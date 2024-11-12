Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
12.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
CrowdRiff Introduces Vision, a Cutting-Edge AI Solution That Transforms Event Discovery and Content Strategy for DMOs

Finanznachrichten News

CrowdRiff Reinforces Its Commitment to Streamlining Destination Marketing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / CrowdRiff, the leader in visual storytelling solutions for destination marketers, announces the launch of CrowdRiff Vision, an advanced AI-powered platform purpose-built to simplify event discovery, streamline content planning, and provide comprehensive local business insights. It was announced at SEE, CrowdRiff's annual customer conference, taking place this year in Austin, Texas.

Dan Holowack CrowdRiff Vision Intro

Dan Holowack CrowdRiff Vision Intro
Dan Holowack (CEO) Introduces CrowdRiff Vision at SEE

Vision will be available for destinations on a waitlist basis starting today.

CrowdRiff Vision offers Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) a centralized platform to automate and enrich their marketing strategies by seamlessly integrating real-time data from social platforms and across the web. With its consolidated insights, destination marketers can create timely, impactful campaigns while reducing the administrative workload on their teams - transforming how they promote local events and engage with their communities.

"CrowdRiff Vision is built for today's destination marketers who are challenged to make strategic content choices amid time-consuming manual tasks," said Dan Holowack, CEO of CrowdRiff. "Vision is about more than saving time; it's about empowering DMOs to amplify every corner of their destination. We're providing a tool that brings AI-powered insights into a single platform so DMOs can focus on what they do best - showcasing amazing experiences and stories that make their destinations unique."

Key features of CrowdRiff Vision:

  • AI-Powered Event Discovery: Automates finding, categorizing, and updating local events from multiple sources, enriched with themes and visuals for effective content planning.

  • Comprehensive Business Insights: Delivers detailed information on local businesses, including accessibility and specific amenities like patio availability, ensuring DMOs can better highlight diverse attractions.

  • Real-Time Data Integration: Automatically updates local event changes and business information, enabling DMOs to pivot quickly and keep their marketing relevant.

  • Strategic Content Planning: Integrates AI-driven content planning and storytelling capabilities, helping destination marketers create cohesive narratives aligned with their goals.

  • Seamless Workflow Integration: Built to enhance existing workflows, Vision eliminates manual processes and works seamlessly with the current tech stacks of DMOs of all sizes.

With CrowdRiff Vision, DMOs can build campaigns that showcase communities across their destination from popular attractions to lesser-known gems. CrowdRiff's focus on making destination marketing more inclusive and efficient highlights its continued commitment to serving the evolving needs of the travel and tourism industry.

To join the waitlist, visit CrowdRiff Vision at crowdriff.com/vision.

About CrowdRiff

CrowdRiff is an all-in-one visual marketing platform that empowers destination marketers to source, share, and scale original content that connects with today's travelers. With tools for original short-form video, user-generated content discovery, digital asset management, and more, CrowdRiff is how busy DMOs showcase their destinations to stand out across channels. For more information, visit www.crowdriff.com.

Contact Information

Kash Miah
marketing@crowdriff.com

SOURCE: CrowdRiff

