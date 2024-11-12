Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
Fabled Launches on Kickstarter, Bringing Unparalleled Customization to Tabletop RPGs

Finanznachrichten News

The Groundbreaking RPG Platform Fabled is Transforming the Tabletop Experience and Has Already Captured the Imagination of Backers Worldwide

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Fabled, the all-in-one RPG platform redefining the tabletop gaming experience, has officially launched on Kickstarter, achieving its initial funding goal in just 12 hours and unlocking two stretch goals within the first few days. Designed to empower game masters and players with limitless customization, Fabled brings the magic of tabletop roleplaying games into an immersive and intuitive virtual space.

Fabled: Roleplaying Without Limits

Fabled: Roleplaying Without Limits

"Fabled was created with one mission in mind: to give adventurers complete creative freedom," said David Logan, Fabled founder. "Traditional systems can feel restrictive, so we designed Fabled to put complete control in the hands of game masters and players. The community's response has been beyond our expectations, and we're thrilled to keep building on this momentum."

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including a fully immersive virtual tabletop with real-time dynamic dice rolls, a roleplaying engine to create custom rules, items, skills, and worlds, customizable character sheets, AI-powered world-building tools, and more. With Fabled, game masters can design unique campaigns, players can personalize their gameplay experience, and content creators can sell and share their creations through the newly unlocked Community Marketplace.

"Community-driven content is at the heart of what we do," added Logan. "We're building this platform alongside our supporters, listening to feedback, and continuously improving. With the help of our incredible backers, we're excited to bring the ultimate RPG experience to life."

Having reached the Community Marketplace milestone, the next stretch goal is to develop the Mobile Companion App. This feature will allow players to take Fabled anywhere - from local game stores to physical sessions. The app extends the virtual tabletop tools to mobile devices, enabling dice rolling, character sheet management, inventory updates, image sharing, and combat management.

Interested backers can join the campaign and secure a discount on a premium subscription by visiting Kickstarter. The Fabled Kickstarter runs until Nov. 21 PT, offering exclusive opportunities for early supporters to help shape the future of tabletop gaming.

To learn more and back the campaign, visit us at Kickstarter.

Contact Information

David Logan
Co-Founder
socials@fabled.gg

SOURCE: Fabled

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
