Vector, a transformative joint venture aimed at enhancing Los Angeles' transit infrastructure through innovative OOH solutions and public service initiatives.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media (www.vectormedia.com) is one of the nation's largest private outdoor media companies, specializing in large and small format public and private media opportunities as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory is spread out over 55 U.S. markets including each of the top 10 U.S. DMAs and 28 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs and includes over 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

For Media Inquiries:

Sara Robinson

Senior Director of Marketing & Events, Vector Media

sara@vectormedia.com

Contact Information

Sara Robinson

Senior Director, Marketing & Events

sara@vectormedia.com

212-557-9405

SOURCE: Vector Media

View the original press release on newswire.com.